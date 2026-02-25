استقبل نائب أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة الأمير سعود بن نهار بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز، في مكتبه بالإمارة، مدير عام الإدارة العامة للتدريب التقني والمهني بالمنطقة الدكتور سلطان الغامدي، بحضور عدد من قيادات المنشآت التدريبية.

واطّلع نائب أمير المنطقة خلال الاستقبال على تقرير عن برامج ومبادرات التدريب التقني والمهني في المنطقة، وأبرز المنجزات المتحققة في تنمية الكوادر الوطنية ورفع كفاءة المتدربين، بما يواكب احتياجات سوق العمل.

وأشاد نائب أمير المنطقة بالدور الذي تضطلع به منظومة التدريب التقني والمهني في إعداد وتأهيل الكفاءات الوطنية، مؤكداً أهمية تطوير البرامج التدريبية وفق أحدث المعايير، بما ينسجم مع متطلبات التنمية بالمنطقة.