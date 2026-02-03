أطلق الرئيس التنفيذي لهيئة لتنظيم الإعلام الدكتور عبداللطيف العبداللطيف، خلال المنتدى السعودي للإعلام تقرير حالة الإعلام في السعودية وفرص الاستثمار، وتقرير حالة الطلب على المحتوى «ذائقة المجتمع السعودي الإعلامية»، بوصفهما وثيقتين مرجعيتين تقدمان صورة شاملة ومتكاملة لواقع القطاع الإعلامي في المملكة وآفاقه المستقبلية، استنادًا إلى قراءة دقيقة للسوق الإعلامي، وفهم معمّق لذائقة الجمهور.


وبيَّن تقرير حالة قطاع الإعلام أن السوق الإعلامية السعودية تشهد نموًا متسارعًا وفرصًا استثمارية واعدة، مع توقعات بإسهام متزايد بالناتج المحلي، مدفوعًا بالتحول الرقمي، وتبنّي نماذج استثمارية مبتكرة، وارتفاع الطلب على المحتوى المحلي عالي الجودة، إلى جانب الانفتاح على الاستثمارات الخارجية والحاجة المتنامية إلى تأهيل الكفاءات الوطنية.


فيما بين تقرير حالة الطلب على المحتوى تحولات السلوك الإعلامي في المجتمع السعودي، مستندًا إلى دراسة ميدانية واسعة شملت المواطنين والمقيمين في مختلف مناطق المملكة.


وأظهرت نتائج التقرير تصدّر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي بوصفها المصدر الأول للأخبار العاجلة والمحلية، في ظل التركيبة السكانية الشابة والتفاعل المتسارع مع التقنيات الرقمية؛ مما أسهم في إعادة تشكيل أنماط الاستهلاك الإعلامي


السوق الإعلامية السعودية


ويأتي تقريرا «ذائقة المجتمع» و«حالة الإعلام» بوصفهما مكملين لبعضهما، إذ يجيب كل منهما عن سؤال محوري في المشهد الإعلامي، وتتكامل نتائجهما لتقديم صورة شاملة تساعد المستثمرين على فهم الواقع الاستثماري لقطاع الإعلام في المملكة، فـ«حالة الإعلام» يقدّم قراءة معمّقة للسوق الإعلامية السعودية، من حيث النمو، والفرص الاستثمارية، والتطور التنظيمي، والدور المأمول للإعلام بوصفه محركًّا اقتصاديًا فاعلًا ضمن مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030، في حين يركّز تقرير «الذائقة المجتمعية» على الجمهور، عبر الإجابة عن الأسئلة الأهم المتعلقة بأنماط الاستهلاك، ومستويات الثقة، ومعدلات المتابعة، والعوامل التي تؤدي إلى تراجع الاهتمام أو الانصراف عن المحتوى الإعلامي.


وأكَّد الدكتور عبداللطيف خلال كلمته أن الجهود التنظيمية التي تقودها الهيئة العامة لتنظيم الإعلام، أسهمت في ترسيخ الثقة لدى المستثمرين والمبدعين، من خلال تبسيط إجراءات التراخيص، ورفع كفاءة مساراتها، وتعزيز وضوح المتطلبات التنظيمية، وتكامل الإجراءات مع الجهات ذات العلاقة، بما يُسهم في تسريع إنجاز المعاملات وتقليل الازدواجية.