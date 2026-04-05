The General Directorate of Passports has started using electric scooters for passport security at the King Fahd Bridge crossing in the Eastern Province.

These scooters contribute to enhancing the quality of services provided to travelers, assisting the elderly and persons with disabilities, facilitating their travel procedures, and organizing the flow of vehicles in the travel lanes and gates within the passport area at the crossing. They also allow for the immediate handling of cases that require rapid movement.

This initiative is part of the smart solutions offered by the passport authority, aimed at enhancing and enriching the travel experience, improving the speed of performance and response, and completing procedures with ease and simplicity, in preparation for supporting all entry points in the Kingdom with these scooters.