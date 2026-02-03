Abdullah bin Kaddasa, the Assistant Supervisor General for Institutional Relations and Head of the Communication and International Cooperation Sector at the Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, confirmed that the program is based on a strategic vision that considers development as a tool for stability and peace, rather than just a humanitarian response. Since its establishment, it has contributed to unifying Saudi developmental efforts for Yemen, taking into account efficiency in planning, implementation, and evaluation, in coordination with the Yemeni government.

This was stated during his talk in the session "Transformations in the Yemeni Scene... Politics, Security, and Opportunities for Stability" as part of the fifth edition of the Saudi Media Forum hosted in Riyadh.

Bin Kaddasa explained that there are about two million Yemenis in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia who transfer around 4 billion dollars to Yemen annually, which directly supports the Yemeni economy. He also pointed out that the Kingdom was the only country that did not stop issuing work visas even during times of conflict or during the COVID-19 pandemic, as part of the brotherly relationship between the Kingdom and Yemen.

He noted that the program represents a unique experience as it is the first program dedicated to providing developmental and economic support from one country to another, affirming the depth of relations between the Kingdom and Yemen, and the commonalities that unite them, with the pinnacle being the unity of religion and the bonds of Arab brotherhood and geographical proximity.

Integrated Development Assistance Enhancing Stability

Regarding the program's approach and strategy, Bin Kaddasa clarified that the program's approach embodies a qualitative shift from short-term humanitarian work to long-term sustainable development, through integrated developmental assistance that enhances stability, supports economic recovery, and paves the way for a phase of stability led by Yemeni national leadership and effective international partnerships.

He emphasized that the program's impact has extended to play a positive role in encouraging the international community to shift from relief and immediate assistance in Yemen to sustainable development and reconstruction as two important tools for stability. It has succeeded in establishing its presence at the international level to lead international efforts for the development and reconstruction of Yemen, prompting prestigious international institutions such as the World Bank Group (WBG) to consult the program regarding their strategies related to Yemen.

Regarding the most significant projects and initiatives the program has provided, the Assistant Supervisor General for Institutional Relations at the Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen stated: "Since its launch, the program has implemented 268 developmental projects and initiatives, some of which have been completed while others are underway. The most notable achievements of the program include benefiting millions of Yemenis and reflecting the support provided in facilitating movement between cities and regions, expanding educational opportunities, enabling universities and technical and vocational institutes to perform their roles and implement their educational programs, providing healthcare services, prevention, and awareness efficiently and effectively, stimulating sustainable agricultural production, enhancing the use of renewable energy, empowering women and youth economically, and strengthening community participation."