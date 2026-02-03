Under the patronage of the Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, the Commander of the Special Forces for Environmental Security, Major General Saher bin Mohammed Al-Harbi, inaugurated the Jabla and Hadqa centers in the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Reserve.

The Commander of the Special Forces for Environmental Security confirmed the support that the forces receive from the wise leadership and all security sectors to carry out their missions in ensuring the security and safety of the nation's resources. He pointed out that the opening of the centers, along with the security equipment and modern technological systems they include, as well as surveillance and protection means that keep pace with the latest technologies used to enhance the efficiency of protection activities, will contribute to enforcing regulations and reducing environmental violations in the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Reserve.

Major General Al-Harbi praised the cooperation and joint efforts between the forces and the Development Authority of the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Reserve to protect the reserve's resources and restore its ecological balance.

He indicated that the opening of the centers is part of the plan to deploy the Special Forces for Environmental Security to cover all environmental areas in the Kingdom, including natural reserves, forests, pastures, and parks, and is an extension of their efforts to achieve the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.