عبّر وزير الصحة فهد بن عبدالرحمن الجلاجل عن اعتزازه وشكره لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، بمناسبة تقدير مجلس الوزراء، لفوز المنظومة الصحية بعددٍ من الجوائز والميداليات في معرض جنيف الدولي للاختراعات لعام 2026 والتميز خلال منافساته.

وأكد أن ما حققته المنظومة الصحية من إنجازات يُعد انعكاساً لما توليه القيادة الرشيدة من دعم وتمكين، وتجسيداً لما تشهده المملكة من تحولات نوعية ضمن رؤية 2030، وما أوجدته من ممكنات أسهمت في رفع جاهزية القطاع الصحي وتعزيز قدرته على المنافسة عالمياً.

وكانت المنظومة الصحية قد حصلت على جائزة خاصة و(19) ميدالية متنوعة في معرض جنيف الدولي للاختراعات لعام 2026، من خلال مشاركة وزارة الصحة والمنظومة الصحية السعودية خلال مارس الماضي، عبر جناح وطني ضمّ عدداً من جهات القطاع الصحي، في إنجازٍ يعكس زخم الابتكار الصحي المتنامي في المملكة، ويدعم تطوير جودة الخدمات الصحية ورفع كفاءة مخرجاتها، ويعزز حضور المملكة ومكانتها التنافسية على الساحة العالمية.