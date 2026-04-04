سجلت المنافذ الجمركية البرية والبحرية والجوية 748 حالة ضبط للممنوعات، شملت 59 صنفاً من المواد المخدرة، مثل: الحشيش، والكوكايين، والهيروين، والشبو، وحبوب الكبتاجون وغيرها، إضافةً إلى 197 من المواد المحظورة.
كما شهدت المنافذ الجمركية إحباط 1,722 من التبغ ومشتقاته، إلى جانب صنفين لمبالغ مالية، و4 أصناف لأسلحة ومستلزماتها.
وأكدت هيئة الجمارك أنها ماضية في إحكام الرقابة الجمركية على واردات وصادرات المملكة، تحقيقاً لأمن المجتمع وحمايته، وذلك بالتعاون والتنسيق المتواصل مع جميع شركائها من الجهات ذات العلاقة.
ودعت في الوقت ذاته الجميع إلى الإسهام في مكافحة التهريب لحماية المجتمع والاقتصاد الوطني. وتقوم الهيئة من خلال هذه القنوات باستقبال البلاغات المرتبطة بجرائم التهريب ومخالفات أحكام نظام الجمارك الموحد بسرية تامة، مع منح مكافأة مالية للمُبلّغ في حال صحة معلومات البلاغ.
The land, sea, and air customs ports recorded 748 cases of seizures of prohibited items, including 59 types of narcotic substances, such as: hashish, cocaine, heroin, shabu, Captagon pills, and others, in addition to 197 types of banned materials.
Customs ports also thwarted 1,722 cases of tobacco and its derivatives, along with two categories of cash amounts, and four categories of weapons and their accessories.
The Customs Authority confirmed that it is continuing to tighten customs control over the imports and exports of the Kingdom, in order to ensure the security and protection of society, in cooperation and continuous coordination with all its partners from relevant authorities.
At the same time, it called on everyone to contribute to combating smuggling to protect society and the national economy. The authority is receiving reports related to smuggling crimes and violations of the unified customs system in complete confidentiality through these channels, with a financial reward granted to the informant if the information provided is accurate.