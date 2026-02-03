The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Turkey today signed an agreement regarding projects for electricity generation from renewable energy sources, during the official visit of the President of the Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as part of efforts to enhance bilateral relations between the two countries and strengthen strategic cooperation in the energy sector.

The agreement was signed on the Saudi side by the Minister of Energy, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, and on the Turkish side by the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Alparslan Bayraktar.

The agreement aims to enhance cooperation between the two countries in the fields of renewable energy and green technologies, support the development and implementation of high-quality projects that contribute to diversifying the energy mix, enhancing its security, and accelerating the transition to a low-carbon economy, in line with the priorities and strategies of both countries.

The agreement includes the development and implementation of solar power projects in the Republic of Turkey, with a total installed capacity of up to 5000 megawatts, in two phases; the first phase includes two solar projects in Sivas and Kerman, with a total capacity of 2000 megawatts, while the second phase includes additional projects implemented according to the frameworks agreed upon by both parties, with an additional capacity of 3000 megawatts.

The first phase projects provide extremely competitive prices for electricity sales compared to other renewable energy plants in Turkey. Furthermore, these plants, with an investment value of around two billion US dollars, will supply electricity to more than two million Turkish households. A state-owned Turkish company will purchase the electricity generated from these plants for 30 years, and during the implementation of the projects, maximum utilization of local equipment and services will be achieved.

Both sides confirmed that this agreement represents an important step towards enhancing the investment partnership between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Turkey, reflecting the mutual trust between the two countries and their shared commitment to expanding cooperation in strategic projects with sustainable economic and developmental impact, in accordance with international best practices, while contributing to knowledge transfer, capacity building, and achieving mutual benefits for both brotherly countries.