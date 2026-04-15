In light of an international scene characterized by caution and the intertwining of regional issues, with attention directed towards the negotiation process between the United States and Iran, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance confirmed that his country is seeking to reach a comprehensive agreement with Iran, noting that Tehran is also showing interest in moving in this direction.

During a speech at the University of Georgia, Vance emphasized that the current ceasefire remains intact alongside the ongoing negotiations, pointing out that President Donald Trump prefers a broad agreement that addresses various issues, including curbing the financing of groups linked to Iran.

He indicated that reaching a final understanding will not be quick, given the accumulated distrust between the two sides, explaining that current efforts focus on ensuring that Iran does not possess nuclear weapons. Nevertheless, Vance expressed satisfaction with the progress of the talks, confirming that the Iranian delegation has shown a willingness to reach an agreement, referring to figures including Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and Abbas Araghchi.

He also stressed that Iran's behavior on the international stage will determine the nature of the United States' dealings with it, especially on the economic front.

In a related context, informed sources reported the possibility of Vance leading a second round of direct talks if the negotiating momentum continues before the ceasefire period ends. It is expected that both Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who have played a role in managing the diplomatic track since before the escalation, will participate in any potential meeting.

Trump has also tasked a team of senior advisors to work on finding a diplomatic exit to the crisis, amid ongoing communications with the Iranian side and intermediaries following an intensive round of negotiations that lasted for many hours.

In contrast, Iranian officials announced their readiness to enter a new round of talks, reflecting the continuation of diplomatic engagement despite the existing challenges.