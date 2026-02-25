استقبل نائب أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة الأمير سعود بن نهار بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز، في مكتبه بالإمارة، مدير الدفاع المدني بالمنطقة اللواء علي القرني.

واستمع نائب أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة خلال الاستقبال إلى شرح عن خطط الدفاع المدني وجاهزيته الميدانية، والبرامج الوقائية المنفذة لتعزيز السلامة العامة، إضافة إلى أبرز الجهود المبذولة في التعامل مع الحالات الطارئة.

واستُعرِضت المبادرات التوعوية الهادفة إلى نشر ثقافة السلامة بين أفراد المجتمع، والتكامل القائم مع الجهات ذات العلاقة؛ بما يسهم في تعزيز كفاءة الاستجابة وسرعتها، وتحقيق أعلى معايير الحماية والسلامة.