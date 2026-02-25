نجح فريق مركز القلب بـمستشفى الأمير محمد بن ناصر -أحد مكونات تجمع جازان الصحي- في إجراء عملية متقدمة لتركيب جهاز منظم ضربات القلب عبر تحفيز الحزمة الكهربائية اليسرى، لمريض يبلغ من العمر 65 عاماً، في خطوة تُعد من الإجراءات الحديثة التي تُنفذ لأول مرة على مستوى منطقة جازان.

وكان المريض قد أُدخل المستشفى وهو يعاني من دوار وإغماءات متكررة، وبعد إجراء الفحوصات السريرية والتشخيصية اللازمة تبيّن إصابته بإحصار قلبي تام، ما استدعى اتخاذ قرار طبي عاجل بتركيب جهاز دائم لتنظيم ضربات القلب. وقبل الإجراء، جرى تجهيز المريض وتحضير الأدوات الطبية اللازمة كافة وفق أعلى معايير السلامة والجودة، ليتم بعدها تركيب جهاز منظم ضربات القلب الدائم عبر تحفيز الحزمة الكهربائية اليسرى، وهي تقنية حديثة تحاكي التوصيل الكهربائي الطبيعي للقلب، مما يساعد على تحفيز عضلة القلب بصورة فسيولوجية أقرب للطبيعة، ويحد من المضاعفات المحتملة المرتبطة بالطرق التقليدية في زراعة أجهزة تنظيم ضربات القلب. وقد تكللت العملية بالنجاح، وتماثل المريض للاستقرار الصحي بعد الإجراء.

الجدير بالذكر أن تحفيز الحزمة الكهربائية اليسرى يُعد من أحدث تقنيات زراعة منظمات القلب، ويهدف إلى إعادة تنشيط النظام الكهربائي الطبيعي للقلب بدلاً من الاعتماد على التحفيز التقليدي لعضلة البطين الأيمن، ما يُحسّن كفاءة الضخ القلبي، ويقلل من احتمالية حدوث قصور عضلة القلب على المدى البعيد.