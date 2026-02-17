أعلنت مجموعة stc عن نتائجها المالية الموحدة للسنة المالية المنتهية في 31 ديسمبر 2025م، مسجلةً أعلى إيرادات في تاريخها بلغت 77.8 مليار ريال، بنمو نسبته 2.5% مقارنة بالعام السابق، فيما ارتفع صافي الربح بنسبة 12.5% بعد استبعاد البنود غير المتكررة، بما يعكس قوة نموذج أعمال المجموعة واستمرار تنفيذ إستراتيجيتها للنمو المستدام.

وارتفع إجمالي الربح إلى 37.7 مليار ريال، فيما بلغ الربح التشغيلي 14.4 مليار ريال، وسجل الربح قبل الاستهلاك والإطفاء والفوائد والزكاة والضرائب (EBITDA) نحو 24.5 مليار ريال، بنمو 6.1% بعد استبعاد البنود غير المتكررة، مدفوعاً بتحسن الكفاءة التشغيلية والانضباط في إدارة التكاليف والاستثمارات الرأسمالية. كما أعلنت المجموعة عن توزيع 0.55 ريال للسهم عن الربع الرابع من عام 2025، وفقاً لسياسة توزيع الأرباح المعتمدة.

إلى جانب الأداء المالي القوي، تواصل مجموعة stc دعم وتطوير قدرات ومهارات الموظفين. وخلال العام الماضي، نجحت المجموعة في تحقيق نتائج نوعية على صعيد تطوير المواهب من خلال برامج مثل تطوير الشركاء، والإلحاق الوظيفي، وأكاديمية stc، بالإضافة إلى رعاية مؤتمر مبادرة القدرات البشرية الذي شهد إطلاق المجموعة لمنصة تدريبية عامة تهدف إلى تزويد الكفاءات الوطنية بالمهارات اللازمة لمواكبة مستقبل سوق العمل، في خطوة مهمة تؤكد على التزامها ببناء القدرات الوطنية الرقمية في المملكة وتعزيز الهوية الوطنية عبر تمكين الكفاءات ورفع كفاءتها التنافسية.

وبالإضافة إلى ذلك، تؤدي stc دوراً رئيسياً في دعم تنظيم الفعاليات الدولية الضخمة والمناسبات الدينية مثل موسم الحج والعمرة، كما تواصل دعمها للمحافل الوطنية والفعاليات الكبرى من خلال بنية رقمية موثوقة تعزز الهوية الوطنية وترتقي بجاهزية القطاعات الحيوية بكفاءة عالية. حيث تقدم المجموعة حلول اتصال وخدمات رقمية تواكب أرقى المعايير العالمية، لتسهم بذلك في تعزيز مكانة المملكة كوجهة رائدة في كافة القطاعات المختلفة. وتسهم هذه الجهود، إلى جانب الحضور القوي للعلامة التجارية، في ترسيخ مكانة مجموعة stc كممكن رقمي رائد على مستوى المنطقة.

وأكد الرئيس التنفيذي لمجموعة stc المهندس عليان بن محمد الوتيد أن النتائج تعكس قدرة المجموعة على تحقيق نمو ربحي مستدام مع تنويع مصادر الدخل وتعزيز البنية التحتية الرقمية. وأشار إلى أن المجموعة واصلت خلال العام توسيع شبكتها لتصل إلى أكثر من 10.800 موقع للجيل الخامس، و3.75 مليون منزل مخدوم بالألياف البصرية، إلى جانب إجراء أول تجربة إقليمية لنطاق 7 جيجاهرتز تمهيداً لتقنيات الجيل السادس.

كما شهد العام توسع STC Bank ليتجاوز 8 ملايين عميل، وتوقيع شراكات إستراتيجية لإنشاء مراكز بيانات مخصصة للذكاء الاصطناعي بقدرة تصل إلى 1 جيجاوات، إضافة إلى اتفاقيات إستراتيجية في البنية التحتية الرقمية بقيم ملياريه، وإصدار صكوك بقيمة ملياري دولار بتغطية تجاوزت أربع مرات، ما يعكس ثقة المستثمرين في متانة المركز المالي للمجموعة.

وعلى صعيد الاستدامة، ارتفع تصنيف المجموعة في مؤشر MSCI إلى AA، كما حصلت على شهادة EFQM خمس نجوم، وحافظت على صدارتها كأقوى علامة تجارية في الشرق الأوسط للعام السادس على التوالي. كما تصدّرت المجموعة قائمة أقوى العلامات التجارية في الشرق الأوسط وفقاً لتقرير Brand Finance 2026، وحصلت على المرتبة الثالثة عالمياً كأقوى علامة تجارية في قطاع الاتصالات، والمرتبة التاسعة كأعلى علامة اتصالات قيمة على مستوى العالم، لتكون ضمن أعلى عشر شركات اتصالات من حيث قيمة العلامة التجارية عالمياً. ويعكس هذا التصنيف قوة حضور المجموعة في الأسواق الدولية وثقة المستثمرين والعملاء، ويؤكد التزامها بالابتكار والاستثمار في البنية التحتية الرقمية والتقنيات المتقدمة. وتعكس هذه المنجزات التكامل بين الأداء المالي القوي وبناء القدرات الوطنية وتعزيز الهوية الرقمية، بما يرسخ مكانة المجموعة كشريك رئيسي في دعم التنمية المستدامة.