أصدرت وزارة التعليم تعليمات ملزمة لكافة المدارس تقضي بمنع دمج الفصول الدراسية أو السماح بخروج الطلبة قبل نهاية اليوم الدراسي، ضمن خطة تنظيمية شاملة تهدف إلى تعزيز الانضباط واستمرار العملية التعليمية بكفاءة عالية خلال شهر رمضان المبارك.
5% من زمن الحصص للأنشطة التفاعلية
وألزمت الوزارة المدارس باقتطاع 5% من زمن الحصص الدراسية وتوظيفها في تنفيذ أنشطة تعليمية تفاعلية مدرجة ضمن الجدول المدرسي، بما يسهم في تنمية مهارات الطلبة وتحفيز تفاعلهم داخل البيئة التعليمية.
أربعة مسارات لتنفيذ الخطة الرمضانية
واعتمدت وزارة التعليم خطة تنفيذية دقيقة ارتكزت على أربعة مسارات رئيسية، شملت تطوير الحصة التعليمية، وتعزيز القيم والسلوك الإيجابي، وتفعيل الأنشطة الطلابية، إضافة إلى مسار التواصل المستمر مع الأسرة لتوحيد الجهود التربوية وتحقيق التكامل التعليمي.
التزام صارم بالتوقيت ومنع أي استثناءات
وشددت التعليمات على ضرورة الالتزام الكامل بزمن الحصص دون تقليص، مع منع دمج الطلبة في فصول مشتركة أو صرفهم قبل موعد الانصراف الرسمي مهما كان عدد الحضور، مؤكدة أن الانضباط الزمني ركيزة أساسية لنجاح الخطة.
متابعة المنهج والتخطيط المسبق للدروس
وألزمت الوزارة الكوادر التعليمية بمتابعة تنفيذ المنهج الدراسي بكافة مكوناته، والتخطيط المسبق للدروس، مع التركيز على المهارات والمفاهيم الأساسية وشرح المحتوى التعليمي بشكل متكامل دون الإخلال بالأهداف التربوية المعتمدة.
بيئة مدرسية جاذبة تعزز السلوك الإيجابي
وتهدف الخطة إلى إيجاد بيئة تعليمية محفزة عبر تفعيل برامج نوعية تعزز القيم والسلوك الإيجابي وتراعي ميول الطلبة، بما يسهم في رفع مستوى الانضباط الذاتي وتحويل المدرسة إلى بيئة تعليمية جاذبة خلال الشهر الفضيل.
مهمات تعليمية تراعي الفروق الفردية
وفي إطار التحضير اليومي، طالبت الوزارة المعلمين بإعداد مهمات تعليمية تراعي الفروق الفردية بين الطلبة، واقتراح أنشطة تفاعلية داعمة للمقررات الدراسية، مع تحديد الاحتياجات التعليمية لكل فئة بدقة لضمان تحقيق أفضل نواتج تعلم.
The Ministry of Education has issued mandatory instructions for all schools prohibiting the merging of classrooms or allowing students to leave before the end of the school day, as part of a comprehensive organizational plan aimed at enhancing discipline and ensuring the educational process continues efficiently during the blessed month of Ramadan.
5% of class time for interactive activities
The ministry has mandated schools to allocate 5% of class time for implementing interactive educational activities included in the school schedule, contributing to the development of students' skills and encouraging their engagement within the educational environment.
Four pathways for implementing the Ramadan plan
The Ministry of Education has adopted a precise implementation plan based on four main pathways, which include developing the educational lesson, promoting values and positive behavior, activating student activities, in addition to a pathway for continuous communication with families to unify educational efforts and achieve educational integration.
Strict adherence to timing and prohibition of any exceptions
The instructions emphasized the necessity of full adherence to class times without reduction, prohibiting the merging of students into shared classes or dismissing them before the official dismissal time regardless of attendance numbers, asserting that time discipline is a fundamental pillar for the success of the plan.
Curriculum follow-up and advance lesson planning
The ministry has required educational staff to follow up on the implementation of the curriculum in all its components and to plan lessons in advance, focusing on essential skills and concepts and explaining the educational content comprehensively without compromising the approved educational objectives.
An attractive school environment that enhances positive behavior
The plan aims to create a stimulating educational environment by activating quality programs that promote values and positive behavior while considering students' interests, contributing to raising the level of self-discipline and transforming the school into an attractive educational environment during the holy month.
Educational tasks that consider individual differences
In the context of daily preparation, the ministry has requested teachers to prepare educational tasks that take into account the individual differences among students and to propose interactive activities that support the curriculum, while accurately identifying the educational needs of each group to ensure the best learning outcomes.