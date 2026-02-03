تحت رعاية وزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، افتتح قائد القوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي اللواء الركن ساهر بن محمد الحربي مركزي جبلة والحدقة بمحمية الإمام تركي بن عبدالله الملكية.
وأكد قائد القوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي، ما تحظى به القوات من دعم من القيادة الحكيمة، والقطاعات الأمنية كافة، لأداء مهماتها في تحقيق أمن وسلامة مقدرات الوطن، مشيرًا إلى أن افتتاح المركزين وما يضمان من تجهيزات أمنية وأنظمة تقنية حديثة ووسائل مراقبة وحماية مواكبة لأحدث التقنيات المستخدمة في تعزيز كفاءة أنشطة الحماية، سيسهم في إنفاذ الأنظمة والحد من المخالفات البيئية في محمية الإمام تركي بن عبدالله الملكية.
وأشاد اللواء الحربي بالتعاون والعمل المشترك بين القوات وهيئة تطوير محمية الإمام تركي بن عبدالله الملكية لحماية مقدرات المحمية وعودة التوازن البيئي فيها.
وبين أن افتتاح المركزين يأتي استكمالاً لخطة انتشار القوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي لتغطية جميع المناطق البيئية في المملكة من محميات طبيعية وغابات ومراعٍ ومتنزهات، وامتداداً لجهودها في تحقيق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.
Under the patronage of the Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, the Commander of the Special Forces for Environmental Security, Major General Saher bin Mohammed Al-Harbi, inaugurated the Jabla and Hadqa centers in the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Reserve.
The Commander of the Special Forces for Environmental Security confirmed the support that the forces receive from the wise leadership and all security sectors to carry out their missions in ensuring the security and safety of the nation's resources. He pointed out that the opening of the centers, along with the security equipment and modern technological systems they include, as well as surveillance and protection means that keep pace with the latest technologies used to enhance the efficiency of protection activities, will contribute to enforcing regulations and reducing environmental violations in the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Reserve.
Major General Al-Harbi praised the cooperation and joint efforts between the forces and the Development Authority of the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Reserve to protect the reserve's resources and restore its ecological balance.
He indicated that the opening of the centers is part of the plan to deploy the Special Forces for Environmental Security to cover all environmental areas in the Kingdom, including natural reserves, forests, pastures, and parks, and is an extension of their efforts to achieve the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.