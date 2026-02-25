The heart center team at Prince Mohammed bin Nasser Hospital - part of the Jazan Health Cluster - successfully performed an advanced procedure to implant a pacemaker by stimulating the left bundle branch in a 65-year-old patient. This step is considered one of the modern procedures implemented for the first time in the Jazan region.

The patient was admitted to the hospital suffering from dizziness and recurrent fainting spells. After conducting the necessary clinical and diagnostic examinations, it was found that he had complete heart block, which necessitated an urgent medical decision to implant a permanent pacemaker. Prior to the procedure, the patient was prepared, and all necessary medical tools were arranged according to the highest standards of safety and quality. The permanent pacemaker was then implanted through the stimulation of the left bundle branch, a modern technique that mimics the natural electrical conduction of the heart, helping to stimulate the heart muscle in a physiological manner closer to nature, and reducing potential complications associated with traditional methods of pacemaker implantation. The procedure was successful, and the patient showed signs of health stability after the operation.

It is worth noting that left bundle branch stimulation is considered one of the latest techniques in pacemaker implantation, aimed at reactivating the heart's natural electrical system instead of relying on traditional stimulation of the right ventricle, which improves cardiac pumping efficiency and reduces the likelihood of heart muscle failure in the long term.