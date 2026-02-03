وقّعت المملكة العربية السعودية وجمهورية تركيا اليوم، اتفاقية، بشأن مشاريع محطاتٍ لتوليد الكهرباء من الطاقة المتجددة، خلال الزيارة الرسمية، التي يقوم بها رئيس جمهورية تركيا رجب طيب أردوغان، إلى المملكة العربية السعودية، وفي إطار تعزيز العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين، وتوطيد التعاون الإستراتيجي بينهما في قطاع الطاقة.

وقد وقّع الاتفاقية عن الجانب السعودي وزير الطاقة الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وعن الجانب التركي وزير الطاقة والموارد الطبيعية ألب أرسلان بيرقدار.

وتهدف الاتفاقية إلى تعزيز التعاون بين البلدين في مجالات الطاقة المتجددة والتقنيات الخضراء، ودعم تطوير وتنفيذ مشاريع عالية الجودة، تُسهم في تنويع مزيج الطاقة، وتعزيز أمنها، ودفع عجلة التحول نحو اقتصاد منخفض الكربون، بما يتماشى مع أولويات وإستراتيجيات البلدين.

وتشمل الاتفاقية تطوير وتنفيذ مشاريع محطات للطاقة الشمسية في جمهورية تركيا، بقدرة إجمالية مركبة تصل إلى 5000 ميجاواط، على مرحلتين؛ تضم المرحلة الأولى مشروعين للطاقة الشمسية، في سيواس وكرمان، بقدرة إجماليةٍ تبلغ 2000 ميغاواط، وتضم المرحلة الثانية مشاريع أخرى تُنفذ وفقاً للأطر المتفق عليها بين الطرفين، بقدرة إضافية تبلغ 3000 ميغاواط.

وتوفر مشاريع المرحلة الأولى أسعاراً تنافسية للغاية لبيع الكهرباء، مقارنةً بمحطات الطاقة المتجددة الأخرى في تركيا. وعلاوة على ذلك، ستزود هذه المحطات، التي تبلغ قيمة الاستثمارات فيها نحو ملياري دولار أمريكي، أكثر من مليوني أسرة تركية بالكهرباء. وستشتري شركة تركية، مملوكة للدولة، الكهرباء المولدة من هذه المحطات لمدة 30 عاماً، كما سيتم، خلال تنفيذ المشاريع تحقيق الاستفادة القصوى من المعدات والخدمات محلياً.

وأكد الجانبان أن هذا الاتفاق يمثل خطوة مهمة نحو تعزيز الشراكة الاستثمارية بين المملكة العربية السعودية وجمهورية تركيا، كما يعكس الثقة المتبادلة بين البلدين، والتزامهما المشترك بتوسيع التعاون في المشاريع الإستراتيجية ذات الأثر الاقتصادي والتنموي المستدام، وفقاً لأفضل الممارسات الدولية، مع الإسهام في نقل المعرفة، وبناء القدرات، وتحقيق المنافع المتبادلة لكلا البلدين الشقيقين.