The CEO of the Saudi Food and Drug Authority, Dr. Hisham bin Saad Al-Jad'ai, met with several heads and representatives of companies operating in the Authority's areas of specialization, in addition to a number of citizens benefiting from its services, at the Authority's branch in the Eastern Province.

During the meetings, several topics related to the development of the food, drug, and medical device systems were discussed, along with an overview of current challenges and future opportunities; all aimed at enhancing compliance with regulations and supporting investments in these vital sectors.

Al-Jad'ai emphasized that the safety and quality of products provided to citizens and residents in the Kingdom is a top priority, pointing out the importance of constructive communication with the business sector and studying the views and proposals submitted; to improve the investment environment and achieve the highest levels of safety and quality.

He also met with a number of citizens benefiting from the Authority's services in the Eastern Province, listening to their opinions and observations, affirming the Authority's continuous efforts to develop its services and enhance the beneficiary experience, in line with community aspirations, to promote transparency, and to improve performance efficiency.