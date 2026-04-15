في ظل مشهد دولي يتسم بالحذر وتداخل الملفات الإقليمية، وتوجه الأنظار إلى المسار التفاوضي بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، أكد نائب الرئيس الأمريكي جيه دي فانس أن بلاده تسعى إلى التوصل لاتفاق شامل مع إيران، مشيراً إلى أن طهران تبدي بدورها اهتماماً بالمضي في هذا الاتجاه.

وخلال كلمة ألقاها في جامعة جورجيا، شدد فانس على أن وقف إطلاق النار الحالي لا يزال متماسكاً بالتوازي مع استمرار المفاوضات، لافتاً إلى أن الرئيس دونالد ترمب يفضل اتفاقاً واسع النطاق، يتناول مختلف القضايا، بما في ذلك الحد من تمويل الجماعات المرتبطة بإيران.

وأشار إلى أن التوصل إلى تفاهم نهائي لن يكون سريعاً، في ظل انعدام الثقة المتراكم بين الجانبين، موضحاً أن الجهود الحالية تركز على ضمان عدم امتلاك إيران سلاحاً نووياً. ورغم ذلك، أبدى فانس ارتياحه لسير المحادثات، مؤكداً أن الوفد الإيراني أظهر رغبة في الوصول إلى اتفاق، في إشارة إلى شخصيات من بينها محمد باقر قاليباف وعباس عراقجي.

كما شدد على أن سلوك إيران على الساحة الدولية سيحدد طبيعة تعامل الولايات المتحدة معها، خصوصاً على الصعيد الاقتصادي.

وفي سياق متصل، أفادت مصادر مطلعة بإمكانية قيادة فانس جولة ثانية من المحادثات المباشرة، في حال استمر الزخم التفاوضي قبل انتهاء فترة وقف إطلاق النار. ومن المتوقع أن يشارك في أي اجتماع محتمل كل من ستيف ويتكوف وجاريد كوشنر، اللذين اضطلعا بدور في إدارة المسار الدبلوماسي منذ ما قبل التصعيد.

كما كلف ترمب فريقاً من كبار مستشاريه للعمل على إيجاد مخرج دبلوماسي للأزمة، وسط استمرار الاتصالات مع الجانب الإيراني والوسطاء عقب جولة مفاوضات مكثفة استمرت لساعات طويلة.

في المقابل، أعلن مسؤولون إيرانيون استعدادهم للدخول في جولة جديدة من المحادثات، ما يعكس استمرار الانخراط الدبلوماسي، رغم التحديات القائمة.