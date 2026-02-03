أكد الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة أنطونيو غوتيريش أن الحقوق غير القابلة للتصرف للشعب الفلسطيني، وفي مقدمتها الحق في تقرير المصير، هي حقيقة جوهرية لا بد من إعمالها واحترامها، مشدداً على أن حل الدولتين هو المسار الوحيد القابل للتطبيق لتحقيق سلام عادل ودائم.

جاء ذلك خلال جلسة 2026 الافتتاحية للجنة المعنية بممارسة الشعب الفلسطيني لحقوقه غير القابلة للتصرف، التي شهدت إعادة انتخاب كولي سيك الممثل الدائم للسنغال لدى الأمم المتحدة رئيساً للجنة.

وأشاد غوتيريش بثبات اللجنة في دفاعها عن حقوق الفلسطينيين على مدى 50 عاماً، مضيفاً أن إعلان نيويورك، والتحالف العالمي من أجل حل الدولتين، يوفران مسارات ومنصات واضحة لتحقيق التقدم، مستدركاً بأن الأهم هو التغيير الدائم على أرض الواقع.

ووصف الوضع الراهن بأنه هش للغاية، مشيراً إلى أن المعاناة الشديدة التي يواجهها الفلسطينيون في غزة، حيث قُتل أكثر من 500 فلسطيني منذ اتفاق أكتوبر الماضي.

وحث الأمين العام جميع الأطراف على التنفيذ الكامل للاتفاق والامتثال للقانون الدولي، داعياً إلى تيسير مرور المساعدات الإنسانية دون عوائق، لا سيما عبر معبر رفح.

الإدارة بحكومة فلسطينية موحدة

وشدد على أن استمرار تعليق عمل المنظمات الدولية غير الحكومية يقوّض التقدم ويزيد معاناة المدنيين، مؤكداً أن أي حل مستدام يجب أن يضمن إدارة غزة والضفة الغربية والقدس الشرقية بواسطة حكومة فلسطينية موحدة وشرعية ومعترف بها دولياً، وأن غزة جزء لا يتجزأ من الدولة الفلسطينية.

وفي ما يخص الضفة الغربية، حذر غوتيريش من تسارع وتيرة التوسع الاستيطاني والهدم، كاشفاً عن تشريد أكثر من 37,000 فلسطيني خلال 2025 وحده، وهو العام الذي سجل مستويات قياسية من عنف المستوطنين.

وأعرب عن قلقه البالغ إزاء المناقصة الإسرائيلية لبناء 3,401 وحدة سكنية في منطقة «E1»، مؤكداً أن تنفيذها سيفصل شمال الضفة عن جنوبها ويقوّض تواصل الأراضي الفلسطينية.

واستند الأمين العام إلى رأي محكمة العدل الدولية الذي اعتبر وجود إسرائيل في الأراضي المحتلة غير قانوني.