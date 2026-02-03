أحياناّ يبدو أن عنصر الإقليم (الثاني) أهم من عنصر السكان (الأول)، من عناصر الدولة الثلاثة، رغم أن عنصر السكان هو عمود خيمة الدولة، ولولاه لما نشأت الدولة، بدايةّ. ذلك أن مشروع الدولة لا يمكن ضمان استقراره، ومن ثَمَّ بقائه، بدون إقليم آمن يمكن الدفاع عنه من أي خطر يتربّص به من الداخل أو الخارج.
لذا: هناك نوعان من الحدود تفصلان بين بدء سيادة (دولة) وأخرى أو أخريات. الأول: ظاهر مادياً بتضاريسه وما يحويه من موارد، يتكون من يابسة وماء وما يعلوه من مجال جوي (الحدود الدولية). الثاني: ما يُُعرف بالحدود الآمنة، التي تبحث عنها كل دولة، لضمان أقصى إمكانات الدفاع عن إقليمها. الحدود الآمنة هذه تُرسم بخط موازنٍ للحدود الدولية. خط (وهمي) غير ثابت ومرن تبعاً لمقتضيات الأمن القومي وترتيبات خطط وإمكانات التوسع، متى أمكن ذلك. الحدود الآمنة لا تظهر في أطلس الدول، بل تُرسم من قبل مؤسسات صناعة السياسة الخارجية السيادية.
الحدود الدولية، بين الدول، كثيراً ما تكون مناطق احتكاك، بل وأحياناً نزاع. في كل الأحوال: الهاجس الأمني، تاريخياً، يظل في الخلفية السياسية للدول قابلاً لاستعادة النزاعات الحدودية، حتى تلك التي تمت تسويتها في اتفاقات ومعاهدات أمنية، لأنه في النهاية: لا الحبر على الورق.. ولا حُسن النوايا.. ولا الاتفاقات والمواثيق الدولية.. ولا التحالف مع القوى الكبرى ولا حتى الموانع الطبيعية توفر الأمن والاستقرار والهدوء المستدام لحدود الدولة مع جيرانها. بصورة عامة. هذا ما يُعرف استراتيجياً بالحدود الآمنة.
الدولة، في سعيها الدؤوب للذود عن حِمَى أمنها القومي، كثيراً ما تُمَدِّد حدودها الآمنة إلى ما وراء حدودها الدولية، تفرض الأخذ بها واعتمادها مقتضيات أمنها القومي. حتى أن بعض الدول لا تكتب دساتير لها، حتى لا تحدد مجال إقليمها، بل حتى أنها تُجاهر أحياناً بالسعي لرسم حدود آمنة، مدفوعة بأغراض توسعية على حساب أمن جيرانها، دون أن تحدد بدقة أين تبدأ هذه الحدود وأين تنتهي. خذ مثلاً هنا إسرائيل. الولايات المتحدة اليوم لم تَعُد ترى في عرض المحيط الأطلسي شرقاً حدوداً طبيعية آمنة، لتمد حدودها شرقاً بضم جزيرة غرينلاند المتجمدة، شراءً أو استحواذاً لمقتضيات أمنها القومي، كما تزعم.
تاريخياً: سعي الدول لرسم حدود آمنة لها، ما وراء خطوطها الدفاعية (الدولية)، حيث الكتلة السكانية لمواطنيها، يشكل هاجساً أمنياً لدوائر مؤسسات صناعة القرار السيادية فيها. تَصوّر: لو أن مِصْرَ على سبيل المثال: كانت حدودها الدولية حيث يتركز أغلبية سكانها بين ضفتي نهر النيل، أو حتى حدود شبه جزيرة سيناء مع فلسطين شرقاً، تراها تشعر بالأمن (استراتيجياً). لا طبعاً. مصر تاريخياً: ظلت ترسم حدودها الشرقية، حيث يأتي الخطر الاستراتيجي الأساس على أمنها القومي، ما وراء شبه جزيرة سيناء شرقاً، إلى بلاد الشام، بل وحتى هضبة الأناضول، معركة قونية الفاصلة مع الأتراك (٢١ ديسمبر ١٨٣٢). منذ أكثر من ثلاثة آلاف سنة عقدت مِصْرُ في عهد رمسيس الثاني معاهدة السلام مع الحيثيين (معاهدة قادش ١٢٥٨ – ١٢٥٩ ق.م) أكدت فيها مصر أن حدودها الآمنة تصل لقلب منطقة الشام. تكرر ذلك عندما هزمت مصر التتار في معركة عين جالوت، قرب مدينة نابلس الفلسطينية (٣ سبتمبر ١٢٦٠). جنوباً: كانت حدود مصر الفرعونيّة الآمنة تمتد إلى منابع نهر النيل، حتى وُثِّقت ١٩٢٩ في اتفاقية تقسيم مياه النهر بين مصر وأُوغندا وتنزانيا وإثيوبيا.
كل دولة، وإن لم تعلن عن حدودها الآمنة عندها خريطة موازية لحدود أمنها القومي، تُعرف أحياناً بعمقها الاستراتيجي. حال الشعور بالخطر تجاه مقتضيات أمنها القومي تنشط حواس الدولة الأمنية، فتبادر الإعلان عن حدودها الآمنة إلى ما وراء حدودها الدولية، مستخدمةً قواها الصلبة والناعمة، ذوداً عن حِمَى أمنها القومي.
هذا ما فعلته (بالضبط) المملكة العربية السعودية، شهر ديسمبر الماضي، عندما تحركت بحزم وعزم وحسم، لمواجهة الخطر الداهم الذي تطور على حدودها الجنوبية، فيتحول إلى شعور غريزي بتهديدٍ بَيّنٍ وناجز لأمنها القومي. عندها وجّهت الرياض، لمن تسبب في ذلك، إنذاراً صارماً حاسماً، أن ينسحب من المنطقة خلال أربع وعشرين ساعة، الذي بدوره سَارَعَ بالإعلان أنه سيسحب وجوده العسكري في اليمن، بعد ست ساعات. بالتبعية: تهيأ المسرح لقوى المملكة الصلبة والناعمة، بأن تؤكد أن حدودها الآمنة تمتد، ليس إلى حدودها الدولية، فحسب، بل إلى عمقها الاستراتيجي ما وراء إقليم شبه الجزيرة العربية، لتضم تخوم منطقة الشرق الأوسط من جنوب هضبة الأناضول والشمال الأفريقي شمالاً، إلى ما وراء بحر العرب إلى المحيط الهندي جنوباً.. والقرن الأفريقي والجزء الشمالي من شرق أفريقيا، بامتداد العمق الأفريقي من جنوب الصحراء الكبرى، وحتى شمال شرق المحيط الأطلسي شرقاً.
الرياض، بضربة استراتيجية حاسمة أفصحت للعالم أجمع عن حدودها الاستراتيجية الآمنة، وجرى الاعتراف بها وبمشروعيتها الاستراتيجية (أممياً).. ورسخت لذلك بجهد دبلوماسي رفيع المستوى كفء وفعّال، بأن المملكة قادرة على الذود عن حِمَى أمنها القومي بعزيمة وحسم، وبإرادة سياسية: قادرة، وواثقة، وجسورة.
Sometimes it seems that the territorial element (the second) is more important than the population element (the first) among the three elements of a state, even though the population element is the pillar of the state's tent, and without it, the state would not have come into existence in the first place. This is because the state's project cannot guarantee its stability, and thus its survival, without a secure territory that can be defended against any threats lurking from within or outside.
Therefore, there are two types of borders that separate the sovereignty of one state from another or others. The first is physically apparent with its terrain and the resources it contains, consisting of land and water and the airspace above it (international borders). The second is known as secure borders, which every state seeks to ensure the maximum defense capabilities for its territory. These secure borders are drawn as a line parallel to the international borders. A (fictitious) line that is not fixed and is flexible according to the requirements of national security and the arrangements of expansion plans and capabilities, whenever possible. Secure borders do not appear in state atlases; they are drawn by institutions involved in sovereign foreign policy making.
International borders between states are often areas of friction, and sometimes conflict. In any case, the security concern, historically, remains in the political background of states, capable of reviving border disputes, even those that have been settled in agreements and security treaties, because in the end: neither the ink on paper, nor good intentions, nor international agreements and treaties, nor alliances with major powers, nor even natural barriers provide security, stability, and lasting tranquility for a state's borders with its neighbors. In general, this is what is strategically known as secure borders.
In its relentless pursuit to defend its national security, a state often extends its secure borders beyond its international borders, imposing their adoption as requirements of its national security. Some states do not even write constitutions for themselves so as not to define the scope of their territory; in fact, they sometimes openly seek to draw secure borders, driven by expansionist purposes at the expense of their neighbors' security, without precisely defining where these borders begin and end. Take Israel as an example here. The United States today no longer sees the Atlantic Ocean's eastern expanse as secure natural borders, extending its borders eastward by annexing the frozen island of Greenland, whether by purchase or acquisition for its national security needs, as it claims.
Historically, the pursuit of states to draw secure borders for themselves, beyond their defensive (international) lines, where the population density of their citizens lies, constitutes a security concern for the circles of sovereign decision-making institutions within them. Imagine: if Egypt, for example, had its international borders where the majority of its population is concentrated between the banks of the Nile River, or even the borders of the Sinai Peninsula with Palestine to the east, it would feel secure (strategically). Of course not. Historically, Egypt has continued to draw its eastern borders, where the main strategic threat to its national security comes from, beyond the Sinai Peninsula to the east, to the Levant, and even to the Anatolian Plateau, with the decisive Battle of Konya against the Turks (December 21, 1832). More than three thousand years ago, Egypt, during the reign of Ramses II, signed a peace treaty with the Hittites (the Treaty of Kadesh 1258 – 1259 BC) in which Egypt confirmed that its secure borders reach the heart of the Levant region. This was repeated when Egypt defeated the Mongols in the Battle of Ain Jalut, near the Palestinian city of Nablus (September 3, 1260). To the south, the secure borders of Pharaonic Egypt extended to the sources of the Nile River, until the 1929 agreement on the division of the river's waters between Egypt, Uganda, Tanzania, and Ethiopia was documented.
Every state, even if it does not announce its secure borders, has a parallel map for its national security borders, sometimes referred to as its strategic depth. When feeling threatened regarding its national security requirements, the state's security senses become active, prompting it to declare its secure borders beyond its international borders, using both hard and soft powers to defend its national security.
This is exactly what the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia did last December when it moved decisively and firmly to confront the imminent threat that developed on its southern borders, transforming into an instinctive feeling of a clear and immediate threat to its national security. At that time, Riyadh issued a stern and decisive warning to those responsible for this to withdraw from the area within twenty-four hours, which in turn hastened to announce that it would withdraw its military presence in Yemen after six hours. Consequently, the stage was set for the Kingdom's hard and soft powers to affirm that its secure borders extend not only to its international borders but also to its strategic depth beyond the Arabian Peninsula, encompassing the boundaries of the Middle East from the southern Anatolian Plateau and North Africa to beyond the Arabian Sea to the Indian Ocean in the south... and the Horn of Africa and the northern part of East Africa, extending into the African depth from the southern Sahara to the northeastern Atlantic Ocean in the east.
Riyadh, with a decisive strategic strike, revealed to the whole world its secure strategic borders, which were recognized and legitimized (internationally)... and solidified this with high-level, competent, and effective diplomatic efforts, demonstrating that the Kingdom is capable of defending its national security with determination and decisiveness, and with a political will: capable, confident, and bold.