Yesterday, schools inundated parents' phones with a flood of text messages urging their sons and daughters to adhere to school discipline. This came in light of the worsening impact of what is known as "dead weeks," which negatively affect the educational process, as several students rely on mass absenteeism a week before vacations, and the scene repeats itself after returning from them. Additionally, there is a noticeable increase in absenteeism during school days in the month of Ramadan.

“Okaz” reviewed a number of SMS messages sent to parents, one of which stated: “Your cooperation in promoting diligence and adherence to school discipline has a significant impact on achieving the best educational results. Thank you for your continued cooperation.” Another message addressed parents by saying: “Your role is crucial in instilling the value of school discipline in students through encouragement and monitoring attendance and absenteeism, which is a testament to your awareness and concern.”

The Ministry of Education had decided, a few days ago, to early identify students expected to be absent during the month of Ramadan and to proactively monitor them to enhance school discipline and effectively utilize class time without waste. Schools were also mandated to strictly adhere to the start and end times of the school day according to the approved schedule, and not to be lenient in applying the school uniform regulations, while dealing firmly with cases of morning tardiness.

The ministry urged teachers to make the most of every minute during class time and directed education administrations to prevent any student from leaving before the official end of the school day except in emergencies, holding the school administration responsible for monitoring student attendance and preventing dropouts during the school day.