أُقيم بنجاح في جدة اختبار قيادة إعلامي لـ iCAUR V27، ركّز على تجربة القيادة الراقية على الطرق المعبّدة، في مدينة ساحلية معروفة بنمط حياتها الحيوي وسحرها البحري.

في 5 فبراير، دعت iCAUR عددًا من الإعلاميين عبر منصة X، من بينهم منصة السيارات الرائدة Motory، للمشاركة في تجربة قيادة متعمقة للمركبة V27 الهجينة متعددة الاستخدامات على طرق المدينة والطرق السريعة بين المدن.

تجمع الضيوف الإعلاميون في أحد أبرز معالم جدة الراقية، مطعم Millionaire، حيث قدّم فريق iCAUR السعودية شرحًا لفلسفة تصميم V27 وتقنياتها الأساسية. وأعقب ذلك نقاش مفتوح أتاح للإعلاميين تكوين صورة أوضح عن رؤية iCAUR ونقاط القوة الرئيسة للطراز قبل انطلاق تجربة القيادة.

شمل مسار الاختبار طرق جدة الحضرية إضافة إلى الطرق السريعة المؤدية إلى مدينة الملك عبدالله الاقتصادية، ما وفر بيئة مثالية لتقييم الأداء على الطرق المعبّدة في ظروف متنوعة. وخلال القيادة لمسافات طويلة، يبقى المدى والقوة من أهم الاعتبارات، وقد أظهرت V27 أداءً ثابتًا وموثوقًا. وباعتبارها أول طراز إنتاجي واسع للعلامة مزود بنظام Golden REEV، تعتمد المركبة على محرك موسّع مدى بسعة 1.5 لتر توربو بكفاءة حرارية تبلغ 45.79%، يولّد 3.71 كيلوواط-ساعة من الكهرباء لكل لتر وقود، مع مدى إجمالي يتجاوز 1,000 كم، ما يعالج بشكل فعّال مخاوف السفر لمسافات طويلة.

وعلى شوارع المدينة ذات الحركة المرورية المتوسطة، قدّمت V27 تجربة قيادة اتسمت بالسلاسة والهدوء. إذ توفر المحركات الكهربائية تسارعًا فوريًا ومتدرجًا، مع أداء تشغيل وتوقف متوازن يحافظ على راحة السائق حتى في أجواء الازدحام. ومع الانتقال إلى الطرق السريعة المفتوحة بين المدن، تستعرض المركبة كامل قوة محركيها الكهربائيين المزدوجين البالغة 455 حصانًا، لتتسارع من 0 إلى 100 كم/س خلال 5 ثوانٍ. وتأتي الاستجابة مباشرة وواثقة، ما يجعل عمليات التجاوز وتغيير المسارات سلسة وخالية من أي تأخير.

والأكثر إثارة للإعجاب أن هذه المركبة الرياضية متعددة الاستخدامات، التي يبلغ طولها خمسة أمتار، والمزوّدة بهيكل تم ضبطه من قبل فريق السباقات العالمي الشهير Prodrive ونظام الدفع الرباعي الذكي i-AWD، حافظت على تحكم دقيق في المنعطفات السريعة. واتسم نظام التوجيه بدقة عالية واستجابة مباشرة، ما منح السائق إحساسًا واضحًا بالتحكم والثبات، في حين وفّر نظام التعليق دعمًا قويًا، متحديًا الصورة النمطية الشائعة عن مركبات SUV الكبيرة بوصفها ثقيلة الحركة. وقال أحد الإعلاميين بعد التجربة:

«لم أتوقع أن تكون مركبة SUV بهذا الحجم بهذه الرشاقة — لقد كانت ممتعة في القيادة من البداية حتى النهاية».

وخلال اختبار القيادة، أشاد عدد من الإعلاميين بمقصورة القيادة الذكية في V27، حيث قال أحدهم:

«قمرة القيادة الذكية فاقت التوقعات، وجعلت القيادة لمسافات طويلة مريحة وممتعة!»

وتأتي المركبة بشاشة لمس قياس 15.4 بوصة بدقة 3K تقدم صورًا واضحة وتفاصيل دقيقة، بينما يعمل نظام المعلومات والترفيه الذكي، المدعوم بمعالج 8155، بسلاسة عالية واستجابة فورية دون أي بطء أثناء الاستخدام. كما عززت وحدة مسند الذراع المبرّدة، إلى جانب المقاعد المزوّدة بالتهوية والتدفئة والمصممة لراحة السائق، من متعة القيادة طوال الرحلات الطويلة.

وقد أظهرت اختبارات القيادة السابقة في حافة العالم بالرياض قدرات V27 على الطرق الوعرة في ظروف صعبة. أما اختبار جدة الإعلامي، فقد قدّم تجربة مباشرة لأداء المركبة في التنقل داخل المدينة وعلى الطرق السريعة بين المدن. وأثبتت V27 أنها تتجاوز المفاضلة التقليدية بين القوة والمدى الموجودة في كثير من مركبات الطاقة الجديدة، بل تجمع بسلاسة بين التقنية الذكية والتحكم الدقيق، لتلبي تطلعات السائقين في السعودية فيما يتعلق بالأداء على الطرق المعبّدة.

وباعتبارها مركبة مصممة خصيصًا لسوق الشرق الأوسط، تستعد iCAUR V27 لإطلاقها العالمي في الإمارات العربية المتحدة في 8 فبراير، يلي ذلك إطلاقها في مملكة البحرين في 10 فبراير. ومن المتوقع أن يضيف وصول V27 طاقة جديدة وإمكانات مبتكرة إلى قطاع التنقل الفاخر المعتمد على تقنيات الطاقة الجديدة في المنطقة.