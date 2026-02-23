نقل وزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، لأهالي منطقة القصيم، تحيات خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان.
وزير الداخلية يلتقي عدداً من أهالي منطقة القصيم.
جاء ذلك خلال لقائه مساء أمس عدداً من المواطنين، بحضور أمير منطقة القصيم الأمير الدكتور فيصل بن مشعل بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز، ونائب أمير منطقة القصيم الأمير فهد بن سعد بن فيصل بن سعد.
وأكد وزير الداخلية أن زيارته لمنطقة القصيم تأتي تنفيذاً لتوجيهات القيادة الرشيدة التي تحرص على التواصل المباشر مع المواطنين في مختلف مناطق المملكة، ومتابعة احتياجاتهم، مشيراً إلى ما تحظى به من عناية واهتمام أثمر عن تطورٍ وتنميةٍ في شتى المجالات.
وزير الداخلية يلتقي عدداً من أهالي منطقة القصيم.
وأُقيم حفل بهذه المناسبة، استُهل بتلاوة آيات من القرآن الكريم، ثم ألقى عبدالرحمن العرفج كلمة أهالي منطقة القصيم، رحّب فيها بوزير الداخلية، معرباً عن شكر وتقدير أهالي المنطقة لما يبذله من جهود في حفظ أمن الوطن واستقراره تحت القيادة الحكيمة، مشيراً إلى أن زيارته تأتي متزامنة مع ذكرى يوم التأسيس الذي يمثل ذاكرة وطنٍ نستحضر فيها بدايات الدولة السعودية الأولى وما قامت عليه من وحدة الصف، وترابط العلاقة بين القيادة والمواطنين، مبيناً أن لأهالي القصيم دوراً تاريخياً في نصرة الدولة السعودية الأولى وترسيخ دعائم الأمن والاستقرار، وأن أبناء المنطقة تعاهدوا جيلاً بعد جيل على الولاء الصادق والانتماء الراسخ لهذا الوطن وقيادته.
وزير الداخلية يلتقي عدداً من أهالي منطقة القصيم.
وأشار إلى أن ما تشهده المملكة في هذا العهد الزاهر من نهضة شاملة هو امتداد لذلك التأسيس المتين، وترجمة لرؤية المملكة 2030 التي جعلت الإنسان محور التنمية، وجودة الحياة هدفاً، والتوازن بين النمو والاستدامة نهجاً، مؤكداً أن منطقة القصيم تمثل نموذجاً تنموياً متوازناً بمتابعة أمير المنطقة، من خلال ما شهدته من مبادرات نوعية ومشاريع تنموية واجتماعية أسهمت في تعزيز جودة الحياة وتفعيل الشراكة المجتمعية.
وأعرب أهالي المنطقة عن اعتزازهم بقيادتهم الرشيدة، مؤكدين أن زيارة وزير الداخلية تجسد حرص القيادة على متابعة احتياجات المناطق، وتعزيز الأمن والتنمية، وترسيخ التواصل المباشر مع المواطن، مشيدين بما تبذله وزارة الداخلية عبر قطاعاتها المختلفة من جهود لخدمة المواطنين والمقيمين والزائرين.
كما رفعوا الشكر لخادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي عهده الأمين على ما يوليانه من دعم ورعاية لكل ما يسهم في تعزيز أمن الوطن واستقراره وازدهاره، مثمنين جهود أمير منطقة القصيم ونائبه في تطوير المنطقة وتنميتها.
حضر اللقاء وكيل وزارة الداخلية الدكتور خالد بن محمد البتال، ومدير الأمن العام الفريق محمد بن عبدالله البسامي، ومدير عام مكتب الوزير للدراسات والبحوث اللواء خالد بن إبراهيم العروان، ووكيل وزارة الداخلية لشؤون المناطق المهندس عبدالله بن عبدالرحمن الربيعة، وعدد من كبار المسؤولين بوزارة الداخلية.
The Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, conveyed the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to the people of the Qassim region.
وزير الداخلية يلتقي عدداً من أهالي منطقة القصيم.
This came during his meeting last night with a number of citizens, in the presence of the Emir of the Qassim region, Prince Dr. Faisal bin Mishal bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, and the Deputy Emir of the Qassim region, Prince Fahd bin Saad bin Faisal bin Saad.
The Minister of Interior confirmed that his visit to the Qassim region comes in implementation of the directives of the wise leadership, which is keen on direct communication with citizens in various regions of the Kingdom and following up on their needs, pointing to the care and attention that the region receives, which has resulted in development and progress in various fields.
وزير الداخلية يلتقي عدداً من أهالي منطقة القصيم.
A ceremony was held on this occasion, which began with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran. Then, Abdulrahman Al-Orfaj delivered a speech on behalf of the people of the Qassim region, welcoming the Minister of Interior and expressing the gratitude and appreciation of the region's residents for his efforts in maintaining the security and stability of the homeland under the wise leadership. He pointed out that his visit coincides with the anniversary of Founding Day, which represents a national memory in which we recall the beginnings of the first Saudi state and the unity of ranks and the strong relationship between the leadership and citizens. He indicated that the people of Qassim have a historical role in supporting the first Saudi state and establishing the foundations of security and stability, and that the region's youth have pledged, generation after generation, their sincere loyalty and steadfast belonging to this homeland and its leadership.
وزير الداخلية يلتقي عدداً من أهالي منطقة القصيم.
He noted that what the Kingdom is witnessing in this prosperous era of comprehensive renaissance is an extension of that solid foundation and a translation of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, which places the human being at the center of development, quality of life as a goal, and balance between growth and sustainability as an approach. He emphasized that the Qassim region represents a balanced developmental model under the follow-up of the Emir of the region, through the qualitative initiatives and developmental and social projects that have contributed to enhancing the quality of life and activating community partnership.
The residents of the region expressed their pride in their wise leadership, confirming that the visit of the Minister of Interior embodies the leadership's keenness to follow up on the needs of the regions, enhance security and development, and establish direct communication with citizens, praising the efforts of the Ministry of Interior through its various sectors to serve citizens, residents, and visitors.
They also expressed their gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his trustworthy Crown Prince for their support and care for everything that contributes to enhancing the security, stability, and prosperity of the homeland, appreciating the efforts of the Emir of the Qassim region and his deputy in developing and advancing the region.
Attending the meeting were the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Battal, the Director of Public Security, Lieutenant General Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Basami, the Director General of the Minister's Office for Studies and Research, Major General Khalid bin Ibrahim Al-Arawan, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior for Regional Affairs, Engineer Abdullah bin Abdulrahman Al-Rubai, and a number of senior officials from the Ministry of Interior.