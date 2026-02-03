We spent ten days with the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival in the lands of glory and pride, during which we read a past that lives with us, a present we live in, and a future whose titles present details that delight all who love us and annoy the haters.

The Janadriyah, which represents the title of leadership, brought us back to read its features, through yesterday and with the features of today, to works that are among us, concerned with the homeland that resides in us and we reside in it.

This festival distinguished itself in its edition, which concluded on Sunday, with many advantages in terms of competitions and participants.

This year, the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival witnessed a qualitative leap on all fronts (heritage and legacy), with a global media presence in all languages of the world, experiencing the details of the details through the field, and living with the Janadriyah village an impressive story through drawing inspiration from a history that becomes more beautiful amidst a globalization that has found part of itself in our civilization.

Why did camels leap to emulate the world after being confined to our Gulf surroundings only?

Because behind all this is an inspiring young man whose fingerprints you find wherever he goes.

This federation is headed by a passionate young man from this generation; I mean Prince Fahd bin Jalawi, who translated the trust of Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal into fruitful work and tangible successes, as there is harmony between the president and the vice president that has given the Olympic committee momentum that is today reflected in our successes.

In this global event, we found media interaction that is uniquely recorded for our colleague Nasser Al-Asaf and his team, who work tirelessly day and night for success, and indeed the coverage was commensurate with the event, which is not surprising for the youth of Saudi Arabia.

Finally: Reflect on the issues that occupied the media of the four clubs, and through them you will realize that the situation needs reconsideration, even recalibration; for the equation to be complete.

The renaissance of sports in our country needs a renaissance in media, as it - media - is an important wing that should be reviewed and corrected; so that the soaring with achievements can be together.