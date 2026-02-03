قضينا مع مهرجان خادم الحرمين الشريفين للهجن، عشرة أيام في رياض المجد ورياض العز، قرأنا من خلالها ماضياً يعيش معنا، وحاضراً نعيش به، ومستقبلاً عناوينه تقدم تفاصيل تسعد كل من يحبنا وتغيظ الكارهين.

الجنادرية التي تمثّل عنوان الريادة، أعادتنا قراءة ملامحها، من خلال أمس وبملامح اليوم، إلى أعمال هي بيننا معنية بالوطن الذي يسكننا ونسكنه.

تفرد هذا المهرجان في نسخته، التي اختتمت الأحد، بكثير من المزايا على صعيد المنافسات أو علي صعيد المشاركين.

مهرجان خادم الحرمين الشريفين للهجن شهد هذا العام نقلة نوعية على كافة الصعد (إرثاً وموروثاً)، وحضوراً إعلامياً عالمياً بكل لغات العالم، عاش معنا تفاصيل التفاصيل من خلال الميدان، وعاش مع قرية الجنادرية حكاية مبهرة عبر استلهام تاريخ يزداد جمالاً في عز عولمة وجدت جزءاً منها في حضارتنا.

لماذا الهجن قفز إلى محاكاة العالم بعد أن كان أسيراً لمحيطنا الخليجي فقط..؟

لأنَّ وراء كل ذلك شاباً ملهماً تجد بصمته أينما تحل.

يرأس هذا الاتحاد شاب شغوف من أبناء المرحلة؛ أعني الأمير فهد بن جلوي، الذي ترجم ثقة الأمير عبدالعزيز بن تركي الفيصل عملاً مثمراً ونجاحات ملموسة، فثمة تناغم بين الرئيس والنائب أعطى اللجنة الأولومبية زخماً هو بيننا اليوم نجاحات.

وفي هذه التظاهرة العالمية وجدنا تفاعلاً إعلامياً يسجل بكل تميزه للزميل ناصر العساف وفريق عمله الذي يصل الليل بالنهار من أجل النجاح، وفعلاً كانت التغطية على قدر الحدث، وهذا ليس غريباً على شباب السعودية.

أخيراً: تأملوا القضايا التي انشغل بها إعلام الأندية الأربعة ومن خلالها ستدركون أن الوضع يحتاج إلى إعادة نظر، بل إعادة ضبط؛ لكي تكتمل المعادلة.

نهضة الرياضة في بلادنا تحتاج إلى نهضة إعلام، فهو -أي الإعلام- جناح مهم ينبغي أن يراجع ويصحح؛ لكي يكون التحليق بالإنجازات سويّاً.