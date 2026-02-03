Today, thunderstorms accompanied by active winds that stir up dust and sand are expected in parts of the northern, eastern, Riyadh, Qassim, Ha'il, Madinah, and Makkah regions. Meanwhile, the sky will be partly cloudy with a chance of light rain in parts of the highlands of the Al-Baha, Asir, and Jazan regions, as well as fog formation in parts of the highlands of those areas and in parts of the Tabuk and Eastern regions.



The Meteorological Center warned of active winds in Al-Bid'ah, Haql, Duba, Neom, Sharma, Al-Wajh, and Umluj, with associated effects including reduced horizontal visibility, increased wave heights, and winds reaching speeds of (40–49) km/h. The center indicated that this condition will continue until 7 PM.



In the Eastern region, moderate rain is expected accompanied by strong winds affecting the governorates of Hafr Al-Batin, Al-Khafji, Al-Nairiyah, and Al-Qaryah Al-Ulya, which may lead to near-zero horizontal visibility, hail, and thunderstorms.



The National Center for Meteorology reported that this condition will last until 3 PM.



The National Center for Meteorology today warned of a fog wave affecting the Eastern region, including the cities of Dammam, Dhahran, the governorate of Al-Khafji, Jubail, Ras Tanura, Al-Qatif, Al-Khobar, Al-Biqaiq, Al-Ahsa, and many others, which may cause horizontal visibility to drop to (1–3) km on highways and open areas.

Wind Conditions



The report stated that the surface wind conditions over the Red Sea are northwesterly to northerly in the northern and central parts at speeds of 12-42 km/h, and southerly to southeasterly in the southern part at speeds of 20-45 km/h, reaching 55 km/h towards the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. Wave heights range from half a meter to one and a half meters in the northern and central parts, and from one meter to two meters in the southern part, reaching over two and a half meters towards the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The sea condition is light to moderate in the northern and central parts and moderate in the southern part, becoming rough towards the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.