نجح مدير عام فرع وزارة الصحة بمنطقة نجران الدكتور إبراهيم بن صالح بني هميم في التعامل مع حالة صحية طارئة لمسافرة على متن رحلة الخطوط السعودية رقم SV1852 المتجهة من نجران الى الرياض.

وفي التفاصيل؛ تعرضت إحدى المسافرات إلى انخفاض حاد في الضغط بعد إقلاع الرحلة بنصف ساعة، وكان لطف العناية الإلهية بوجود الدكتور إبراهيم بن هميم على متن الرحلة الذي لبى النداء لمعاينة الحالة والاهتمام بها وإنقاذ حياتها.

الموقف حظي بتقدير جميع الركاب المسافرين على متن الرحلة.