تلقّى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، اتصالًا هاتفيًا اليوم، من وزير الخارجية والتعاون الدولي والمصريين بالخارج في جمهورية مصر العربية الدكتور بدر عبدالعاطي.
وجرى خلال الاتصال بحث تطورات الأوضاع في المنطقة وتداعياتها، والجهود المبذولة بشأنها.
Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah received a phone call today from the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Egyptians Abroad in the Arab Republic of Egypt, Dr. Badr Abdel-Aty.
During the call, they discussed the developments in the region and their implications, as well as the efforts being made regarding them.