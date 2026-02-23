The iCAUR V27 media driving test was successfully held in Jeddah, focusing on the premium driving experience on paved roads, in a coastal city known for its vibrant lifestyle and maritime charm.

On February 5, iCAUR invited a number of media representatives via platform X, including the leading automotive platform Motory, to participate in an in-depth driving experience of the versatile hybrid V27 vehicle on city roads and intercity highways.

The media guests gathered at one of Jeddah's upscale landmarks, the Millionaire restaurant, where the iCAUR Saudi team provided an explanation of the V27's design philosophy and core technologies. This was followed by an open discussion that allowed the journalists to form a clearer picture of iCAUR's vision and the key strengths of the model before the driving experience commenced.



The test route included Jeddah's urban roads as well as the highways leading to King Abdullah Economic City, providing an ideal environment to assess performance on paved roads under varied conditions. During long-distance driving, range and power remain the most important considerations, and the V27 demonstrated consistent and reliable performance. As the brand's first widely produced model equipped with the Golden REEV system, the vehicle relies on a range-extended 1.5-liter turbo engine with a thermal efficiency of 45.79%, generating 3.71 kilowatt-hours of electricity per liter of fuel, with a total range exceeding 1,000 km, effectively addressing long-distance travel concerns.



On the city's moderately busy streets, the V27 offered a driving experience characterized by smoothness and quietness. The electric motors provide instant and gradual acceleration, with balanced start-stop performance that maintains driver comfort even in congested conditions. Transitioning to the open highways between cities, the vehicle showcases the full power of its dual electric motors, totaling 455 horsepower, accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5 seconds. The response is direct and confident, making overtaking and lane changes seamless and free of any delay.



Most impressively, this five-meter-long SUV, equipped with a chassis tuned by the renowned global racing team Prodrive and the intelligent i-AWD system, maintained precise control in fast corners. The steering system exhibited high accuracy and direct response, giving the driver a clear sense of control and stability, while the suspension system provided strong support, challenging the common stereotype of large SUVs as cumbersome. One journalist remarked after the experience:

“I didn’t expect an SUV of this size to be so agile — it was fun to drive from start to finish.”

During the driving test, several journalists praised the smart driving cabin of the V27, with one stating:

“The smart cockpit exceeded expectations, making long-distance driving comfortable and enjoyable!”

The vehicle features a 15.4-inch touchscreen with 3K resolution that delivers clear images and fine details, while the smart infotainment system, powered by an 8155 processor, operates smoothly and responds instantly without any lag during use. Additionally, the cooled armrest unit, along with ventilated and heated seats designed for driver comfort, enhanced the driving pleasure throughout long journeys.



Previous driving tests in the Edge of the World in Riyadh demonstrated the V27's capabilities on rough terrain under challenging conditions. The Jeddah media test provided a firsthand experience of the vehicle's performance in urban mobility and on intercity highways. The V27 proved to transcend the traditional trade-off between power and range found in many new energy vehicles, seamlessly combining smart technology and precise control to meet the expectations of drivers in Saudi Arabia regarding performance on paved roads.



As a vehicle specifically designed for the Middle Eastern market, the iCAUR V27 is set for its global launch in the United Arab Emirates on February 8, followed by its launch in the Kingdom of Bahrain on February 10. The arrival of the V27 is expected to inject new energy and innovative capabilities into the luxury mobility sector reliant on new energy technologies in the region.