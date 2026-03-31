تحت رعاية خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود -حفظه الله-، تُشرّف حرم خادم الحرمين الشريفين، الأميرة فهدة بنت فلاح آل حثلين، الثلاثاء القادم، حفل تكريم الفائزات بجائزة الأميرة نورة للتميُّز النسائي في دورتها الثامنة، وذلك في مركز المؤتمرات والندوات بجامعة الأميرة نورة بنت عبدالرحمن.
وستُكرَّم الفائزات بالجائزة في (6) مجالات «نظرية» و«تطبيقية» أُعلن عنها للترشُّح في نوفمبر الماضي، وهي: مجال العلوم الصحية، ومجال الدراسات الإنسانية، ومجال الأعمال الاجتماعية، ومجال العلوم الطبيعية، ومجال المشاريع الاقتصادية، ومجال الأعمال الفنية.
وبلغ عدد المترشحات في الدورة الثامنة (515) مترشحة من مختلف مناطق المملكة؛ في مؤشر يعكس تنامي الوعي المجتمعي بأهمية الجائزة، واتساع أثرها.
كما تضمَّنت الدورة الثامنة تطويرًا في آليات التحكيم والتقييم، بالاعتماد على أعلى معايير الشفافية في اختيار الفائزات، إضافةً إلى تحديث الإطار العام للجائزة بما يتماشى مع المستجدات الوطنية والعالمية.
يشار إلى أن الجائزة في دورتها الثامنة ركزت على الأولويات الوطنية الإستراتيجية، حيث اتَّسمت موضوعاتها بالشمولية وارتباطها بالواقع التنموي للمملكة في سياق التوجهات العالمية الحديثة، مثل: الرعاية الصحية الوقائية، وسلاسل الإمداد الخضراء، والتصنيع المحلي، والتحولات الاجتماعية والثقافية، إضافةً إلى دعم الأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة وذوي الاحتياجات الخاصة، وتأصيل التراث الوطني.
Under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud - may God protect him - the wife of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Princess Fahda bint Falah Al Hathlin, will honor the winners of the Princess Nourah Award for Women's Excellence in its eighth edition next Tuesday, at the Conference and Seminar Center at Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University.
The winners of the award will be honored in (6) fields: "Theoretical" and "Practical," which were announced for nomination last November. These fields are: Health Sciences, Humanities, Social Business, Natural Sciences, Economic Projects, and Artistic Works.
The number of nominees in the eighth edition reached (515) candidates from various regions of the Kingdom; reflecting the growing community awareness of the importance of the award and its expanding impact.
The eighth edition also included developments in the judging and evaluation mechanisms, relying on the highest standards of transparency in selecting the winners, in addition to updating the general framework of the award to align with national and global developments.
It is noteworthy that the award in its eighth edition focused on strategic national priorities, with topics characterized by inclusivity and their connection to the developmental reality of the Kingdom in the context of modern global trends, such as: preventive healthcare, green supply chains, local manufacturing, social and cultural transformations, as well as supporting persons with disabilities and special needs, and preserving national heritage.