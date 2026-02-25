The Deputy Emir of the Medina region, Prince Saud bin Nahar bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, received in his office at the emirate the Director General of the General Administration for Technical and Vocational Training in the region, Dr. Sultan Al-Ghamdi, in the presence of several leaders of training institutions.

During the reception, the Deputy Emir was briefed on a report about the technical and vocational training programs and initiatives in the region, as well as the key achievements in developing national competencies and enhancing the efficiency of trainees, in line with the needs of the labor market.

The Deputy Emir praised the role played by the technical and vocational training system in preparing and qualifying national competencies, emphasizing the importance of developing training programs according to the latest standards, in alignment with the region's development requirements.