بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود برقية تهنئة لرئيسة الوزراء في مملكة الدنمارك ميته فريدريكسن، بمناسبة تشكيل الحكومة الجديدة برئاستها.
وعبَّر ولي العهد عن أصدق التهاني، وأطيب التمنيات بالتوفيق والسداد لدولتها، ولشعب مملكة الدنمارك الصديق المزيد من التقدم والرقي.
The Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a congratulatory message to the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen, on the occasion of the formation of the new government under her leadership.
The Crown Prince expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes for success and prosperity for her, and for the friendly people of the Kingdom of Denmark, further progress and advancement.