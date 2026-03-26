بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية عزاء ومواساة، لرئيس جمهورية كولومبيا الرئيس غوستافو فرانسيسكو بيترو أوريغو، في ضحايا حادث تحطم طائرة عسكرية كولومبية.
وقال الملك سلمان: «علمنا بنبأ حادث تحطم طائرة عسكرية كولومبية، وما نتج عن ذلك من وفيات وإصابات، وإننا إذ نشارك فخامتكم ألم هذا المصاب، ولنبعث لكم ولأسر المتوفين ولشعبكم الصديق أحر التعازي وصادق المواساة، متمنين للمصابين الشفاء العاجل، وألا تروا أي مكروه».
كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية عزاء ومواساة، لرئيس جمهورية كولومبيا الرئيس غوستافو فرانسيسكو بيترو أوريغو، في ضحايا حادث تحطم طائرة عسكرية كولومبية.
وقال ولي العهد: «بلغني نبأ حادث تحطم طائرة عسكرية كولومبية، وما نتج عنه من وفيات وإصابات، وأعرب لفخامتكم ولأسر المتوفين ولشعبكم الصديق عن أحر التعازي، وصادق المواساة، متمنيًا للمصابين الشفاء العاجل، وألا تروا أي مكروه».
The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a telegram of condolence and sympathy to the President of the Republic of Colombia, President Gustavo Francisco Petro Urrego, regarding the victims of the Colombian military plane crash.
King Salman said: "We have learned of the news of the Colombian military plane crash, and the resulting fatalities and injuries. As we share in Your Excellency's pain from this tragedy, we send you, the families of the deceased, and your friendly people our warmest condolences and sincere sympathy, wishing the injured a speedy recovery, and may you not face any harm."
Additionally, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a telegram of condolence and sympathy to the President of the Republic of Colombia, President Gustavo Francisco Petro Urrego, regarding the victims of the Colombian military plane crash.
The Crown Prince said: "I have received the news of the Colombian military plane crash and the resulting fatalities and injuries. I express to Your Excellency, the families of the deceased, and your friendly people my warmest condolences and sincere sympathy, wishing the injured a speedy recovery, and may you not face any harm."