The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has achieved a qualitative national accomplishment in the field of environmental protection and vegetation restoration, reaching the rehabilitation of the first one million hectares of degraded land and planting more than 159 million trees, as part of the Saudi Green Initiative launched by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on March 27, 2021; aiming to plant 10 billion trees or the equivalent of 40 million hectares across the Kingdom.

The Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, and Chairman of the National Center for Vegetation Development and Combating Desertification, Engineer Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen Al-Fadli, confirmed that this achievement reflects the leadership's interest in working to protect the environment and enhance its sustainability, and affirms the Kingdom's commitment to achieving the targets for rehabilitating degraded lands, in accordance with the Kingdom's Vision 2030. He indicated that reaching this stage has gone through several important milestones; the Kingdom's journey in rehabilitating lands began with areas of 18,000 hectares, before accelerating steps to reach 250,000 hectares by 2024, culminating in the first million hectares at the beginning of 2026, representing a pivotal stage in the path of national environmental development.

The Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture added that achieving this national milestone embodies the integration between governmental, community, and private sector efforts; all participating entities played a pivotal role in planning and implementation to ensure the sustainability of vegetation cover and protect ecosystems, enhancing environmental and economic security in the Kingdom. He pointed out the contribution of the Saudi Green Initiative in preserving wildlife and maintaining ecosystems and biodiversity; the Kingdom has successfully reintroduced many endangered animals and species, and the Kingdom's atmosphere serves as a passage and safe habitat for many migratory and resident bird species. He highlighted the ongoing efforts of the National Center for Vegetation Development and Combating Desertification in establishing the cultivation of local plants in their native environment and providing natural habitats that contribute to preserving biodiversity, making the Kingdom a global model in restoring ecosystems and protecting vegetation cover.

He explained that the announcement of rehabilitating the first million hectares of degraded land comes as a catalyst to achieve the ambitious targets of the Saudi Green Initiative and move forward towards rehabilitating 2.5 million hectares by 2030, pointing to the role of royal reserves in achieving environmental sustainability through increasing vegetation cover and rehabilitating degraded lands, in addition to contributing to the preservation of natural resources and achieving ecological balance. He emphasized the importance of projects utilizing dam water and rainwater harvesting in supporting afforestation efforts and developing vegetation cover.

For his part, the Deputy Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, Engineer Mansour bin Hilal Al-Mushaiti, confirmed that this achievement represents a qualitative leap in the national environmental agenda targeting the planting of 10 billion trees, equivalent to rehabilitating about 40 million hectares of degraded land in the Kingdom, as part of the Saudi Green Initiative. He praised the integration between governmental, community, private, public, and non-profit sector efforts, in addition to the qualitative initiatives that supported this direction, such as the National Cloud Seeding Program, which contributed to increasing rainfall amounts, positively impacting rehabilitation programs, and helping reduce dust storms by 50% in 2025 compared to 2024, highlighting the Kingdom's pioneering role in restoring ecosystems and protecting vegetation cover, as the contribution of participating entities in planning and implementation had a clear impact on achieving this initiative.



Engineer Al-Mushaiti pointed out that this achievement, which we celebrate today with the rehabilitation of the first million hectares of restored vegetation land, came through the concerted national efforts, confirming the Kingdom's commitment to its leading role in protecting and preserving the environment and rehabilitating degraded lands, ensuring environmental sustainability and protecting ecosystems, which enhances environmental security, supports eco-tourism, promotes investments in the environmental sector, increases green spaces in various regions, and enhances and develops local plants in their native environments, providing natural materials to preserve biodiversity to enhance ecological balance and achieve sustainability, protect natural resources, and improve quality of life.

For her part, the Executive Secretary of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification, Dr. Yasmin Fouad, praised what the Kingdom has achieved by reaching the rehabilitation of one million hectares of degraded land, affirming that this work reflects an integrated approach and a clear will to achieve real change on the ground, and is an achievement that proves that land restoration is possible even in the most challenging environments.

She clarified that rehabilitating one million hectares is not just a number, but a strong message in a world facing unprecedented acceleration in land degradation and worsening drought effects; what has been achieved confirms that solutions exist and that collective action can turn challenges into opportunities, as the Kingdom has shown how countries can lead a global model in restoring ecosystems by adopting nature-based solutions, leveraging innovation, and enhancing integration between policies and practices. This achievement highlights an aspect of a broader national vision within the framework of the Saudi Green Initiative, which does not limit its targets to planting trees only; it works to restore the functions of ecosystems, enhance biodiversity, and achieve resource sustainability for future generations.

She explained that what the Kingdom is witnessing today also reflects the strength of partnerships; the efforts of the government, private sector, and community came together to achieve this national achievement, confirming that multilateral work is not an option but a necessity to achieve the required transformation, appreciating the leadership role played by the Kingdom, whether through the Green Middle East Initiative, the Global Land Initiative, or through its presidency of the COP 16 conference and its contributions to raising the level of international ambition and enhancing collective action.