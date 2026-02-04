ألغت وزارة التعليم تراخيص 74 مدرسة خاصة في عدد من مدن المملكة؛ بعد رصد مخالفات تتعلق بالالتزام والامتثال للأنظمة والاشتراطات المعتمدة، وبما يضمن سلامة الطلاب والطالبات وجودة العملية التعليمية.

وأوضحت الوزارة أن المخالفات شملت عدم وجود ترخيص تشغيلي ساري المفعول، إضافة إلى عدم توفر ترخيص السلامة (شهادة الدفاع المدني)، وهي متطلبات أساسية لاستمرار النشاط التعليمي في المدارس خاصة.

وأكدت أنها اتخذت هذا القرار بعد سلسلة من الإجراءات التنظيمية والتدرج في التنبيهات، وعدم تجاوب المدارس المعنية مع متطلبات التصحيح، وارتفاع مستوى المخاطر الناتجة عن استمرار المخالفات، إلى جانب عدم نظامية استمرار النشاط التعليمي، وعدم قدرة المرخص لهم على الوفاء بالمتطلبات التشغيلية اللازمة.

وأظهرت الجولات الرقابية خلال الفترة الماضية عدم التزام عدد من المدارس بتحديث تراخيصها أو استيفاء الاشتراطات المحدثة، مما استوجب اتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية حفاظًا على سلامة الطلبة وضمان جودة البيئة التعليمية.

وفي إطار حرصها على ضمان استمرارية تعليم الطلبة، عملت الوزارة على قبول الطلاب والطالبات المنقولين من تلك المدارس مباشرة في المدارس الحكومية، مع إتاحة خيار النقل إلى المدارس التي يختارها أولياء الأمور؛ بما يضمن استكمالهم لدراستهم دون انقطاع، وفي بيئة تعليمية مناسبة وقريبة من مقار سكنهم.

وتؤكد وزارة التعليم أن هذا الإجراء يأتي ضمن مسؤولياتها في تعزيز جودة التعليم، وتوفير بيئة تعليمية آمنة وجاذبة، ورفع مستوى التنافسية في قطاع التعليم الأهلي، ودعم تطويره بما يخدم مصلحة الطلبة وأولياء الأمور.