نقل وزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، لأهالي منطقة القصيم، تحيات خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان.

وزير الداخلية يلتقي عدداً من أهالي منطقة القصيم.

جاء ذلك خلال لقائه مساء أمس عدداً من المواطنين، بحضور أمير منطقة القصيم الأمير الدكتور فيصل بن مشعل بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز، ونائب أمير منطقة القصيم الأمير فهد بن سعد بن فيصل بن سعد.

وأكد وزير الداخلية أن زيارته لمنطقة القصيم تأتي تنفيذاً لتوجيهات القيادة الرشيدة التي تحرص على التواصل المباشر مع المواطنين في مختلف مناطق المملكة، ومتابعة احتياجاتهم، مشيراً إلى ما تحظى به من عناية واهتمام أثمر عن تطورٍ وتنميةٍ في شتى المجالات.

وأُقيم حفل بهذه المناسبة، استُهل بتلاوة آيات من القرآن الكريم، ثم ألقى عبدالرحمن العرفج كلمة أهالي منطقة القصيم، رحّب فيها بوزير الداخلية، معرباً عن شكر وتقدير أهالي المنطقة لما يبذله من جهود في حفظ أمن الوطن واستقراره تحت القيادة الحكيمة، مشيراً إلى أن زيارته تأتي متزامنة مع ذكرى يوم التأسيس الذي يمثل ذاكرة وطنٍ نستحضر فيها بدايات الدولة السعودية الأولى وما قامت عليه من وحدة الصف، وترابط العلاقة بين القيادة والمواطنين، مبيناً أن لأهالي القصيم دوراً تاريخياً في نصرة الدولة السعودية الأولى وترسيخ دعائم الأمن والاستقرار، وأن أبناء المنطقة تعاهدوا جيلاً بعد جيل على الولاء الصادق والانتماء الراسخ لهذا الوطن وقيادته.

وأشار إلى أن ما تشهده المملكة في هذا العهد الزاهر من نهضة شاملة هو امتداد لذلك التأسيس المتين، وترجمة لرؤية المملكة 2030 التي جعلت الإنسان محور التنمية، وجودة الحياة هدفاً، والتوازن بين النمو والاستدامة نهجاً، مؤكداً أن منطقة القصيم تمثل نموذجاً تنموياً متوازناً بمتابعة أمير المنطقة، من خلال ما شهدته من مبادرات نوعية ومشاريع تنموية واجتماعية أسهمت في تعزيز جودة الحياة وتفعيل الشراكة المجتمعية.

وأعرب أهالي المنطقة عن اعتزازهم بقيادتهم الرشيدة، مؤكدين أن زيارة وزير الداخلية تجسد حرص القيادة على متابعة احتياجات المناطق، وتعزيز الأمن والتنمية، وترسيخ التواصل المباشر مع المواطن، مشيدين بما تبذله وزارة الداخلية عبر قطاعاتها المختلفة من جهود لخدمة المواطنين والمقيمين والزائرين.

كما رفعوا الشكر لخادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي عهده الأمين على ما يوليانه من دعم ورعاية لكل ما يسهم في تعزيز أمن الوطن واستقراره وازدهاره، مثمنين جهود أمير منطقة القصيم ونائبه في تطوير المنطقة وتنميتها.

حضر اللقاء وكيل وزارة الداخلية الدكتور خالد بن محمد البتال، ومدير الأمن العام الفريق محمد بن عبدالله البسامي، ومدير عام مكتب الوزير للدراسات والبحوث اللواء خالد بن إبراهيم العروان، ووكيل وزارة الداخلية لشؤون المناطق المهندس عبدالله بن عبدالرحمن الربيعة، وعدد من كبار المسؤولين بوزارة الداخلية.