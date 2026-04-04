The land, sea, and air customs ports recorded 748 cases of seizures of prohibited items, including 59 types of narcotic substances, such as: hashish, cocaine, heroin, shabu, Captagon pills, and others, in addition to 197 types of banned materials.



Customs ports also thwarted 1,722 cases of tobacco and its derivatives, along with two categories of cash amounts, and four categories of weapons and their accessories.

The Customs Authority confirmed that it is continuing to tighten customs control over the imports and exports of the Kingdom, in order to ensure the security and protection of society, in cooperation and continuous coordination with all its partners from relevant authorities.



At the same time, it called on everyone to contribute to combating smuggling to protect society and the national economy. The authority is receiving reports related to smuggling crimes and violations of the unified customs system in complete confidentiality through these channels, with a financial reward granted to the informant if the information provided is accurate.