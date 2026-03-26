بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية عزاء ومواساة، لرئيس جمهورية كولومبيا الرئيس غوستافو فرانسيسكو بيترو أوريغو، في ضحايا حادث تحطم طائرة عسكرية كولومبية.

وقال الملك سلمان: «علمنا بنبأ حادث تحطم طائرة عسكرية كولومبية، وما نتج عن ذلك من وفيات وإصابات، وإننا إذ نشارك فخامتكم ألم هذا المصاب، ولنبعث لكم ولأسر المتوفين ولشعبكم الصديق أحر التعازي وصادق المواساة، متمنين للمصابين الشفاء العاجل، وألا تروا أي مكروه».

كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية عزاء ومواساة، لرئيس جمهورية كولومبيا الرئيس غوستافو فرانسيسكو بيترو أوريغو، في ضحايا حادث تحطم طائرة عسكرية كولومبية.

وقال ولي العهد: «بلغني نبأ حادث تحطم طائرة عسكرية كولومبية، وما نتج عنه من وفيات وإصابات، وأعرب لفخامتكم ولأسر المتوفين ولشعبكم الصديق عن أحر التعازي، وصادق المواساة، متمنيًا للمصابين الشفاء العاجل، وألا تروا أي مكروه».