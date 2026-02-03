The CEO of the Media Regulatory Authority, Dr. Abdul Latif Al-Abdul Latif, launched during the Saudi Media Forum the "State of Media in Saudi Arabia and Investment Opportunities" report, and the "State of Demand for Content: The Media Taste of Saudi Society" report, describing them as reference documents that provide a comprehensive and integrated picture of the reality of the media sector in the Kingdom and its future prospects, based on a precise reading of the media market and a deep understanding of audience tastes.



The "State of the Media" report indicated that the Saudi media market is experiencing rapid growth and promising investment opportunities, with expectations of an increasing contribution to the GDP, driven by digital transformation, the adoption of innovative investment models, and rising demand for high-quality local content, alongside openness to foreign investments and the growing need to qualify national competencies.



Meanwhile, the "State of Demand for Content" report highlighted shifts in media behavior within Saudi society, based on a wide-ranging field study that included citizens and residents from various regions of the Kingdom.



The report's results showed that social media platforms are the primary source of urgent and local news, amidst a young demographic and rapid interaction with digital technologies; this has contributed to reshaping media consumption patterns.



The Saudi Media Market



The reports "The Taste of Society" and "The State of Media" complement each other, as each answers a central question in the media landscape, and their results integrate to provide a comprehensive picture that helps investors understand the investment reality of the media sector in the Kingdom. The "State of Media" offers an in-depth reading of the Saudi media market in terms of growth, investment opportunities, regulatory developments, and the expected role of media as an effective economic driver within the targets of Vision 2030. In contrast, the "Community Taste" report focuses on the audience by addressing the most important questions related to consumption patterns, levels of trust, follow-up rates, and the factors that lead to decreased interest or disengagement from media content.



Dr. Abdul Latif confirmed during his speech that the regulatory efforts led by the General Authority for Media Regulation have contributed to establishing trust among investors and creators by simplifying licensing procedures, enhancing the efficiency of their pathways, clarifying regulatory requirements, and integrating procedures with relevant entities, which helps expedite transactions and reduce duplication.