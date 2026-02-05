شهد وزير الإعلام سلمان بن يوسف الدوسري أمس (الأربعاء)، حفل اختتام المنتدى السعودي للإعلام في نسخته الخامسة، التي أقيمت تحت شعار «الإعلام في عالم يتشكل» ومعرض مستقبل الإعلام «فومكس»، المصاحب له، وإعلان الفائزين بمسارات جوائز المنتدى، بحضور عدد من الوزراء، والمسؤولين، والإعلاميين من داخل المملكة وخارجها.

وأعرب رئيس المنتدى السعودي للإعلام محمد بن فهد الحارثي في كلمته عن شكره وتقديره لجميع الداعمين والشركاء والمشاركين، قائلاً: «ما أجمل الشكر وهو عنوان مناسبتنا الليلة، وما أمتع لحظات الامتنان؛ فهي اللحظة التي نؤكد فيها جوهر حقيقتنا وأصالة إنسانيتنا، وكلما تلتقي الشعوب ويزداد الوعي، يزداد اهتمامها برموزها وتكريمها وتكريم مبدعيها، الشكر مفردة ليست عادية، بل كلمة تعكس ثقافة لئن شكرتم لأزيدنكم.. فالشكر معدن النبلاء».

المنتدى السعودي للإعلام.. الأكبر عالمياً

وأوضح أن المنتدى شهد مشاركة نحو 300 متحدث من مختلف دول العالم، وحضوراً واسعاً أسهم في إثراء النقاشات وتحويل الحدث إلى كرنفال إعلامي استثنائي، مؤكداً سعي المنتدى إلى التحول من فعالية موسمية إلى عمل مؤسسي مستدام عبر مبادرات نوعية، من أبرزها «مركز الابتكار الإعلامي»، ومبادرة «نمو» لدعم رواد الأعمال الإعلاميين، ومبادرة «سفراء الإعلام» لاكتشاف وتمكين مواهب طلبة الجامعات، إضافة إلى مبادرة «ضوء» التي تنقل تجربة المنتدى إلى مختلف مناطق المملكة.

وأشار رئيس المنتدى إلى أن معرض «مستقبل الإعلام» حقق مشاركة عالمية واسعة، إذ شاركت فيه أكثر من 250 شركة عرضت أحدث تقنيات صناعة المحتوى، مؤكداً أن الإعلام اليوم شريك في التنمية وصناعة الوعي ومحرك للتغيير، في ظل دعم القيادة الرشيدة ومتابعة وزير الإعلام.

المنتدى السعودي للإعلام.. الأكبر عالمياً

وثمّن الحارثي جهود الشركاء الإستراتيجيين والرعاة وفريق العمل والحضور، مقدماً الشكر لكل من أسهم وشارك وحضر المنتدى.

بعد ذلك أُعلن عن تسجيل المنتدى السعودي للإعلام رقماً قياسياً عالمياً، بعد أن بلغ عدد زواره 65,603 زوار، متوجاً ذلك بالحصول على شهادة من موسوعة «غينيس» للأرقام القياسية، في إنجاز يعكس المكانة المتنامية للمنتدى على خريطة الفعاليات الإعلامية الدولية.

وخلال الحفل الختامي، أُعلن عن الفائزين بجائزة المنتدى في دورته الخامسة بمساراتها المتنوعة، التي تأتي التزاماً من المنتدى بدعم وتحفيز الإبداع الإعلامي، وفاز بجائزة مسار «التقرير الصحفي» خالد البدر، وفي مسار «الحوار الصحفي» حصد الجائزة عبدالهادي حبتور، فيما فازت بمسار «البحث الأكاديمي» لمى السهلي.

وفي فئة «الإعلام المرئي والمسموع»، فازت بجائزة «المحتوى الإعلامي المولّد بالذكاء الاصطناعي» شركة «LUMA AI»، فيما فاز بجائزة مسار «البرامج الحوارية الاجتماعية» برنامج «رشيد شو» من المملكة المغربية، وحصدت جائزة مسار «البودكاست والبرامج الإذاعية الحوارية» وزارة الثقافة عن برنامج «بودكسات 1949».

المنتدى السعودي للإعلام.. الأكبر عالمياً

وفاز بجائزة «أفضل عمل إعلامي في اليوم الوطني»، صندوقُ التنمية السياحي عن عمل «وش سمعت عن السعودية؟»، وفي مسار «أفضل عمل في يوم التأسيس» فازت وزارة الدفاع عن فيلم «العوجا».

وحصد المستشار بالديوان الملكي المشرف العام على مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية الدكتور عبدالله بن عبدالعزيز الربيعة، جائزة «المنافس العالمي»، فيما فاز بجائزة «العمود الصحفي» الدكتور محمد الرميحي.

وفي مسار «أفضل عمل إعلامي ليوم العلم»، فاز حساب رؤية 2030 بالجائزة.

عقب ذلك، أُعلن عن «شخصية العام الإعلامية»، التي مُنحت للإعلامي القدير الدكتور حسين نجار، تكريماً لمسيرته الإعلامية.

وفي ختام الحفل، التُقطت الصور التذكارية للفائزين مع وزير الإعلام سلمان بن يوسف الدوسري، ثم كرّم الشركاء والرعاة.