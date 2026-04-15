Health Minister Fahd bin Abdulrahman Al-Jalajel expressed his pride and gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, on the occasion of the Cabinet's recognition of the health system's achievements in winning several awards and medals at the 2026 Geneva International Exhibition for Inventions and its excellence during the competitions.

He affirmed that the achievements of the health system reflect the support and empowerment provided by the wise leadership, and embody the qualitative transformations the Kingdom is witnessing as part of Vision 2030, along with the capabilities that have contributed to enhancing the readiness of the health sector and strengthening its ability to compete globally.

The health system had received a special award and (19) various medals at the 2026 Geneva International Exhibition for Inventions, through the participation of the Ministry of Health and the Saudi health system last March, via a national pavilion that included several entities from the health sector, in an achievement that reflects the growing momentum of health innovation in the Kingdom, supports the development of the quality of health services, enhances their efficiency, and strengthens the Kingdom's presence and competitive position on the global stage.