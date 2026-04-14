السعودية تحقق 3 جوائز دولية في أولمبياد البنات الأوروبي للرياضيات 2026 بفرنسا

حقق المنتخب السعودي للرياضيات (3) جوائز دولية في أولمبياد البنات الأوروبي للرياضيات 2026 (EGMO) الذي يقام في مدينة بوردو الفرنسية خلال الفترة من 9 إلى 15 أبريل الجاري، بمشاركة (263) طالبة يمثلن (65) دولة.
وتوزعت الجوائز على ميداليتين برونزيتين حققتهما الطالبة البتول أسامة العيدروس من الإدارة العامة للتعليم بمنطقة المدينة المنورة، والطالبة تالا فيصل محمد طلبة من الإدارة العامة للتعليم بالمنطقة الشرقية، فيما حصلت الطالبة فاطمة حسن المرهون من الإدارة العامة للتعليم بالمنطقة الشرقية على شهادة تقدير.
وارتفع رصيد المملكة في أولمبياد البنات الأوروبي للرياضيات، بهذا الفوز إلى (39) جائزة دولية، منها ميداليتان ذهبيتان، و(7) ميداليات فضية، و(17) ميدالية برونزية، إضافة إلى (13) شهادة تقدير، تحققت عبر (14) مشاركة بدأتها عام 2012.
وتأتي هذه المشاركة ضمن برنامج موهبة للأولمبيادات الدولية، الذي تنفذه مؤسسة الملك عبدالعزيز ورجاله للموهبة والإبداع «موهبة» بالشراكة الإستراتيجية مع وزارة التعليم، ويمر الطلبة برحلة تأهيل متكاملة تشمل منافسات وطنية وبرامج تدريبية نوعية، يشرف عليها خبراء محليون ودوليون.
ويُعد أولمبياد البنات الأوروبي للرياضيات، مسابقة دولية سنوية مفتوحة لطالبات المرحلة الثانوية، تهدف إلى تحفيزهن على خوض المنافسات الرياضية على المستويين الوطني والدولي، وتعزيز حضورهن في مجالات العلوم والرياضيات، إذ انطلقت نسخته الأولى عام 2012 في جامعة كامبريدج بالمملكة المتحدة.
وتمثل هذه المشاركة امتداداً لجهود «موهبة» في إعداد وتأهيل الطلبة للمنافسات العلمية العالمية، عبر سلسلة من البرامج التدريبية المكثفة والمعسكرات النوعية والمسابقات التنافسية التي تسهم في تنمية مهارات التفكير الرياضي المتقدم، وصقل قدراتهم في حل المسائل المعقدة، بما يعزز جاهزيتهم لتمثيل المملكة، وتحقيق منجزات مشرفة في المحافل الدولية.
وتُعد مؤسسة الملك عبدالعزيز ورجاله للموهبة والإبداع «موهبة» رائدة عالمياً في مجال اكتشاف ورعاية وتمكين الموهوبين، وتعمل على تبني إستراتيجية وطنية لاكتشاف الموهبة، وتنميتها في المجالات العلمية ذات الأولوية الوطنية، بما يسهم في بناء مجتمع معرفي وتعزيز ثقافة الابتكار.
The Saudi mathematics team has achieved (3) international awards at the European Girls' Mathematical Olympiad 2026 (EGMO), which is being held in Bordeaux, France, from April 9 to 15, with the participation of (263) students representing (65) countries.
The awards were distributed between two bronze medals won by student Batool Osama Al-Aidros from the General Directorate of Education in Medina, and student Tala Faisal Mohammed Talba from the General Directorate of Education in the Eastern Province, while student Fatima Hassan Al-Marhoon from the General Directorate of Education in the Eastern Province received a certificate of appreciation.
With this victory, the Kingdom's total in the European Girls' Mathematical Olympiad has risen to (39) international awards, including two gold medals, (7) silver medals, (17) bronze medals, in addition to (13) certificates of appreciation, achieved through (14) participations that began in 2012.
This participation is part of the Talent Program for international Olympiads, implemented by the King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Talent and Creativity "Mawhiba" in strategic partnership with the Ministry of Education. Students undergo a comprehensive qualification journey that includes national competitions and specialized training programs, supervised by local and international experts.
The European Girls' Mathematical Olympiad is an annual international competition open to high school female students, aimed at encouraging them to engage in sports competitions at both national and international levels, and enhancing their presence in the fields of science and mathematics, with its first edition launched in 2012 at the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom.
This participation represents an extension of "Mawhiba's" efforts in preparing and qualifying students for global scientific competitions through a series of intensive training programs, specialized camps, and competitive contests that contribute to developing advanced mathematical thinking skills and honing their abilities to solve complex problems, thereby enhancing their readiness to represent the Kingdom and achieve honorable accomplishments in international forums.
The King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Talent and Creativity "Mawhiba" is a global leader in discovering, nurturing, and empowering talented individuals, and works to adopt a national strategy for discovering and developing talent in priority scientific fields, contributing to building a knowledge-based society and enhancing a culture of innovation.