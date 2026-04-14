The president of Al-Hilal Club, Prince Nawaf bin Saad, held all club members, including the coaching staff and players, responsible for exiting the AFC Champions League after losing to Al-Sadd of Qatar in a penalty shootout (4-2), following a tie (3-3) in the match held at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City in Jeddah.



He said: "I congratulate Al-Sadd on this qualification that we do not deserve, and we have no excuse for this loss; everyone is responsible, from the coaching staff to the players, and I am the first person accountable for this loss." He added: "It is the right of the fans to be angry and demand a correction in the team's course, and I am against evaluating the coach in front of the media. We work according to a system and based on the available data to make purposeful decisions."