بدأت المديرية العامة للجوازات باستخدام الدراجات الكهربائية (السكوتر) لأمن الجوازات في منفذ جسر الملك فهد بالمنطقة الشرقية.
وتسهم هذه الدراجات في تعزيز جودة الخدمات المقدمة للمسافرين، وخدمة كبار السن والأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة، وتسهيل إجراءات سفرهم، وتنظيم سير المركبات في مسارات وبوابات السفر داخل منطقة الجوازات بالمنفذ، وتتيح مباشرة الحالات التي تستدعي الانتقال السريع ومعالجتها.
ويأتي ذلك ضمن الحلول الذكية التي تقدمها الجوازات، وتهدف إلى تعزيز وإثراء تجربة المسافرين، ورفع مستوى سرعة الأداء والاستجابة، وإنهاء الإجراءات بيسر وسهولة، تمهيداً لدعم جميع منافذ المملكة بهذه الدراجات.
The General Directorate of Passports has started using electric scooters for passport security at the King Fahd Bridge crossing in the Eastern Province.
These scooters contribute to enhancing the quality of services provided to travelers, assisting the elderly and persons with disabilities, facilitating their travel procedures, and organizing the flow of vehicles in the travel lanes and gates within the passport area at the crossing. They also allow for the immediate handling of cases that require rapid movement.
This initiative is part of the smart solutions offered by the passport authority, aimed at enhancing and enriching the travel experience, improving the speed of performance and response, and completing procedures with ease and simplicity, in preparation for supporting all entry points in the Kingdom with these scooters.