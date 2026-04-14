السعودية تحقق 3 جوائز دولية في أولمبياد البنات الأوروبي للرياضيات 2026 بفرنسا

The Saudi mathematics team has achieved (3) international awards at the European Girls' Mathematical Olympiad 2026 (EGMO), which is being held in Bordeaux, France, from April 9 to 15, with the participation of (263) students representing (65) countries.

The awards were distributed between two bronze medals won by student Batool Osama Al-Aidros from the General Directorate of Education in Medina, and student Tala Faisal Mohammed Talba from the General Directorate of Education in the Eastern Province, while student Fatima Hassan Al-Marhoon from the General Directorate of Education in the Eastern Province received a certificate of appreciation.



With this victory, the Kingdom's total in the European Girls' Mathematical Olympiad has risen to (39) international awards, including two gold medals, (7) silver medals, (17) bronze medals, in addition to (13) certificates of appreciation, achieved through (14) participations that began in 2012.

This participation is part of the Talent Program for international Olympiads, implemented by the King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Talent and Creativity "Mawhiba" in strategic partnership with the Ministry of Education. Students undergo a comprehensive qualification journey that includes national competitions and specialized training programs, supervised by local and international experts.



The European Girls' Mathematical Olympiad is an annual international competition open to high school female students, aimed at encouraging them to engage in sports competitions at both national and international levels, and enhancing their presence in the fields of science and mathematics, with its first edition launched in 2012 at the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom.



This participation represents an extension of "Mawhiba's" efforts in preparing and qualifying students for global scientific competitions through a series of intensive training programs, specialized camps, and competitive contests that contribute to developing advanced mathematical thinking skills and honing their abilities to solve complex problems, thereby enhancing their readiness to represent the Kingdom and achieve honorable accomplishments in international forums.

The King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Talent and Creativity "Mawhiba" is a global leader in discovering, nurturing, and empowering talented individuals, and works to adopt a national strategy for discovering and developing talent in priority scientific fields, contributing to building a knowledge-based society and enhancing a culture of innovation.