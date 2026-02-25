أعلنت هيئة تطوير محمية الملك عبدالعزيز الملكية بالرياض تسجيل أول رصد موثق لابن آوى الذهبي داخل المحمية بمنطقة الرياض، وذلك عبر برنامج المراقبة البيئية باستخدام 103 كاميرات حقلية. وتم توثيق فردين من هذا النوع في واحة التنهاة، في أول ظهور مؤكد له بوسط المملكة.


وأكدت الهيئة أن هذا الاكتشاف يعكس نجاح جهود إعادة تأهيل النظم البيئية وتحسين جودة الموائل الطبيعية، خصوصاً بعد إنشاء واحة التنهاة الاصطناعية عام 2025. ويُعد الرصد إضافة مهمة نظراً لندرة البيانات حول انتشار هذا النوع في السعودية، واقتصار تسجيلاته السابقة على مناطق محدودة في الشرقية والجوف وشمال غرب المملكة.


يُذكر أنَّ هذا الاكتشاف يكتسب أهمية خاصة في ظل محدودية البيانات المتوافرة حول توزيع «ابن آوى الذهبي» في المملكة العربية السعودية، إذ انحصرت تسجيلاته السابقة في مناطق الهفوف والجبيل بالمنطقة الشرقية، وفي طبرجل ودومة الجندل بمنطقة الجوف، وكان آخر تسجيلاته عام 2024 في محمية الأمير محمد بن سلمان الملكية شمال غربي المملكة، كما يعكس هذا الرصد جهود الهيئة في تعزيز برامج البحث والرصد البيئي، ودعم مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 في حماية الحياة الفطرية والمحافظة على التنوع الأحيائي.