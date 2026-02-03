أكد مساعد المشرف العام للعلاقات المؤسسية رئيس قطاع الاتصال والتعاون الدولي في البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن عبدالله بن كدسة أن البرنامج ينطلق من رؤية إستراتيجية تعتبر التنمية أداة استقرار وسلام وليست مجرد استجابة إنسانية، وأسهم منذ تأسيسه في توحيد الجهود التنموية السعودية لليمن، مراعياً في تنفيذ مشاريعه كفاءة التخطيط والتنفيذ والتقييم، بالتنسيق مع الحكومة اليمنية.

جاء ذلك خلال حديثه في جلسة «تحولات المشهد اليمني.. السياسة والأمن وفرص الاستقرار» ضمن أعمال المنتدى السعودي للإعلام بنسخته الخامسة الذي تستضيفه مدينة الرياض.

وأوضح بن كدسة أن هناك نحو مليوني يمني في المملكة العربية السعودية يقومون بتحويل نحو 4 مليارات دولار لليمن سنوياً، بما يدعم الاقتصاد اليمني بشكل مباشر، مشيراً في الوقت ذاته إلى أن المملكة كانت الدولة الوحيدة التي لم تتوقف عن إصدار تأشيرات العمل حتى في أوقات الصراع أو في أزمة جائحة كورونا، في إطار العلاقة الأخوية بين المملكة واليمن.

وأشار إلى أن البرنامج يمثل تجربة فريدة من نوعها إذ يعد أول برنامج يعنى بتقديم الدعم التنموي والاقتصادي من دولة لدولة أخرى، في تأكيد على عمق العلاقات بين المملكة واليمن، وما يجمعهما من قواسم مشتركة يعتلي سنامها وحدة الدين وأواصر الأخوة العربية والجوار الجغرافي.

مساعدات تنموية متكاملة تعزز الاستقرار

وحول نهج البرنامج وإستراتيجيته، بيّن بن كدسة أن نهج البرنامج يجسد انتقالاً نوعياً من العمل الإنساني قصير الأمد إلى التنمية المستدامة طويلة المدى، من خلال مساعدات تنموية متكاملة تعزز الاستقرار، وتدعم التعافي الاقتصادي، وتمهد لمرحلة الاستقرار بقيادة وطنية يمنية وشراكات دولية فاعلة.

وأكد أن أثر البرنامج امتد ليؤدي دوراً إيجابياً في تشجيع المجتمع الدولي للتحول من الإغاثة والمساعدات الآنية في اليمن إلى التنمية والإعمار المستدامين بوصفهما أداتين مهمتين للاستقرار، ونجح في ترسيخ وجوده على المستوى الدولي لتكون له الريادة الدولية لتنمية وإعمار اليمن، بما حدا بالمؤسسات الدولية العريقة مثل مجموعة البنك الدولي (WBG) لاستشارة البرنامج حيال إستراتيجياتهم المتعلقة باليمن.

وعن أبرز ما قدمه البرنامج من مشاريع ومبادرات، قال مساعد المشرف العام للعلاقات المؤسسية في البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن: «قدم البرنامج منذ انطلاقته 268 مشروعاً ومبادرة تنموية منها ما نفذ ومنها ما هو قيد التنفيذ، وتتمثل أبرز منجزات البرنامج في تحقيق الاستفادة لملايين اليمنيين وانعكاس الدعم المقدم على تسهيل الحركة بين المدن والمناطق توسيع نطاق الفرص التعليمية وتمكين الجامعات والمعاهد التقنية والمهنية من أداء دورها وتنفيذ برامجها التعليمية، وتقديم خدمات الرعاية الصحية والوقاية والتوعية بكفاءة وفعالية، وتحفيز الإنتاج الزراعي المستدام وتعزيز استخدامات الطاقة المتجددة، وتمكين المرأة والشباب اقتصادياً، وتعزيز المشاركة المجتمعية».