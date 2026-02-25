The King Abdulaziz Royal Reserve Development Authority in Riyadh announced the first documented sighting of the golden jackal within the reserve in the Riyadh region, through an environmental monitoring program using 103 field cameras. Two individuals of this species were documented in the Al-Tanahah Oasis, marking its first confirmed appearance in central Saudi Arabia.



The authority confirmed that this discovery reflects the success of efforts to rehabilitate ecosystems and improve the quality of natural habitats, especially after the establishment of the artificial Al-Tanahah Oasis in 2025. The sighting is an important addition given the scarcity of data regarding the distribution of this species in Saudi Arabia, with previous records limited to specific areas in the Eastern Province, Al-Jawf, and the northwest of the kingdom.



It is noteworthy that this discovery holds particular significance due to the limited data available on the distribution of the "golden jackal" in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as previous records were confined to the Al-Hofuf and Jubail areas in the Eastern Province, and in Tabarjal and Dumat al-Jandal in the Al-Jawf region. The last sightings were in 2024 in the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Royal Reserve in the northwest of the kingdom. This sighting also reflects the authority's efforts to enhance environmental research and monitoring programs, supporting the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 in protecting wildlife and preserving biodiversity.