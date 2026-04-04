سجلت المنافذ الجمركية البرية والبحرية والجوية 748 حالة ضبط للممنوعات، شملت 59 صنفاً من المواد المخدرة، مثل: الحشيش، والكوكايين، والهيروين، والشبو، وحبوب الكبتاجون وغيرها، إضافةً إلى 197 من المواد المحظورة.


كما شهدت المنافذ الجمركية إحباط 1,722 من التبغ ومشتقاته، إلى جانب صنفين لمبالغ مالية، و4 أصناف لأسلحة ومستلزماتها.

وأكدت هيئة الجمارك أنها ماضية في إحكام الرقابة الجمركية على واردات وصادرات المملكة، تحقيقاً لأمن المجتمع وحمايته، وذلك بالتعاون والتنسيق المتواصل مع جميع شركائها من الجهات ذات العلاقة.


ودعت في الوقت ذاته الجميع إلى الإسهام في مكافحة التهريب لحماية المجتمع والاقتصاد الوطني. وتقوم الهيئة من خلال هذه القنوات باستقبال البلاغات المرتبطة بجرائم التهريب ومخالفات أحكام نظام الجمارك الموحد بسرية تامة، مع منح مكافأة مالية للمُبلّغ في حال صحة معلومات البلاغ.