سجَّلت المنافذ الجمركية البرية والبحرية والجوية 642 حالة ضبط للممنوعات، وشملت الأصناف المضبوطة 81 صنفًا من المواد المخدرة، مثل: الحشيش، والكوكايين، والهيروين، والشبو، وحبوب الكبتاجون وغيرها، إضافةً إلى 200 من المواد المحظورة كما شهدت المنافذ الجمركية إحباط 1392 من التبغ ومشتقاته، إلى جانب 8 أصناف لمبالغ مالية، و6 أصناف لأسلحة ومستلزماتها.
وأكدت هيئة الضريبة والزكاة والجمارك أنها ماضية في إحكام الرقابة الجمركية على واردات وصادرات المملكة، تحقيقًا لأمن المجتمع وحمايته، بالتعاون والتنسيق المتواصل مع جميع شركائها من الجهات ذات العلاقة.
ودعت في الوقت ذاته الجميع إلى الإسهام في مكافحة التهريب لحماية المجتمع والاقتصاد الوطني والابلاغ عن المهربين، إذ يتم استقبال البلاغات المرتبطة بجرائم التهريب ومخالفات أحكام نظام الجمارك الموحد بسرية تامة، مع منح مكافأة مالية للمُبلغ في حال صحة معلومات البلاغ.
The land, sea, and air customs outlets recorded 642 cases of seizures of prohibited items, including 81 types of narcotic substances such as: hashish, cocaine, heroin, shabu, Captagon pills, and others, in addition to 200 types of banned materials. The customs outlets also thwarted 1,392 cases of tobacco and its derivatives, along with 8 types of monetary amounts, and 6 types of weapons and their accessories.
The Tax, Zakat, and Customs Authority confirmed that it is continuing to tighten customs control over the imports and exports of the Kingdom, in order to ensure community security and protection, in continuous cooperation and coordination with all its partners from relevant authorities.
At the same time, it called on everyone to contribute to combating smuggling to protect the community and the national economy and to report smugglers, as reports related to smuggling crimes and violations of the unified customs system are received in complete confidentiality, with a financial reward granted to the informant if the information provided is accurate.