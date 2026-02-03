The Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, affirmed that the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, foremost among them the right to self-determination, are a fundamental reality that must be realized and respected, emphasizing that the two-state solution is the only viable path to achieving a just and lasting peace.

This came during the opening session of the 2026 Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People, which witnessed the re-election of Koli Seyk, the Permanent Representative of Senegal to the United Nations, as the Chair of the Committee.

Guterres praised the committee's steadfastness in defending the rights of Palestinians over the past 50 years, adding that the New York Declaration and the Global Coalition for the Two-State Solution provide clear pathways and platforms for making progress, while noting that what is most important is the lasting change on the ground.

He described the current situation as extremely fragile, pointing out the severe suffering faced by Palestinians in Gaza, where more than 500 Palestinians have been killed since the agreement last October.

The Secretary-General urged all parties to fully implement the agreement and comply with international law, calling for the facilitation of unhindered humanitarian aid, particularly through the Rafah crossing.

Administration by a Unified Palestinian Government

He stressed that the continued suspension of the work of international non-governmental organizations undermines progress and increases the suffering of civilians, asserting that any sustainable solution must ensure the administration of Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem by a unified, legitimate, and internationally recognized Palestinian government, and that Gaza is an integral part of the Palestinian state.

Regarding the West Bank, Guterres warned of the accelerating pace of settlement expansion and demolition, revealing that more than 37,000 Palestinians were displaced in 2025 alone, a year that recorded unprecedented levels of violence from settlers.

He expressed his deep concern regarding the Israeli tender to build 3,401 housing units in the "E1" area, emphasizing that its implementation would separate the northern West Bank from the southern part and undermine the contiguity of Palestinian territories.

The Secretary-General referenced the International Court of Justice's opinion, which deemed Israel's presence in the occupied territories illegal.