بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود برقية تهنئة لرئيسة الوزراء في مملكة الدنمارك ميته فريدريكسن، بمناسبة تشكيل الحكومة الجديدة برئاستها.

وعبَّر ولي العهد عن أصدق التهاني، وأطيب التمنيات بالتوفيق والسداد لدولتها، ولشعب مملكة الدنمارك الصديق المزيد من التقدم والرقي.