هنّأ أمير دولة الكويت الشيخ مشعل الأحمد الجابر الصباح، أخاه خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وأخاه ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز؛ بمناسبة ذكرى يوم التأسيس.

وأشاد في برقيتين بعثهما لخادم الحرمين الشريفين ولولي العهد، بالمكانة الدولية المرموقة التي تتبوأها المملكة العربية السعودية، وما حققته من إسهامات حضارية وإنجازات تنموية متواصلة، ودورها البارز في دعم الأمن والاستقرار وتعزيز السلام في المنطقة.

وأعرب أمير دولة الكويت عن بالغ اعتزازه بديمومة العلاقات الأخوية الحميمة والوثقى التي تجمع الأسرتين الكريمتين على تعاقب الأزمان، مثمناً الأواصر الوطيدة والراسخة التي تربط الكويت والمملكة، سائلاً المولى تعالى أن يحقق للمملكة وشعبها الكريم المزيد من التقدم والازدهار في ظل القيادة الحكيمة لخادم الحرمين الشريفين.

كما هنّأ ولي عهد دولة الكويت الشيخ صباح خالد الحمد الصباح، في برقيتين مماثلتين، خادم الحرمين الشريفين، وولي العهد؛ بمناسبة ذكرى يوم التأسيس.

وأشاد بما حققته المملكة العربية السعودية من إنجازات حضارية وتنموية، مبتهلاً إلى الباري -جلّ وعلا- أن يحقق للمملكة وشعبها الكريم المزيد من التقدم والازدهار.

وهنّأ رئيس مجلس الوزراء الكويتي الشيخ أحمد عبدالله الأحمد الصباح، في برقيتين، خادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي العهد، بمناسبة ذكرى يوم التأسيس.