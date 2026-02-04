The Italian Football Federation imposed a harsh penalty on Inter Milan, banning its fans from purchasing tickets for the team's next three away matches, following the serious incident that occurred during the 23rd round of the Italian league match against Cremonese last Sunday.

The goalkeeper of Cremonese, Italian Emil Audero, who is on loan from Inter Milan, sustained minor injuries to his right leg and superficial burns, in addition to complaining of ringing and pain in his right ear after being struck by a firework thrown from the stands of the visiting fans around the 50th minute.

لحظة إصابة حارس مرمى كريمونيزي.

The incident caused the match to be halted for several minutes, and the medical staff rushed to Audero, who fell to the ground affected by the nearby explosion, before he was able to continue the match despite the visible injury.

The Italian authorities arrested the fan accused of throwing the firework, and it turned out that he himself sustained severe injuries, losing three fingers after another firework he was holding exploded while he was attempting to throw it.

Initial investigations confirmed that the perpetrator was not among the organized fans in the "Curva Nord," but belonged to one of the sub-clubs of Inter supporters, which issued a quick statement expelling him and disavowing the act.

Although the majority of Inter fans expressed their strong discontent with the behavior in the stands and clashes broke out with the "lone wolf," as described by some reports, the disciplinary committee of the Italian Federation deemed the club responsible for its fans' behavior and chose to impose a collective penalty preventing ticket sales to visiting fans for the next three matches outside San Siro.

The penalty will affect Inter's upcoming away matches in the league, and it is expected that they will be played with only the opposing team's fans in attendance, with the possibility of imposing an additional financial fine on the club.

Inter Milan, the current league leader, won that match 2-0, but the sports news was quickly overshadowed by discussions of the security incident that recalled previous events in Italian football, most notably the injury of goalkeeper Dida by a firework in 2005.