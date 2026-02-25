استقبل نائب أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة الأمير سعود بن نهار بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز، في مكتبه بالإمارة، مدير الدفاع المدني بالمنطقة اللواء علي القرني.
واستمع نائب أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة خلال الاستقبال إلى شرح عن خطط الدفاع المدني وجاهزيته الميدانية، والبرامج الوقائية المنفذة لتعزيز السلامة العامة، إضافة إلى أبرز الجهود المبذولة في التعامل مع الحالات الطارئة.
واستُعرِضت المبادرات التوعوية الهادفة إلى نشر ثقافة السلامة بين أفراد المجتمع، والتكامل القائم مع الجهات ذات العلاقة؛ بما يسهم في تعزيز كفاءة الاستجابة وسرعتها، وتحقيق أعلى معايير الحماية والسلامة.
The Deputy Emir of the Medina Region, Prince Saud bin Nahar bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, received in his office at the emirate the Director of Civil Defense in the region, Major General Ali Al-Qarni.
During the reception, the Deputy Emir of the Medina Region listened to an explanation about the Civil Defense plans and its field readiness, as well as the preventive programs implemented to enhance public safety, in addition to the key efforts made in dealing with emergency situations.
The awareness initiatives aimed at promoting a culture of safety among community members were also presented, along with the existing integration with relevant authorities; contributing to enhancing the efficiency and speed of response, and achieving the highest standards of protection and safety.