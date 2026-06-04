تواصل المديرية العامة لحرس الحدود جهودها لتسهيل إجراءات مغادرة ضيوف الرحمن عبر ميناء جدة الإسلامي، بعد أن منّ الله عليهم بأداء فريضة الحج لعام 1447هـ، من خلال منظومة متكاملة من الخدمات الأمنية والميدانية؛ لتحقيق انسيابية الحركة وسرعة إنهاء الإجراءات.
وسخّرت المديرية إمكاناتها البشرية والتقنية بالمنافذ البرية والبحرية؛ لدعم سير العمل وتقديم الإرشاد والتوجيه لضيوف الرحمن، بما يُسهم في انسيابية الحركة وسرعة إنهاء إجراءاتهم ومغادرتهم بكل يسر وسهولة.
The General Directorate of Border Guards continues its efforts to facilitate the departure procedures for the guests of Allah through the Islamic Port of Jeddah, after Allah has blessed them with the performance of the Hajj pilgrimage for the year 1447 AH, through a comprehensive system of security and field services; to achieve smooth movement and quick completion of procedures.
The directorate has harnessed its human and technical capabilities at land and sea ports; to support the workflow and provide guidance and direction to the guests of Allah, contributing to the smooth movement and quick completion of their procedures and departure with ease and comfort.