فرض الاتحاد الإيطالي لكرة القدم عقوبة قاسية على نادي إنتر ميلان، بحرمان جماهيره من شراء تذاكر مباريات الفريق الثلاث القادمة خارج ملعبه، على خلفية الحادث الخطير الذي شهدته مباراة الجولة الـ23 من الدوري الإيطالي أمام كريمونيزي الأحد الماضي.
وأصيب حارس مرمى كريمونيزي، الإيطالي إيميل أوديرو المعار من إنتر ميلان نفسه، بجروح طفيفة في ساقه اليمنى وحروق سطحية، إضافة إلى شكواه من طنين وألم في الأذن اليمنى، بعدما أصابته مفرقعة نارية أُلقيت من مدرجات جماهير الضيوف في الدقيقة 50 تقريباً.
لحظة إصابة حارس مرمى كريمونيزي.
وتسبب الحادث في توقف المباراة عدة دقائق، وهرع الطاقم الطبي إلى أوديرو الذي سقط أرضاً متأثراً بالانفجار القريب، قبل أن يتمكن من استكمال اللقاء رغم الإصابة الواضحة.
وألقت السلطات الإيطالية القبض على المشجع المتهم بإلقاء المقذوف الناري، وتبين أنه أصيب هو نفسه بجروح بالغة بفقدان ثلاثة أصابع بعد انفجار مفرقعة أخرى كانت بحوزته أثناء محاولته رميها.
لحظة إصابة حارس مرمى كريمونيزي.
وأكدت التحقيقات الأولية أن الجاني لم يكن من ضمن الجماهير المنظمة في «كورفا نورد»، بل ينتمي إلى أحد الأندية الفرعية لمشجعي إنتر، الذي أصدر بياناً سريعاً بفصله وتبرؤه من الفعل.
ورغم أن غالبية جماهير إنتر أبدت استياءها الشديد من التصرف داخل المدرجات واندلعت مشادات مع «الذئب المنفرد» كما وصفته بعض التقارير، إلا أن لجنة الانضباط بالاتحاد الإيطالي اعتبرت النادي مسؤولاً عن سلوك جماهيره، واختارت فرض عقوبة جماعية تمنع بيع التذاكر للجماهير الزائرة في المباريات الثلاث القادمة خارج سان سيرو.
وستؤثر العقوبة على مباريات إنتر القادمة خارج أرضه في الدوري، ومن المتوقع أن تُلعب بحضور جماهير الفريق المنافس فقط، مع إمكانية فرض غرامة مالية إضافية على النادي.
وكان إنتر ميلان المتصدر الحالي للدوري قد فاز في تلك المباراة بنتيجة 2-0، لكن الخبر الرياضي سرعان ما طغى عليه الحديث عن الواقعة الأمنية التي أعادت إلى الأذهان حوادث سابقة شهدتها الكرة الإيطالية، أبرزها إصابة الحارس ديدا بمفرقعة في 2005.
The Italian Football Federation imposed a harsh penalty on Inter Milan, banning its fans from purchasing tickets for the team's next three away matches, following the serious incident that occurred during the 23rd round of the Italian league match against Cremonese last Sunday.
The goalkeeper of Cremonese, Italian Emil Audero, who is on loan from Inter Milan, sustained minor injuries to his right leg and superficial burns, in addition to complaining of ringing and pain in his right ear after being struck by a firework thrown from the stands of the visiting fans around the 50th minute.
لحظة إصابة حارس مرمى كريمونيزي.
The incident caused the match to be halted for several minutes, and the medical staff rushed to Audero, who fell to the ground affected by the nearby explosion, before he was able to continue the match despite the visible injury.
The Italian authorities arrested the fan accused of throwing the firework, and it turned out that he himself sustained severe injuries, losing three fingers after another firework he was holding exploded while he was attempting to throw it.
لحظة إصابة حارس مرمى كريمونيزي.
Initial investigations confirmed that the perpetrator was not among the organized fans in the "Curva Nord," but belonged to one of the sub-clubs of Inter supporters, which issued a quick statement expelling him and disavowing the act.
Although the majority of Inter fans expressed their strong discontent with the behavior in the stands and clashes broke out with the "lone wolf," as described by some reports, the disciplinary committee of the Italian Federation deemed the club responsible for its fans' behavior and chose to impose a collective penalty preventing ticket sales to visiting fans for the next three matches outside San Siro.
The penalty will affect Inter's upcoming away matches in the league, and it is expected that they will be played with only the opposing team's fans in attendance, with the possibility of imposing an additional financial fine on the club.
Inter Milan, the current league leader, won that match 2-0, but the sports news was quickly overshadowed by discussions of the security incident that recalled previous events in Italian football, most notably the injury of goalkeeper Dida by a firework in 2005.