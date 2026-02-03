يتوقّع اليوم هطول أمطار رعدية مصحوبة برياح نشطة مثيرة للأتربة والغبار على أجزاء من مناطق الحدود الشمالية، الشرقية، الرياض، القصيم، حائل، المدينة المنورة ومكة المكرمة، في حين تكون السماء غائمة جزئيًا مع فرصة هطول أمطار خفيفة على أجزاء من مرتفعات مناطق الباحة، عسير، جازان، وتكوّن الضباب على أجزاء من مرتفعات تلك المناطق كذلك على أجزاء من منطقتي تبوك والشرقية.


ونبَّه مركز الأرصاد من رياح نشطة على البدع، وحقل، وضباء، ونيوم شرما، والوجه، وأملج، تشمل تأثيراتها المصاحبة، تدنيًا في مدى الرؤية الأفقية، وارتفاع الأمواج، ورياحًا تصل سرعتها إلى (40–49) كم/ساعة. وبيّن المركز أن الحالة تستمر حتى الساعة السابعة مساءً.


وفي الشرقية يتوقع هطول أمطار متوسطة يصاحبها رياح شديدة السرعة تشمل محافظة حفر الباطن، والخفجي، والنعيرية، وقرية العليا؛ مما يتسبّب في شبه انعدام مدى الرؤية الأفقية، وتساقط البرد، وصواعق رعدية.


وأفاد المركز الوطني للأرصاد بأن هذه الحالة تستمر إلى الساعة الـ 3 مساءً.


وحذَّر المركز الوطني للأرصاد اليوم من موجة ضباب تشهدها المنطقة الشرقية، تشمل مدينة الدمام، والظهران، ومحافظة الخفجي، والجبيل، ورأس تنورة، والقطيف، والخبر، وبقيق، والأحساء، والعديد؛ مما يتسبّب في انعدام الرؤية الأفقية (1–3) كلم في الطرق السريعة والمناطق المفتوحة.

حالة الرياح


وأفاد التقرير بأن حالة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر شمالية غربية إلى شمالية على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط بسرعة 12-42 كم/ساعة وجنوبية إلى جنوبية شرقية على الجزء الجنوبي بسرعة 20-45 كم/ساعة تصل إلى 55 كم/ساعة باتجاه مضيق باب المندب وارتفاع المــوج من نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط، ومن متر إلى مترين على الجزء الجنوبي يصل إلى أعلى من مترين ونصف باتجاه مضيق باب المندب وحــــالة البحــر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط ومتوسط الموج على الجزء الجنوبي يصل إلى مائج باتجاه مضيق باب المندب.