The Emir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, congratulated his brother, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and his brother, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, on the occasion of the Foundation Day anniversary.

He praised, in two telegrams sent to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince, the prestigious international status that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia occupies, its cultural contributions, continuous developmental achievements, and its prominent role in supporting security and stability and enhancing peace in the region.

The Emir of the State of Kuwait expressed his deep pride in the enduring and close brotherly relations that bind the two noble families over time, appreciating the strong and solid ties that connect Kuwait and the Kingdom, and asking the Almighty to grant the Kingdom and its noble people further progress and prosperity under the wise leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.

The Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, also congratulated the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince in two similar telegrams on the occasion of the Foundation Day anniversary.

He praised the achievements of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in cultural and developmental fields, imploring the Almighty - Glorified and Exalted - to grant the Kingdom and its noble people further progress and prosperity.

The Prime Minister of Kuwait, Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Ahmad Al-Sabah, also congratulated the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince in two telegrams on the occasion of the Foundation Day anniversary.