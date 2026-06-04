The General Directorate of Border Guards continues its efforts to facilitate the departure procedures for the guests of Allah through the Islamic Port of Jeddah, after Allah has blessed them with the performance of the Hajj pilgrimage for the year 1447 AH, through a comprehensive system of security and field services; to achieve smooth movement and quick completion of procedures.

The directorate has harnessed its human and technical capabilities at land and sea ports; to support the workflow and provide guidance and direction to the guests of Allah, contributing to the smooth movement and quick completion of their procedures and departure with ease and comfort.