The Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, conveyed the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to the people of the Qassim region.

وزير الداخلية يلتقي عدداً من أهالي منطقة القصيم.

This came during his meeting last night with a number of citizens, in the presence of the Emir of the Qassim region, Prince Dr. Faisal bin Mishal bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, and the Deputy Emir of the Qassim region, Prince Fahd bin Saad bin Faisal bin Saad.

The Minister of Interior confirmed that his visit to the Qassim region comes in implementation of the directives of the wise leadership, which is keen on direct communication with citizens in various regions of the Kingdom and following up on their needs, pointing to the care and attention that the region receives, which has resulted in development and progress in various fields.

وزير الداخلية يلتقي عدداً من أهالي منطقة القصيم.

A ceremony was held on this occasion, which began with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran. Then, Abdulrahman Al-Orfaj delivered a speech on behalf of the people of the Qassim region, welcoming the Minister of Interior and expressing the gratitude and appreciation of the region's residents for his efforts in maintaining the security and stability of the homeland under the wise leadership. He pointed out that his visit coincides with the anniversary of Founding Day, which represents a national memory in which we recall the beginnings of the first Saudi state and the unity of ranks and the strong relationship between the leadership and citizens. He indicated that the people of Qassim have a historical role in supporting the first Saudi state and establishing the foundations of security and stability, and that the region's youth have pledged, generation after generation, their sincere loyalty and steadfast belonging to this homeland and its leadership.

وزير الداخلية يلتقي عدداً من أهالي منطقة القصيم.

He noted that what the Kingdom is witnessing in this prosperous era of comprehensive renaissance is an extension of that solid foundation and a translation of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, which places the human being at the center of development, quality of life as a goal, and balance between growth and sustainability as an approach. He emphasized that the Qassim region represents a balanced developmental model under the follow-up of the Emir of the region, through the qualitative initiatives and developmental and social projects that have contributed to enhancing the quality of life and activating community partnership.

The residents of the region expressed their pride in their wise leadership, confirming that the visit of the Minister of Interior embodies the leadership's keenness to follow up on the needs of the regions, enhance security and development, and establish direct communication with citizens, praising the efforts of the Ministry of Interior through its various sectors to serve citizens, residents, and visitors.

They also expressed their gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his trustworthy Crown Prince for their support and care for everything that contributes to enhancing the security, stability, and prosperity of the homeland, appreciating the efforts of the Emir of the Qassim region and his deputy in developing and advancing the region.

Attending the meeting were the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Battal, the Director of Public Security, Lieutenant General Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Basami, the Director General of the Minister's Office for Studies and Research, Major General Khalid bin Ibrahim Al-Arawan, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior for Regional Affairs, Engineer Abdullah bin Abdulrahman Al-Rubai, and a number of senior officials from the Ministry of Interior.