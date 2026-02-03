The General Director of the Ministry of Health branch in Najran, Dr. Ibrahim bin Saleh Bani Humaim, successfully handled a medical emergency involving a female passenger on Saudi Airlines flight SV1852, which was headed from Najran to Riyadh.

In detail, one of the female passengers experienced a sharp drop in blood pressure half an hour after the flight took off, and it was by divine providence that Dr. Ibrahim Bani Humaim was on board the flight. He responded to the call to examine the case, care for her, and save her life.

The situation was appreciated by all the passengers traveling on the flight.