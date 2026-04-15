التقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، في محافظة جدة اليوم، رئيس المجلس الأوروبي أنطونيو كوستا.

وجرى خلال اللقاء استعراض الشراكة الإستراتيجية بين المملكة والاتحاد الأوروبي، ومناقشة مستجدات الأوضاع الراهنة في المنطقة وتداعياتها الأمنية والاقتصادية على المستوى الدولي، وتنسيق الجهود بشأنها بما يعزز الأمن والاستقرار.

حضر اللقاء وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، ووزير الدولة عضو مجلس الوزراء مستشار الأمن الوطني الدكتور مساعد بن محمد العيبان، وسفيرة خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى الاتحاد الأوروبي هيفاء الجديع.

فيما حضر من الجانب الأوروبي، سفير الاتحاد الأوروبي كريستوف فرنود، وكبيرة مستشاري السياسة الخارجية بمكتب رئيس مجلس الاتحاد الأوروبي آنا ماريا بورا، والممثل الخاص للاتحاد الأوروبي لمنطقة الخليج وعملية السلام في الشرق الأوسط لويجي ديمايو، وعدد من المسؤولين.