stc Group announced its consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, recording the highest revenues in its history at 77.8 billion riyals, with a growth rate of 2.5% compared to the previous year. Meanwhile, net profit increased by 12.5% after excluding non-recurring items, reflecting the strength of the group's business model and the continued implementation of its sustainable growth strategy.

The total profit rose to 37.7 billion riyals, while operating profit reached 14.4 billion riyals. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) recorded approximately 24.5 billion riyals, growing by 6.1% after excluding non-recurring items, driven by improved operational efficiency and discipline in cost management and capital investments. The group also announced a distribution of 0.55 riyals per share for the fourth quarter of 2025, in accordance with the approved dividend distribution policy.



In addition to its strong financial performance, stc Group continues to support and develop the capabilities and skills of its employees. Over the past year, the group successfully achieved qualitative results in talent development through programs such as partner development, job placement, and the stc Academy, in addition to sponsoring the Human Capabilities Initiative Conference, where the group launched a public training platform aimed at equipping national talents with the necessary skills to keep pace with the future labor market. This is an important step that underscores its commitment to building national digital capabilities in the Kingdom and enhancing national identity by empowering talents and increasing their competitiveness.



Moreover, stc plays a key role in supporting the organization of major international events and religious occasions such as the Hajj and Umrah seasons. It continues to support national forums and major events through a reliable digital infrastructure that enhances national identity and elevates the readiness of vital sectors with high efficiency. The group provides communication solutions and digital services that meet the highest global standards, thus contributing to enhancing the Kingdom's position as a leading destination across various sectors. These efforts, along with the strong presence of the brand, help establish stc Group as a leading digital enabler in the region.



The CEO of stc Group, Eng. Aliyan bin Mohammed Al-Wutayd, confirmed that the results reflect the group's ability to achieve sustainable profitable growth while diversifying income sources and enhancing digital infrastructure. He noted that the group continued to expand its network throughout the year, reaching over 10,800 5G sites and 3.75 million homes served by fiber optics, in addition to conducting the first regional trial of the 7 GHz band in preparation for sixth-generation technologies.

The year also saw the expansion of STC Bank to exceed 8 million customers, signing strategic partnerships to establish dedicated data centers for artificial intelligence with a capacity of up to 1 gigawatt, in addition to strategic agreements in digital infrastructure worth billions, and issuing bonds worth 2 billion dollars with coverage exceeding four times, reflecting investors' confidence in the group's strong financial position.



In terms of sustainability, the group's rating in the MSCI index rose to AA, and it received a five-star EFQM certification, maintaining its position as the strongest brand in the Middle East for the sixth consecutive year. The group topped the list of the strongest brands in the Middle East according to the Brand Finance 2026 report and ranked third globally as the strongest brand in the telecommunications sector, and ninth as the highest valued telecommunications brand worldwide, placing it among the top ten telecommunications companies globally in terms of brand value. This ranking reflects the group's strong presence in international markets and the confidence of investors and customers, confirming its commitment to innovation and investment in digital infrastructure and advanced technologies. These achievements reflect the integration of strong financial performance, building national capabilities, and enhancing digital identity, solidifying the group's position as a key partner in supporting sustainable development.