أعلنت جامعة الملك خالد وجامعة بيشة تعليق الدراسة الحضورية غداً، بجميع كلياتهما في المقر الرئيسي وفروعهما في المحافظات، بناءً على التقارير الواردة من المركز الوطني للأرصاد، وحرصاً على سلامة الجميع.

وأوضحت الجامعتان أن الدراسة ستكون «عن بُعد» عبر منصة «البلاك بورد» للطلبة ومنسوبي ومنسوبات الجامعة، بما يضمن استمرار العملية التعليمية.