رصدت وزارة الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد، ممثّلةً بإدارة حماية مرافق المساجد وخدماتها بوكالة الوزارة لشؤون المساجد، (774) حالة تعدٍّ على خدمات الكهرباء والمياه الخاصة بالمساجد في عددٍ من مناطق المملكة، وذلك خلال عام 2025م، ضمن تقاريرها الرقابية الدورية الهادفة إلى حماية مرافق بيوت الله وضمان استدامة خدماتها.

وأوضحت الإدارة في تقريرها، أن إجمالي التعديات شمل (577) حالة تعدٍّ على خدمات الكهرباء، و(197) حالة تعدٍّ على خدمات المياه، حيث جرى معالجة (742) حالة، (569) حالة كهرباء، و(173) حالة مياه، فيما لا تزال (32) حالة تحت الإجراء. وأشارت إلى أن هذه التعديات تمثلت في استغلال مصادر الكهرباء والمياه التابعة للمساجد لأغراض غير مخصصة لها، ما يشكّل عبئًا على المرافق التشغيلية ويؤثر في كفاءة الخدمات المقدمة للمصلين.

وأكدت الوزارة استمرار الجولات الميدانية للرصد والمتابعة عبر فروع الوزارة في مختلف مناطق المملكة، واتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية بحق المخالفين بالتنسيق مع الجهات ذات العلاقة، مشددةً على أهمية المحافظة على مرافق المساجد والالتزام بالأنظمة والتعليمات المعتمدة.

ودعت وزارة الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد المواطنين والمقيمين إلى التعاون معها، والإبلاغ عن أي ملاحظات أو تعدٍّ على خدمات أو ممتلكات المساجد، من خلال مركز الاتصال الموحد (1933)، أو عبر مراجعة فروع الوزارة في المناطق، مؤكدةً أهمية دور المجتمع في تحقيق رسالة الوزارة والعناية بالمساجد والمحافظة على مرافقها.