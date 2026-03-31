Under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud - may God protect him - the wife of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Princess Fahda bint Falah Al Hathlin, will honor the winners of the Princess Nourah Award for Women's Excellence in its eighth edition next Tuesday, at the Conference and Seminar Center at Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University.

The winners of the award will be honored in (6) fields: "Theoretical" and "Practical," which were announced for nomination last November. These fields are: Health Sciences, Humanities, Social Business, Natural Sciences, Economic Projects, and Artistic Works.

The number of nominees in the eighth edition reached (515) candidates from various regions of the Kingdom; reflecting the growing community awareness of the importance of the award and its expanding impact.

The eighth edition also included developments in the judging and evaluation mechanisms, relying on the highest standards of transparency in selecting the winners, in addition to updating the general framework of the award to align with national and global developments.

It is noteworthy that the award in its eighth edition focused on strategic national priorities, with topics characterized by inclusivity and their connection to the developmental reality of the Kingdom in the context of modern global trends, such as: preventive healthcare, green supply chains, local manufacturing, social and cultural transformations, as well as supporting persons with disabilities and special needs, and preserving national heritage.