The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a telegram of condolence and sympathy to the President of the Republic of Colombia, President Gustavo Francisco Petro Urrego, regarding the victims of the Colombian military plane crash.

King Salman said: "We have learned of the news of the Colombian military plane crash, and the resulting fatalities and injuries. As we share in Your Excellency's pain from this tragedy, we send you, the families of the deceased, and your friendly people our warmest condolences and sincere sympathy, wishing the injured a speedy recovery, and may you not face any harm."

Additionally, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a telegram of condolence and sympathy to the President of the Republic of Colombia, President Gustavo Francisco Petro Urrego, regarding the victims of the Colombian military plane crash.

The Crown Prince said: "I have received the news of the Colombian military plane crash and the resulting fatalities and injuries. I express to Your Excellency, the families of the deceased, and your friendly people my warmest condolences and sincere sympathy, wishing the injured a speedy recovery, and may you not face any harm."