حمّل رئيس نادي الهلال الأمير نواف بن سعد، جميع منسوبي النادي من جهاز فني ولاعبين الخروج من بطولة دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، بعد خسارته من السد القطري بركلات الترجيح (4-2)، عقب تعادلهما (3-3)، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على ملعب مدينة الأمير عبدالله الفيصل الرياضية بجدة.


وقال: «أبارك لفريق السد هذا التأهل الذي لا نستحقه، وليس لنا أي عذر في هذه الخسارة، والجميع يتحملها من جهاز فني ولاعبين، وأنا أول المسؤولين عن هذه الخسارة»، وأضاف: «من حق الجماهير أن تغضب وتطالب بتصحيح مسار الفريق، وأنا ضد تقييم المدرب أمام الإعلام، نحن نعمل وفق منظومة ووفق المعطيات المطروحة حتى نتخذ القرارات الهادفة».