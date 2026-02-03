تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
قضينا مع مهرجان خادم الحرمين الشريفين للهجن، عشرة أيام في رياض المجد ورياض العز، قرأنا من خلالها ماضياً يعيش معنا، وحاضراً نعيش به، ومستقبلاً عناوينه تقدم تفاصيل تسعد كل من يحبنا وتغيظ الكارهين.
الجنادرية التي تمثّل عنوان الريادة، أعادتنا قراءة ملامحها، من خلال أمس وبملامح اليوم، إلى أعمال هي بيننا معنية بالوطن الذي يسكننا ونسكنه.
تفرد هذا المهرجان في نسخته، التي اختتمت الأحد، بكثير من المزايا على صعيد المنافسات أو علي صعيد المشاركين.
مهرجان خادم الحرمين الشريفين للهجن شهد هذا العام نقلة نوعية على كافة الصعد (إرثاً وموروثاً)، وحضوراً إعلامياً عالمياً بكل لغات العالم، عاش معنا تفاصيل التفاصيل من خلال الميدان، وعاش مع قرية الجنادرية حكاية مبهرة عبر استلهام تاريخ يزداد جمالاً في عز عولمة وجدت جزءاً منها في حضارتنا.
لماذا الهجن قفز إلى محاكاة العالم بعد أن كان أسيراً لمحيطنا الخليجي فقط..؟
لأنَّ وراء كل ذلك شاباً ملهماً تجد بصمته أينما تحل.
يرأس هذا الاتحاد شاب شغوف من أبناء المرحلة؛ أعني الأمير فهد بن جلوي، الذي ترجم ثقة الأمير عبدالعزيز بن تركي الفيصل عملاً مثمراً ونجاحات ملموسة، فثمة تناغم بين الرئيس والنائب أعطى اللجنة الأولومبية زخماً هو بيننا اليوم نجاحات.
وفي هذه التظاهرة العالمية وجدنا تفاعلاً إعلامياً يسجل بكل تميزه للزميل ناصر العساف وفريق عمله الذي يصل الليل بالنهار من أجل النجاح، وفعلاً كانت التغطية على قدر الحدث، وهذا ليس غريباً على شباب السعودية.
أخيراً: تأملوا القضايا التي انشغل بها إعلام الأندية الأربعة ومن خلالها ستدركون أن الوضع يحتاج إلى إعادة نظر، بل إعادة ضبط؛ لكي تكتمل المعادلة.
نهضة الرياضة في بلادنا تحتاج إلى نهضة إعلام، فهو -أي الإعلام- جناح مهم ينبغي أن يراجع ويصحح؛ لكي يكون التحليق بالإنجازات سويّاً.
We spent ten days with the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival in the lands of glory and pride, during which we read a past that lives with us, a present we live in, and a future whose titles present details that delight all who love us and annoy the haters.
The Janadriyah, which represents the title of leadership, brought us back to read its features, through yesterday and with the features of today, to works that are among us, concerned with the homeland that resides in us and we reside in it.
This festival distinguished itself in its edition, which concluded on Sunday, with many advantages in terms of competitions and participants.
This year, the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival witnessed a qualitative leap on all fronts (heritage and legacy), with a global media presence in all languages of the world, experiencing the details of the details through the field, and living with the Janadriyah village an impressive story through drawing inspiration from a history that becomes more beautiful amidst a globalization that has found part of itself in our civilization.
Why did camels leap to emulate the world after being confined to our Gulf surroundings only?
Because behind all this is an inspiring young man whose fingerprints you find wherever he goes.
This federation is headed by a passionate young man from this generation; I mean Prince Fahd bin Jalawi, who translated the trust of Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal into fruitful work and tangible successes, as there is harmony between the president and the vice president that has given the Olympic committee momentum that is today reflected in our successes.
In this global event, we found media interaction that is uniquely recorded for our colleague Nasser Al-Asaf and his team, who work tirelessly day and night for success, and indeed the coverage was commensurate with the event, which is not surprising for the youth of Saudi Arabia.
Finally: Reflect on the issues that occupied the media of the four clubs, and through them you will realize that the situation needs reconsideration, even recalibration; for the equation to be complete.
The renaissance of sports in our country needs a renaissance in media, as it - media - is an important wing that should be reviewed and corrected; so that the soaring with achievements can be together.