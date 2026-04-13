أعلنت جامعة الملك خالد وجامعة بيشة تعليق الدراسة الحضورية غداً، بجميع كلياتهما في المقر الرئيسي وفروعهما في المحافظات، بناءً على التقارير الواردة من المركز الوطني للأرصاد، وحرصاً على سلامة الجميع.
وأوضحت الجامعتان أن الدراسة ستكون «عن بُعد» عبر منصة «البلاك بورد» للطلبة ومنسوبي ومنسوبات الجامعة، بما يضمن استمرار العملية التعليمية.
King Khalid University and Bisha University announced the suspension of in-person classes tomorrow, at all their colleges in the main campus and their branches in the provinces, based on reports from the National Center of Meteorology, and in order to ensure everyone's safety.
Both universities clarified that classes will be conducted "remotely" via the "Blackboard" platform for students and university staff, ensuring the continuity of the educational process.