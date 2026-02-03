The Ministry of Education has issued mandatory instructions for all schools prohibiting the merging of classrooms or allowing students to leave before the end of the school day, as part of a comprehensive organizational plan aimed at enhancing discipline and ensuring the educational process continues efficiently during the blessed month of Ramadan.

5% of class time for interactive activities

The ministry has mandated schools to allocate 5% of class time for implementing interactive educational activities included in the school schedule, contributing to the development of students' skills and encouraging their engagement within the educational environment.

Four pathways for implementing the Ramadan plan

The Ministry of Education has adopted a precise implementation plan based on four main pathways, which include developing the educational lesson, promoting values and positive behavior, activating student activities, in addition to a pathway for continuous communication with families to unify educational efforts and achieve educational integration.

Strict adherence to timing and prohibition of any exceptions

The instructions emphasized the necessity of full adherence to class times without reduction, prohibiting the merging of students into shared classes or dismissing them before the official dismissal time regardless of attendance numbers, asserting that time discipline is a fundamental pillar for the success of the plan.

Curriculum follow-up and advance lesson planning

The ministry has required educational staff to follow up on the implementation of the curriculum in all its components and to plan lessons in advance, focusing on essential skills and concepts and explaining the educational content comprehensively without compromising the approved educational objectives.

An attractive school environment that enhances positive behavior

The plan aims to create a stimulating educational environment by activating quality programs that promote values and positive behavior while considering students' interests, contributing to raising the level of self-discipline and transforming the school into an attractive educational environment during the holy month.

Educational tasks that consider individual differences

In the context of daily preparation, the ministry has requested teachers to prepare educational tasks that take into account the individual differences among students and to propose interactive activities that support the curriculum, while accurately identifying the educational needs of each group to ensure the best learning outcomes.