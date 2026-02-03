أصدرت وزارة التعليم تعليمات ملزمة لكافة المدارس تقضي بمنع دمج الفصول الدراسية أو السماح بخروج الطلبة قبل نهاية اليوم الدراسي، ضمن خطة تنظيمية شاملة تهدف إلى تعزيز الانضباط واستمرار العملية التعليمية بكفاءة عالية خلال شهر رمضان المبارك.

5% من زمن الحصص للأنشطة التفاعلية

وألزمت الوزارة المدارس باقتطاع 5% من زمن الحصص الدراسية وتوظيفها في تنفيذ أنشطة تعليمية تفاعلية مدرجة ضمن الجدول المدرسي، بما يسهم في تنمية مهارات الطلبة وتحفيز تفاعلهم داخل البيئة التعليمية.

أربعة مسارات لتنفيذ الخطة الرمضانية

واعتمدت وزارة التعليم خطة تنفيذية دقيقة ارتكزت على أربعة مسارات رئيسية، شملت تطوير الحصة التعليمية، وتعزيز القيم والسلوك الإيجابي، وتفعيل الأنشطة الطلابية، إضافة إلى مسار التواصل المستمر مع الأسرة لتوحيد الجهود التربوية وتحقيق التكامل التعليمي.

التزام صارم بالتوقيت ومنع أي استثناءات

وشددت التعليمات على ضرورة الالتزام الكامل بزمن الحصص دون تقليص، مع منع دمج الطلبة في فصول مشتركة أو صرفهم قبل موعد الانصراف الرسمي مهما كان عدد الحضور، مؤكدة أن الانضباط الزمني ركيزة أساسية لنجاح الخطة.

متابعة المنهج والتخطيط المسبق للدروس

وألزمت الوزارة الكوادر التعليمية بمتابعة تنفيذ المنهج الدراسي بكافة مكوناته، والتخطيط المسبق للدروس، مع التركيز على المهارات والمفاهيم الأساسية وشرح المحتوى التعليمي بشكل متكامل دون الإخلال بالأهداف التربوية المعتمدة.

بيئة مدرسية جاذبة تعزز السلوك الإيجابي

وتهدف الخطة إلى إيجاد بيئة تعليمية محفزة عبر تفعيل برامج نوعية تعزز القيم والسلوك الإيجابي وتراعي ميول الطلبة، بما يسهم في رفع مستوى الانضباط الذاتي وتحويل المدرسة إلى بيئة تعليمية جاذبة خلال الشهر الفضيل.

مهمات تعليمية تراعي الفروق الفردية

وفي إطار التحضير اليومي، طالبت الوزارة المعلمين بإعداد مهمات تعليمية تراعي الفروق الفردية بين الطلبة، واقتراح أنشطة تفاعلية داعمة للمقررات الدراسية، مع تحديد الاحتياجات التعليمية لكل فئة بدقة لضمان تحقيق أفضل نواتج تعلم.