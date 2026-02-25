The Deputy Emir of the Medina Region, Prince Saud bin Nahar bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, received in his office at the emirate the Director of Civil Defense in the region, Major General Ali Al-Qarni.

During the reception, the Deputy Emir of the Medina Region listened to an explanation about the Civil Defense plans and its field readiness, as well as the preventive programs implemented to enhance public safety, in addition to the key efforts made in dealing with emergency situations.

The awareness initiatives aimed at promoting a culture of safety among community members were also presented, along with the existing integration with relevant authorities; contributing to enhancing the efficiency and speed of response, and achieving the highest standards of protection and safety.