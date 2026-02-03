تحت رعاية وزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، افتتح قائد القوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي اللواء الركن ساهر بن محمد الحربي مركزي جبلة والحدقة بمحمية الإمام تركي بن عبدالله الملكية.

وأكد قائد القوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي، ما تحظى به القوات من دعم من القيادة الحكيمة، والقطاعات الأمنية كافة، لأداء مهماتها في تحقيق أمن وسلامة مقدرات الوطن، مشيرًا إلى أن افتتاح المركزين وما يضمان من تجهيزات أمنية وأنظمة تقنية حديثة ووسائل مراقبة وحماية مواكبة لأحدث التقنيات المستخدمة في تعزيز كفاءة أنشطة الحماية، سيسهم في إنفاذ الأنظمة والحد من المخالفات البيئية في محمية الإمام تركي بن عبدالله الملكية.

وأشاد اللواء الحربي بالتعاون والعمل المشترك بين القوات وهيئة تطوير محمية الإمام تركي بن عبدالله الملكية لحماية مقدرات المحمية وعودة التوازن البيئي فيها.

وبين أن افتتاح المركزين يأتي استكمالاً لخطة انتشار القوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي لتغطية جميع المناطق البيئية في المملكة من محميات طبيعية وغابات ومراعٍ ومتنزهات، وامتداداً لجهودها في تحقيق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.