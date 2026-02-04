فرض الاتحاد الإيطالي لكرة القدم عقوبة قاسية على نادي إنتر ميلان، بحرمان جماهيره من شراء تذاكر مباريات الفريق الثلاث القادمة خارج ملعبه، على خلفية الحادث الخطير الذي شهدته مباراة الجولة الـ23 من الدوري الإيطالي أمام كريمونيزي الأحد الماضي.

وأصيب حارس مرمى كريمونيزي، الإيطالي إيميل أوديرو المعار من إنتر ميلان نفسه، بجروح طفيفة في ساقه اليمنى وحروق سطحية، إضافة إلى شكواه من طنين وألم في الأذن اليمنى، بعدما أصابته مفرقعة نارية أُلقيت من مدرجات جماهير الضيوف في الدقيقة 50 تقريباً.

لحظة إصابة حارس مرمى كريمونيزي.

وتسبب الحادث في توقف المباراة عدة دقائق، وهرع الطاقم الطبي إلى أوديرو الذي سقط أرضاً متأثراً بالانفجار القريب، قبل أن يتمكن من استكمال اللقاء رغم الإصابة الواضحة.

وألقت السلطات الإيطالية القبض على المشجع المتهم بإلقاء المقذوف الناري، وتبين أنه أصيب هو نفسه بجروح بالغة بفقدان ثلاثة أصابع بعد انفجار مفرقعة أخرى كانت بحوزته أثناء محاولته رميها.

وأكدت التحقيقات الأولية أن الجاني لم يكن من ضمن الجماهير المنظمة في «كورفا نورد»، بل ينتمي إلى أحد الأندية الفرعية لمشجعي إنتر، الذي أصدر بياناً سريعاً بفصله وتبرؤه من الفعل.

ورغم أن غالبية جماهير إنتر أبدت استياءها الشديد من التصرف داخل المدرجات واندلعت مشادات مع «الذئب المنفرد» كما وصفته بعض التقارير، إلا أن لجنة الانضباط بالاتحاد الإيطالي اعتبرت النادي مسؤولاً عن سلوك جماهيره، واختارت فرض عقوبة جماعية تمنع بيع التذاكر للجماهير الزائرة في المباريات الثلاث القادمة خارج سان سيرو.

وستؤثر العقوبة على مباريات إنتر القادمة خارج أرضه في الدوري، ومن المتوقع أن تُلعب بحضور جماهير الفريق المنافس فقط، مع إمكانية فرض غرامة مالية إضافية على النادي.

وكان إنتر ميلان المتصدر الحالي للدوري قد فاز في تلك المباراة بنتيجة 2-0، لكن الخبر الرياضي سرعان ما طغى عليه الحديث عن الواقعة الأمنية التي أعادت إلى الأذهان حوادث سابقة شهدتها الكرة الإيطالية، أبرزها إصابة الحارس ديدا بمفرقعة في 2005.