تلقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، اتصالاً هاتفياً اليوم، من وزير الخارجية والمغتربين في الجمهورية العربية السورية أسعد حسن الشيباني.

وجرى خلال الاتصال بحث العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين الشقيقين، ومستجدات الأوضاع في سورية والمنطقة والجهود المبذولة حيالها.