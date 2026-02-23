تلقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، اتصالاً هاتفياً اليوم، من وزير الخارجية والمغتربين في الجمهورية العربية السورية أسعد حسن الشيباني.
وجرى خلال الاتصال بحث العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين الشقيقين، ومستجدات الأوضاع في سورية والمنطقة والجهود المبذولة حيالها.
Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah received a phone call today from the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Syrian Arab Republic, Asaad Hassan Al-Shaibani.
During the call, they discussed the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries, the latest developments in Syria and the region, and the efforts being made regarding these issues.