The Kingdom is preparing to host the second edition of the Al-Ula Conference on Emerging Market Economies, scheduled to be held on February 8-9 in Al-Ula, in partnership with the Saudi Ministry of Finance and the International Monetary Fund, with wide participation from finance ministers, central bank governors, policymakers, as well as leaders of international financial institutions and economic experts from various countries around the world.

The conference is being held amid rapid transformations in the global economy, which require emerging market economies to enhance their resilience and seize new opportunities to ensure sustainable growth and improve living standards, positively reflecting on global economic stability.

The conference embodies the strength of the strategic partnership between the Ministry of Finance and the International Monetary Fund, and reflects the Kingdom's growing role in supporting international economic dialogue and enhancing cooperation among countries.

Finance Minister Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan confirmed that the Kingdom's hosting of the conference is a continuation of its ongoing commitment to supporting international efforts aimed at enhancing global financial and economic stability, noting that emerging market economies represent a pivotal element in the global economic system due to their direct impact on its growth and stability.

He said: "The Al-Ula Conference on Emerging Market Economies provides a unique platform for exchanging views on global economic developments and discussing policies and reforms that can support inclusive growth and enhance economic resilience, within a broader international cooperation that contributes to addressing common challenges."

For her part, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva stated that the conference provides a vital platform for emerging market economies to discuss ways to address risks and seize available opportunities in the upcoming phase, pointing out that the wide-ranging transformations in the global economy, driven by technology, demographic changes, and geopolitical factors, impose a more complex and uncertain environment, necessitating the enhancement of resilience through sound macroeconomic and financial policies.

Participants in the conference will work on exchanging experiences, coordinating policies, and supporting economic reform pathways, enabling these countries to benefit from global economic transformations and achieve more inclusive and sustainable growth.

The conference also aims to raise international awareness of the challenges facing emerging market economies, highlight successful experiences in building innovative solutions that enhance international cooperation, support investment attraction, and contribute to improving living standards and achieving economic prosperity.