اجتمع الرئيس التنفيذي للهيئة العامة للغذاء والدواء الدكتور هشام بن سعد الجضعي، بعددٍ من رؤساء وممثلي الشركات العاملة في مجالات اختصاص الهيئة، إضافة إلى عددٍ من المواطنين المستفيدين من خدماتها، في مقر فرع الهيئة بالمنطقة الشرقية.

ونوقش خلال الاجتماعات عددٌ من المحاور المرتبطة بتطوير منظومة الغذاء والدواء والأجهزة الطبية، مع استعراض التحديات الراهنة واستشراف الفرص المستقبلية؛ بما يسهم في تعزيز الالتزام بالأنظمة واللوائح، ودعم الاستثمارات في هذه القطاعات الحيوية.

وأكد الجضعي أن سلامة وجودة المنتجات المقدمة للمواطنين والمقيمين في المملكة تمثل أولوية قصوى، مشيراً إلى أهمية التواصل البنّاء مع قطاع الأعمال، ودراسة المرئيات والمقترحات المقدمة؛ لتحسين البيئة الاستثمارية وتحقيق أعلى مستويات السلامة والجودة.

كما التقى الجضعي عدداً من المواطنين المستفيدين من خدمات الهيئة في المنطقة الشرقية، واستمع إلى آرائهم وملاحظاتهم، مؤكداً سعي الهيئة الدؤوب لتطوير خدماتها والارتقاء بتجربة المستفيد، بما يواكب تطلعات المجتمع، ويعزز الشفافية، ويرفع كفاءة الأداء.