The General Administration for Technical and Vocational Training in the Makkah Region announced that in-person classes tomorrow (Tuesday) will be conducted "remotely" in its training facilities in the governorates of Taif, Rania, Turbah, and Al-Khurmah, based on reports received from the National Center for Meteorology.

The administration clarified that the decision comes out of concern for the safety of trainees and staff at the training facilities, and that the training process will continue through electronic platforms.