تستعد المملكة لاستضافة النسخة الثانية من مؤتمر العُلا لاقتصادات الأسواق الناشئة، المقرر عقده يومي 8 - 9 فبراير الجاري في محافظة العُلا، بالشراكة بين وزارة المالية السعودية وصندوق النقد الدولي، وبمشاركة واسعة من وزراء المالية، ومحافظي البنوك المركزية، وصنّاع السياسات، إلى جانب قيادات المؤسسات المالية الدولية وخبراء الاقتصاد من مختلف دول العالم.

ويُعقد المؤتمر في ظل تحولات متسارعة يشهدها الاقتصاد العالمي، بما يتطلب من اقتصادات الأسواق الناشئة تعزيز مرونتها واغتنام الفرص الجديدة لضمان نمو مستدام وتحسين مستويات المعيشة، بما ينعكس إيجاباً على الاستقرار الاقتصادي العالمي.

ويجسّد المؤتمر متانة الشراكة الإستراتيجية بين وزارة المالية وصندوق النقد الدولي، كما يعكس الدور المتنامي للمملكة في دعم الحوار الاقتصادي الدولي وتعزيز التعاون بين الدول.

وأكد وزير المالية محمد بن عبدالله الجدعان أن استضافة المملكة للمؤتمر تأتي امتداداً لالتزامها المستمر بدعم الجهود الدولية الرامية إلى تعزيز الاستقرار المالي والاقتصادي عالمياً، مشيراً إلى أن اقتصادات الأسواق الناشئة تمثل عنصراً محورياً في منظومة الاقتصاد العالمي لما لها من تأثير مباشر في نموه واستقراره.

وقال: «مؤتمر العُلا لاقتصادات الأسواق الناشئة يوفر منصة فريدة لتبادل وجهات النظر حول التطورات الاقتصادية العالمية، ومناقشة السياسات والإصلاحات التي من شأنها دعم النمو الشامل وتعزيز المرونة الاقتصادية، في ظل تعاون دولي أوسع يسهم في مواجهة التحديات المشتركة».

من جانبها، أوضحت المدير العام لصندوق النقد الدولي كريستالينا جورجيفا أن المؤتمر يوفر منصة حيوية لاقتصادات الأسواق الناشئة لمناقشة سبل التعامل مع المخاطر واغتنام الفرص المتاحة في المرحلة القادمة، مشيرة إلى أن التحولات الواسعة التي يشهدها الاقتصاد العالمي، والمدفوعة بالتقنية والتغيرات الديموغرافية والجيوسياسية، تفرض بيئة أكثر تعقيداً وعدم يقين، ما يستدعي تعزيز المرونة عبر سياسات اقتصادية كلية ومالية رشيدة.

وسيعمل المشاركون في المؤتمر على تبادل الخبرات، وتنسيق السياسات، ودعم مسارات الإصلاح الاقتصادي، بما يمكّن هذه الدول من الاستفادة من التحولات الاقتصادية العالمية وتحقيق نمو أكثر شمولية واستدامة.

كما يهدف المؤتمر إلى رفع مستوى الوعي الدولي بالتحديات التي تواجه اقتصادات الأسواق الناشئة، وإبراز التجارب الناجحة في بناء حلول مبتكرة تعزز التعاون الدولي، وتدعم جذب الاستثمارات، وتسهم في تحسين مستويات المعيشة وتحقيق الازدهار الاقتصادي.