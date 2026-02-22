The special forces for environmental security apprehended two violators of the environmental system of Yemeni nationality for exploiting the sediments in the Medina area, and legal procedures were applied against them.

The forces clarified that two machines used for excavating and transporting soil were seized, urging the public to report any cases that represent an assault on the environment or wildlife at the numbers (911) in the areas of Mecca, Medina, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and (999) and (996) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions. All reports will be treated with complete confidentiality without any liability on the reporter.