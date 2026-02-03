أمطرت مدارس التعليم أمس، هواتف أولياء الأمور بسيل من الرسائل النصية القصيرة، لحث أبنائهم وبناتهم على الالتزام بالانضباط المدرسي. جاء ذلك على خلفية أثر تفاقم ما يعرف بـ«الأسابيع الميتة» التي تؤثر سلباً في العملية التعليمية، إذ يعتمد عدد من الطلاب على الغياب الجماعي قبل الإجازات بأسبوع، ويتكرر المشهد بعد العودة منها، إضافة إلى ما تشهده أيام الدراسة خلال شهر رمضان من ارتفاع ملحوظ في نسب الغياب.

واطلعت «عكاظ» على عدد من رسائل الـ«SMS» التي وردت لأولياء الأمور، جاء في إحداها: «تعاونكم في تعزيز الاجتهاد والالتزام بالانضباط المدرسي له أثر كبير في تحقيق أفضل النتائج التعليمية، شكراً لتعاونكم المستمر»، فيما خاطبت رسالة أخرى أولياء الأمور بالقول: «دوركم كبير في غرس قيمة الانضباط المدرسي في نفوس الطلاب من خلال التحفيز والتشجيع ومتابعة الحضور والغياب، وهذا دليل على وعيكم وحرصكم».

وكانت وزارة التعليم قد قررت، قبل أيام، الحصر المبكر للطلبة المتوقع غيابهم خلال شهر رمضان، ومتابعتهم استباقياً لتعزيز الانضباط المدرسي، واستثمار زمن الحصص الدراسية بفاعلية دون هدر. كما ألزمت المدارس بالتقيد الصارم ببداية اليوم الدراسي ونهايته وفق التوقيت المعتمد، وعدم التهاون في تطبيق ضوابط الزي المدرسي، والتعامل الحازم مع حالات التأخر الصباحي.

وطالبت الوزارة المعلمين باستثمار كل دقيقة داخل الحصة الدراسية، ووجهت إدارات التعليم بمنع إخراج أي طالب قبل نهاية الدوام الرسمي إلا في الحالات الطارئة، مع تحميل إدارة المدرسة مسؤولية ضبط التواجد الطلابي ومنع التسرب أثناء اليوم الدراسي.