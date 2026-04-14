أعلنت الإدارة العامة للتدريب التقني والمهني بمنطقة مكة المكرمة تحويل الدراسة الحضورية غداً (الثلاثاء) لتكون «عن بُعد» في منشآتها التدريبية بمحافظات؛ الطائف، ورنية، وتربة، والخرمة، بناءً على التقارير الواردة من المركز الوطني للأرصاد.

وأوضحت الإدارة أن القرار يأتي حرصاً على سلامة المتدربين والمتدربات ومنسوبي المنشآت التدريبية، على أن تستمر العملية التدريبية عبر المنصات الإلكترونية.