ضبطت القوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي مقيمين مخالفين لنظام البيئة من الجنسية اليمنية، لاستغلالهما الرواسب في منطقة المدينة المنورة، وطُبقت الإجراءات النظامية بحقهما.

وأوضحت القوات أنه تم ضبط معدتين تستخدمان في تجريف ونقل التربة، حاثةً على الإبلاغ عن أي حالات تمثل اعتداءً على البيئة أو الحياة الفطرية على الأرقام (911) بمناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والشرقية، و(999) و(996) في بقية مناطق المملكة، وستعامل جميع البلاغات بسرية تامة دون أدنى مسؤولية على المبلّغ.