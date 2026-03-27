March 27 of each year in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is celebrated as "Saudi Green Initiative Day," according to a decision by the Council of Ministers, embodying the Kingdom's direction towards establishing a culture of sustainability, enhancing the integration of national efforts in environmental work, and motivating various sectors to contribute to achieving sustainable development goals; in line with the objectives of Vision 2030.

The initiative has achieved a significant national accomplishment represented by the rehabilitation of one million hectares of degraded land through the National Afforestation Program, which is part of the National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification, as one of its main objectives aimed at developing vegetation cover, reducing desertification, improving quality of life, and enhancing the natural capacity of local environments to adapt to climate changes.

This achievement extends the Kingdom's efforts in enhancing environmental work, supporting afforestation initiatives, rehabilitating lands, and preserving biodiversity; contributing to enhancing ecological balance, reducing land degradation, and achieving a sustainable environmental impact in the long term.

The Saudi Green Initiative contributes through its programs and projects to protecting natural resources, reducing emissions, enhancing reliance on clean energy, developing vegetation cover, and raising environmental awareness; in line with the objectives of Vision 2030, and enhancing the Kingdom's position regionally and internationally in the field of environmental work.

Last year, the initiative continued to make tangible progress towards its goals, as the Arabian Oryx witnessed the birth of its young for the third consecutive year, and more than 159 million trees were planted in various regions of the Kingdom.

The National Center for Water Efficiency and Conservation provides about 120,000 cubic meters of water daily, with plans to increase this amount to 300,000 cubic meters. These collective efforts align with the objectives of Vision 2030 and contribute to enhancing the Kingdom's position regionally and internationally in the field of environmental sustainability.

Saudi Green Initiative Day serves as an annual platform to highlight the achievements of the initiative, showcase its future objectives, and enhance the participation of various sectors in supporting the environmental work and sustainable development system.

This embodies the Kingdom's approach to environmental and climate work, stemming from the Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative, launched by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, reflecting its ongoing commitment to supporting the transition to a more sustainable developmental model.