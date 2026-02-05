المنتدى السعودي للإعلام.. الأكبر عالمياً

Yesterday (Wednesday), Minister of Media Salman bin Yusuf Al-Dosari attended the closing ceremony of the fifth edition of the Saudi Media Forum, held under the slogan "Media in a Shaping World," along with the accompanying Future of Media Exhibition "FOMEX," and the announcement of the winners of the forum's award categories, in the presence of several ministers, officials, and media professionals from within and outside the Kingdom.

In his speech, the Chairman of the Saudi Media Forum, Mohammed bin Fahd Al-Harithi, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to all the supporters, partners, and participants, saying: "How beautiful is gratitude, as it is the theme of our occasion tonight, and how delightful are the moments of appreciation; they are the moments in which we affirm the essence of our truth and the authenticity of our humanity. Whenever peoples meet and awareness increases, their interest in their symbols and honoring their creators grows. Gratitude is not an ordinary term; it is a word that reflects a culture: 'If you are grateful, I will surely increase you'... Gratitude is the metal of the noble."

He explained that the forum witnessed the participation of about 300 speakers from various countries around the world, with a wide attendance that contributed to enriching discussions and transforming the event into an exceptional media carnival, emphasizing the forum's effort to transition from a seasonal event to a sustainable institutional work through qualitative initiatives, the most prominent of which are the "Media Innovation Center," the "Growth" initiative to support media entrepreneurs, and the "Media Ambassadors" initiative to discover and empower university students' talents, in addition to the "Light" initiative that brings the forum's experience to various regions of the Kingdom.

The chairman noted that the "Future of Media" exhibition achieved wide international participation, with more than 250 companies showcasing the latest content production technologies, affirming that media today is a partner in development, awareness creation, and a driver of change, under the support of the wise leadership and the follow-up of the Minister of Media.

Al-Harithi praised the efforts of strategic partners, sponsors, the working team, and attendees, thanking everyone who contributed, participated, and attended the forum.

Following that, it was announced that the Saudi Media Forum had achieved a world record, with the number of its visitors reaching 65,603, culminating in receiving a certificate from the "Guinness World Records," in an achievement that reflects the growing status of the forum on the map of international media events.

During the closing ceremony, the winners of the forum's fifth edition awards in its various categories were announced, reflecting the forum's commitment to supporting and stimulating media creativity. Khalid Al-Badr won the award for the "Journalistic Report" category, while Abdulhadi Habtour won the award for the "Journalistic Dialogue" category, and Lama Al-Suhaili won the "Academic Research" category.

In the "Audio-Visual Media" category, the award for "AI-Generated Media Content" went to "LUMA AI," while the award for the "Social Talk Shows" category was won by the "Rachid Show" from the Kingdom of Morocco, and the "Podcast and Radio Talk Shows" category was awarded to the Ministry of Culture for the program "Podcasts 1949."

The award for "Best Media Work on National Day" was won by the Tourism Development Fund for the work "What Have You Heard About Saudi Arabia?", and in the "Best Work on Foundation Day" category, the Ministry of Defense won for the film "Al-Auja."

The advisor at the Royal Court and General Supervisor of the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Works, Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah, won the "Global Competitor" award, while Dr. Mohammed Al-Rumaihi won the "Journalistic Column" award.

In the "Best Media Work for Flag Day" category, the Vision 2030 account won the award.

After that, the "Media Personality of the Year" was announced, awarded to the esteemed media figure Dr. Hussein Najjar, in recognition of his media career.

At the end of the ceremony, commemorative photos were taken of the winners with Minister of Media Salman bin Yusuf Al-Dosari, followed by the honoring of partners and sponsors.