The Ministry of Education has revoked the licenses of 74 private schools in several cities across the Kingdom; after monitoring violations related to compliance with the approved regulations and requirements, ensuring the safety of students and the quality of the educational process.

The ministry clarified that the violations included the absence of a valid operational license, in addition to the lack of a safety license (Civil Defense Certificate), which are essential requirements for the continuation of educational activities in private schools.

It confirmed that this decision was made after a series of regulatory measures and a gradual approach to warnings, as well as the lack of response from the concerned schools to the correction requirements, the increased level of risks resulting from the continuation of violations, in addition to the irregularity of continuing educational activities, and the inability of the licensed entities to meet the necessary operational requirements.

Recent inspection rounds have shown that several schools did not comply with updating their licenses or fulfilling the updated requirements, which necessitated taking legal measures to ensure the safety of students and guarantee the quality of the educational environment.

As part of its commitment to ensuring the continuity of student education, the ministry has worked to accept students transferred from those schools directly into public schools, while providing the option to transfer to schools chosen by parents; ensuring they can continue their studies without interruption, in a suitable educational environment close to their residences.

The Ministry of Education emphasizes that this action falls within its responsibilities to enhance the quality of education, provide a safe and attractive educational environment, raise the level of competitiveness in the private education sector, and support its development in a way that serves the interests of students and parents.