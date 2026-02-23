أُقيم بنجاح في جدة اختبار قيادة إعلامي لـ iCAUR V27، ركّز على تجربة القيادة الراقية على الطرق المعبّدة، في مدينة ساحلية معروفة بنمط حياتها الحيوي وسحرها البحري.
في 5 فبراير، دعت iCAUR عددًا من الإعلاميين عبر منصة X، من بينهم منصة السيارات الرائدة Motory، للمشاركة في تجربة قيادة متعمقة للمركبة V27 الهجينة متعددة الاستخدامات على طرق المدينة والطرق السريعة بين المدن.
تجمع الضيوف الإعلاميون في أحد أبرز معالم جدة الراقية، مطعم Millionaire، حيث قدّم فريق iCAUR السعودية شرحًا لفلسفة تصميم V27 وتقنياتها الأساسية. وأعقب ذلك نقاش مفتوح أتاح للإعلاميين تكوين صورة أوضح عن رؤية iCAUR ونقاط القوة الرئيسة للطراز قبل انطلاق تجربة القيادة.
شمل مسار الاختبار طرق جدة الحضرية إضافة إلى الطرق السريعة المؤدية إلى مدينة الملك عبدالله الاقتصادية، ما وفر بيئة مثالية لتقييم الأداء على الطرق المعبّدة في ظروف متنوعة. وخلال القيادة لمسافات طويلة، يبقى المدى والقوة من أهم الاعتبارات، وقد أظهرت V27 أداءً ثابتًا وموثوقًا. وباعتبارها أول طراز إنتاجي واسع للعلامة مزود بنظام Golden REEV، تعتمد المركبة على محرك موسّع مدى بسعة 1.5 لتر توربو بكفاءة حرارية تبلغ 45.79%، يولّد 3.71 كيلوواط-ساعة من الكهرباء لكل لتر وقود، مع مدى إجمالي يتجاوز 1,000 كم، ما يعالج بشكل فعّال مخاوف السفر لمسافات طويلة.
وعلى شوارع المدينة ذات الحركة المرورية المتوسطة، قدّمت V27 تجربة قيادة اتسمت بالسلاسة والهدوء. إذ توفر المحركات الكهربائية تسارعًا فوريًا ومتدرجًا، مع أداء تشغيل وتوقف متوازن يحافظ على راحة السائق حتى في أجواء الازدحام. ومع الانتقال إلى الطرق السريعة المفتوحة بين المدن، تستعرض المركبة كامل قوة محركيها الكهربائيين المزدوجين البالغة 455 حصانًا، لتتسارع من 0 إلى 100 كم/س خلال 5 ثوانٍ. وتأتي الاستجابة مباشرة وواثقة، ما يجعل عمليات التجاوز وتغيير المسارات سلسة وخالية من أي تأخير.
والأكثر إثارة للإعجاب أن هذه المركبة الرياضية متعددة الاستخدامات، التي يبلغ طولها خمسة أمتار، والمزوّدة بهيكل تم ضبطه من قبل فريق السباقات العالمي الشهير Prodrive ونظام الدفع الرباعي الذكي i-AWD، حافظت على تحكم دقيق في المنعطفات السريعة. واتسم نظام التوجيه بدقة عالية واستجابة مباشرة، ما منح السائق إحساسًا واضحًا بالتحكم والثبات، في حين وفّر نظام التعليق دعمًا قويًا، متحديًا الصورة النمطية الشائعة عن مركبات SUV الكبيرة بوصفها ثقيلة الحركة. وقال أحد الإعلاميين بعد التجربة:
«لم أتوقع أن تكون مركبة SUV بهذا الحجم بهذه الرشاقة — لقد كانت ممتعة في القيادة من البداية حتى النهاية».
وخلال اختبار القيادة، أشاد عدد من الإعلاميين بمقصورة القيادة الذكية في V27، حيث قال أحدهم:
«قمرة القيادة الذكية فاقت التوقعات، وجعلت القيادة لمسافات طويلة مريحة وممتعة!»
وتأتي المركبة بشاشة لمس قياس 15.4 بوصة بدقة 3K تقدم صورًا واضحة وتفاصيل دقيقة، بينما يعمل نظام المعلومات والترفيه الذكي، المدعوم بمعالج 8155، بسلاسة عالية واستجابة فورية دون أي بطء أثناء الاستخدام. كما عززت وحدة مسند الذراع المبرّدة، إلى جانب المقاعد المزوّدة بالتهوية والتدفئة والمصممة لراحة السائق، من متعة القيادة طوال الرحلات الطويلة.
وقد أظهرت اختبارات القيادة السابقة في حافة العالم بالرياض قدرات V27 على الطرق الوعرة في ظروف صعبة. أما اختبار جدة الإعلامي، فقد قدّم تجربة مباشرة لأداء المركبة في التنقل داخل المدينة وعلى الطرق السريعة بين المدن. وأثبتت V27 أنها تتجاوز المفاضلة التقليدية بين القوة والمدى الموجودة في كثير من مركبات الطاقة الجديدة، بل تجمع بسلاسة بين التقنية الذكية والتحكم الدقيق، لتلبي تطلعات السائقين في السعودية فيما يتعلق بالأداء على الطرق المعبّدة.
وباعتبارها مركبة مصممة خصيصًا لسوق الشرق الأوسط، تستعد iCAUR V27 لإطلاقها العالمي في الإمارات العربية المتحدة في 8 فبراير، يلي ذلك إطلاقها في مملكة البحرين في 10 فبراير. ومن المتوقع أن يضيف وصول V27 طاقة جديدة وإمكانات مبتكرة إلى قطاع التنقل الفاخر المعتمد على تقنيات الطاقة الجديدة في المنطقة.
The iCAUR V27 media driving test was successfully held in Jeddah, focusing on the premium driving experience on paved roads, in a coastal city known for its vibrant lifestyle and maritime charm.
On February 5, iCAUR invited a number of media representatives via platform X, including the leading automotive platform Motory, to participate in an in-depth driving experience of the versatile hybrid V27 vehicle on city roads and intercity highways.
The media guests gathered at one of Jeddah's upscale landmarks, the Millionaire restaurant, where the iCAUR Saudi team provided an explanation of the V27's design philosophy and core technologies. This was followed by an open discussion that allowed the journalists to form a clearer picture of iCAUR's vision and the key strengths of the model before the driving experience commenced.
The test route included Jeddah's urban roads as well as the highways leading to King Abdullah Economic City, providing an ideal environment to assess performance on paved roads under varied conditions. During long-distance driving, range and power remain the most important considerations, and the V27 demonstrated consistent and reliable performance. As the brand's first widely produced model equipped with the Golden REEV system, the vehicle relies on a range-extended 1.5-liter turbo engine with a thermal efficiency of 45.79%, generating 3.71 kilowatt-hours of electricity per liter of fuel, with a total range exceeding 1,000 km, effectively addressing long-distance travel concerns.
On the city's moderately busy streets, the V27 offered a driving experience characterized by smoothness and quietness. The electric motors provide instant and gradual acceleration, with balanced start-stop performance that maintains driver comfort even in congested conditions. Transitioning to the open highways between cities, the vehicle showcases the full power of its dual electric motors, totaling 455 horsepower, accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5 seconds. The response is direct and confident, making overtaking and lane changes seamless and free of any delay.
Most impressively, this five-meter-long SUV, equipped with a chassis tuned by the renowned global racing team Prodrive and the intelligent i-AWD system, maintained precise control in fast corners. The steering system exhibited high accuracy and direct response, giving the driver a clear sense of control and stability, while the suspension system provided strong support, challenging the common stereotype of large SUVs as cumbersome. One journalist remarked after the experience:
“I didn’t expect an SUV of this size to be so agile — it was fun to drive from start to finish.”
During the driving test, several journalists praised the smart driving cabin of the V27, with one stating:
“The smart cockpit exceeded expectations, making long-distance driving comfortable and enjoyable!”
The vehicle features a 15.4-inch touchscreen with 3K resolution that delivers clear images and fine details, while the smart infotainment system, powered by an 8155 processor, operates smoothly and responds instantly without any lag during use. Additionally, the cooled armrest unit, along with ventilated and heated seats designed for driver comfort, enhanced the driving pleasure throughout long journeys.
Previous driving tests in the Edge of the World in Riyadh demonstrated the V27's capabilities on rough terrain under challenging conditions. The Jeddah media test provided a firsthand experience of the vehicle's performance in urban mobility and on intercity highways. The V27 proved to transcend the traditional trade-off between power and range found in many new energy vehicles, seamlessly combining smart technology and precise control to meet the expectations of drivers in Saudi Arabia regarding performance on paved roads.
As a vehicle specifically designed for the Middle Eastern market, the iCAUR V27 is set for its global launch in the United Arab Emirates on February 8, followed by its launch in the Kingdom of Bahrain on February 10. The arrival of the V27 is expected to inject new energy and innovative capabilities into the luxury mobility sector reliant on new energy technologies in the region.