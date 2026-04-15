Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman met today in Jeddah with the President of the European Council, Antonio Costa.

During the meeting, they reviewed the strategic partnership between the Kingdom and the European Union, discussed the current developments in the region and their security and economic implications at the international level, and coordinated efforts regarding these issues to enhance security and stability.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of State and Member of the Council of Ministers, National Security Advisor Dr. Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, and the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the European Union, Haifa Al-Jadi.

From the European side, the meeting was attended by the EU Ambassador Christoph Fernot, Senior Foreign Policy Advisor at the Office of the President of the European Council Anna Maria Bora, the EU Special Representative for the Gulf Region and the Middle East Peace Process Luigi Di Maio, along with several officials.