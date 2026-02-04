The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, represented by the Mosque Facilities Protection and Services Administration at the Ministry's Agency for Mosque Affairs, has recorded (774) cases of encroachment on the electricity and water services of mosques in several regions of the Kingdom during the year 2025, as part of its periodic oversight reports aimed at protecting the facilities of the Houses of God and ensuring the sustainability of their services.

The administration clarified in its report that the total encroachments included (577) cases of encroachment on electricity services and (197) cases of encroachment on water services, with (742) cases being addressed: (569) electricity cases and (173) water cases, while (32) cases remain under processing. It noted that these encroachments involved the exploitation of electricity and water sources belonging to mosques for purposes not designated for them, which places a burden on operational facilities and affects the efficiency of the services provided to worshippers.

The ministry confirmed the continuation of field rounds for monitoring and follow-up through the ministry's branches in various regions of the Kingdom, and the implementation of legal measures against violators in coordination with relevant authorities, emphasizing the importance of preserving mosque facilities and adhering to the approved regulations and instructions.

The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance urged citizens and residents to cooperate with it and report any observations or encroachments on mosque services or properties, through the unified contact center (1933), or by visiting the ministry's branches in the regions, affirming the importance of the community's role in achieving the ministry's message and caring for mosques and preserving their facilities.