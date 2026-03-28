The land, sea, and air customs outlets recorded 642 cases of seizures of prohibited items, including 81 types of narcotic substances such as: hashish, cocaine, heroin, shabu, Captagon pills, and others, in addition to 200 types of banned materials. The customs outlets also thwarted 1,392 cases of tobacco and its derivatives, along with 8 types of monetary amounts, and 6 types of weapons and their accessories.



The Tax, Zakat, and Customs Authority confirmed that it is continuing to tighten customs control over the imports and exports of the Kingdom, in order to ensure community security and protection, in continuous cooperation and coordination with all its partners from relevant authorities.



At the same time, it called on everyone to contribute to combating smuggling to protect the community and the national economy and to report smugglers, as reports related to smuggling crimes and violations of the unified customs system are received in complete confidentiality, with a financial reward granted to the informant if the information provided is accurate.