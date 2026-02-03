أكد مساعد المشرف العام للعلاقات المؤسسية رئيس قطاع الاتصال والتعاون الدولي في البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن عبدالله بن كدسة أن البرنامج ينطلق من رؤية إستراتيجية تعتبر التنمية أداة استقرار وسلام وليست مجرد استجابة إنسانية، وأسهم منذ تأسيسه في توحيد الجهود التنموية السعودية لليمن، مراعياً في تنفيذ مشاريعه كفاءة التخطيط والتنفيذ والتقييم، بالتنسيق مع الحكومة اليمنية.
جاء ذلك خلال حديثه في جلسة «تحولات المشهد اليمني.. السياسة والأمن وفرص الاستقرار» ضمن أعمال المنتدى السعودي للإعلام بنسخته الخامسة الذي تستضيفه مدينة الرياض.
وأوضح بن كدسة أن هناك نحو مليوني يمني في المملكة العربية السعودية يقومون بتحويل نحو 4 مليارات دولار لليمن سنوياً، بما يدعم الاقتصاد اليمني بشكل مباشر، مشيراً في الوقت ذاته إلى أن المملكة كانت الدولة الوحيدة التي لم تتوقف عن إصدار تأشيرات العمل حتى في أوقات الصراع أو في أزمة جائحة كورونا، في إطار العلاقة الأخوية بين المملكة واليمن.
وأشار إلى أن البرنامج يمثل تجربة فريدة من نوعها إذ يعد أول برنامج يعنى بتقديم الدعم التنموي والاقتصادي من دولة لدولة أخرى، في تأكيد على عمق العلاقات بين المملكة واليمن، وما يجمعهما من قواسم مشتركة يعتلي سنامها وحدة الدين وأواصر الأخوة العربية والجوار الجغرافي.
مساعدات تنموية متكاملة تعزز الاستقرار
وحول نهج البرنامج وإستراتيجيته، بيّن بن كدسة أن نهج البرنامج يجسد انتقالاً نوعياً من العمل الإنساني قصير الأمد إلى التنمية المستدامة طويلة المدى، من خلال مساعدات تنموية متكاملة تعزز الاستقرار، وتدعم التعافي الاقتصادي، وتمهد لمرحلة الاستقرار بقيادة وطنية يمنية وشراكات دولية فاعلة.
وأكد أن أثر البرنامج امتد ليؤدي دوراً إيجابياً في تشجيع المجتمع الدولي للتحول من الإغاثة والمساعدات الآنية في اليمن إلى التنمية والإعمار المستدامين بوصفهما أداتين مهمتين للاستقرار، ونجح في ترسيخ وجوده على المستوى الدولي لتكون له الريادة الدولية لتنمية وإعمار اليمن، بما حدا بالمؤسسات الدولية العريقة مثل مجموعة البنك الدولي (WBG) لاستشارة البرنامج حيال إستراتيجياتهم المتعلقة باليمن.
وعن أبرز ما قدمه البرنامج من مشاريع ومبادرات، قال مساعد المشرف العام للعلاقات المؤسسية في البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن: «قدم البرنامج منذ انطلاقته 268 مشروعاً ومبادرة تنموية منها ما نفذ ومنها ما هو قيد التنفيذ، وتتمثل أبرز منجزات البرنامج في تحقيق الاستفادة لملايين اليمنيين وانعكاس الدعم المقدم على تسهيل الحركة بين المدن والمناطق توسيع نطاق الفرص التعليمية وتمكين الجامعات والمعاهد التقنية والمهنية من أداء دورها وتنفيذ برامجها التعليمية، وتقديم خدمات الرعاية الصحية والوقاية والتوعية بكفاءة وفعالية، وتحفيز الإنتاج الزراعي المستدام وتعزيز استخدامات الطاقة المتجددة، وتمكين المرأة والشباب اقتصادياً، وتعزيز المشاركة المجتمعية».
Abdullah bin Kaddasa, the Assistant Supervisor General for Institutional Relations and Head of the Communication and International Cooperation Sector at the Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, confirmed that the program is based on a strategic vision that considers development as a tool for stability and peace, rather than just a humanitarian response. Since its establishment, it has contributed to unifying Saudi developmental efforts for Yemen, taking into account efficiency in planning, implementation, and evaluation, in coordination with the Yemeni government.
This was stated during his talk in the session "Transformations in the Yemeni Scene... Politics, Security, and Opportunities for Stability" as part of the fifth edition of the Saudi Media Forum hosted in Riyadh.
Bin Kaddasa explained that there are about two million Yemenis in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia who transfer around 4 billion dollars to Yemen annually, which directly supports the Yemeni economy. He also pointed out that the Kingdom was the only country that did not stop issuing work visas even during times of conflict or during the COVID-19 pandemic, as part of the brotherly relationship between the Kingdom and Yemen.
He noted that the program represents a unique experience as it is the first program dedicated to providing developmental and economic support from one country to another, affirming the depth of relations between the Kingdom and Yemen, and the commonalities that unite them, with the pinnacle being the unity of religion and the bonds of Arab brotherhood and geographical proximity.
Integrated Development Assistance Enhancing Stability
Regarding the program's approach and strategy, Bin Kaddasa clarified that the program's approach embodies a qualitative shift from short-term humanitarian work to long-term sustainable development, through integrated developmental assistance that enhances stability, supports economic recovery, and paves the way for a phase of stability led by Yemeni national leadership and effective international partnerships.
He emphasized that the program's impact has extended to play a positive role in encouraging the international community to shift from relief and immediate assistance in Yemen to sustainable development and reconstruction as two important tools for stability. It has succeeded in establishing its presence at the international level to lead international efforts for the development and reconstruction of Yemen, prompting prestigious international institutions such as the World Bank Group (WBG) to consult the program regarding their strategies related to Yemen.
Regarding the most significant projects and initiatives the program has provided, the Assistant Supervisor General for Institutional Relations at the Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen stated: "Since its launch, the program has implemented 268 developmental projects and initiatives, some of which have been completed while others are underway. The most notable achievements of the program include benefiting millions of Yemenis and reflecting the support provided in facilitating movement between cities and regions, expanding educational opportunities, enabling universities and technical and vocational institutes to perform their roles and implement their educational programs, providing healthcare services, prevention, and awareness efficiently and effectively, stimulating sustainable agricultural production, enhancing the use of renewable energy, empowering women and youth economically, and strengthening community participation."