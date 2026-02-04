ألغت وزارة التعليم تراخيص 74 مدرسة خاصة في عدد من مدن المملكة؛ بعد رصد مخالفات تتعلق بالالتزام والامتثال للأنظمة والاشتراطات المعتمدة، وبما يضمن سلامة الطلاب والطالبات وجودة العملية التعليمية.
وأوضحت الوزارة أن المخالفات شملت عدم وجود ترخيص تشغيلي ساري المفعول، إضافة إلى عدم توفر ترخيص السلامة (شهادة الدفاع المدني)، وهي متطلبات أساسية لاستمرار النشاط التعليمي في المدارس خاصة.
وأكدت أنها اتخذت هذا القرار بعد سلسلة من الإجراءات التنظيمية والتدرج في التنبيهات، وعدم تجاوب المدارس المعنية مع متطلبات التصحيح، وارتفاع مستوى المخاطر الناتجة عن استمرار المخالفات، إلى جانب عدم نظامية استمرار النشاط التعليمي، وعدم قدرة المرخص لهم على الوفاء بالمتطلبات التشغيلية اللازمة.
وأظهرت الجولات الرقابية خلال الفترة الماضية عدم التزام عدد من المدارس بتحديث تراخيصها أو استيفاء الاشتراطات المحدثة، مما استوجب اتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية حفاظًا على سلامة الطلبة وضمان جودة البيئة التعليمية.
وفي إطار حرصها على ضمان استمرارية تعليم الطلبة، عملت الوزارة على قبول الطلاب والطالبات المنقولين من تلك المدارس مباشرة في المدارس الحكومية، مع إتاحة خيار النقل إلى المدارس التي يختارها أولياء الأمور؛ بما يضمن استكمالهم لدراستهم دون انقطاع، وفي بيئة تعليمية مناسبة وقريبة من مقار سكنهم.
وتؤكد وزارة التعليم أن هذا الإجراء يأتي ضمن مسؤولياتها في تعزيز جودة التعليم، وتوفير بيئة تعليمية آمنة وجاذبة، ورفع مستوى التنافسية في قطاع التعليم الأهلي، ودعم تطويره بما يخدم مصلحة الطلبة وأولياء الأمور.
The Ministry of Education has revoked the licenses of 74 private schools in several cities across the Kingdom; after monitoring violations related to compliance with the approved regulations and requirements, ensuring the safety of students and the quality of the educational process.
The ministry clarified that the violations included the absence of a valid operational license, in addition to the lack of a safety license (Civil Defense Certificate), which are essential requirements for the continuation of educational activities in private schools.
It confirmed that this decision was made after a series of regulatory measures and a gradual approach to warnings, as well as the lack of response from the concerned schools to the correction requirements, the increased level of risks resulting from the continuation of violations, in addition to the irregularity of continuing educational activities, and the inability of the licensed entities to meet the necessary operational requirements.
Recent inspection rounds have shown that several schools did not comply with updating their licenses or fulfilling the updated requirements, which necessitated taking legal measures to ensure the safety of students and guarantee the quality of the educational environment.
As part of its commitment to ensuring the continuity of student education, the ministry has worked to accept students transferred from those schools directly into public schools, while providing the option to transfer to schools chosen by parents; ensuring they can continue their studies without interruption, in a suitable educational environment close to their residences.
The Ministry of Education emphasizes that this action falls within its responsibilities to enhance the quality of education, provide a safe and attractive educational environment, raise the level of competitiveness in the private education sector, and support its development in a way that serves the interests of students and parents.