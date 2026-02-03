Sometimes it seems that the territorial element (the second) is more important than the population element (the first) among the three elements of a state, even though the population element is the pillar of the state's tent, and without it, the state would not have come into existence in the first place. This is because the state's project cannot guarantee its stability, and thus its survival, without a secure territory that can be defended against any threats lurking from within or outside.

Therefore, there are two types of borders that separate the sovereignty of one state from another or others. The first is physically apparent with its terrain and the resources it contains, consisting of land and water and the airspace above it (international borders). The second is known as secure borders, which every state seeks to ensure the maximum defense capabilities for its territory. These secure borders are drawn as a line parallel to the international borders. A (fictitious) line that is not fixed and is flexible according to the requirements of national security and the arrangements of expansion plans and capabilities, whenever possible. Secure borders do not appear in state atlases; they are drawn by institutions involved in sovereign foreign policy making.

International borders between states are often areas of friction, and sometimes conflict. In any case, the security concern, historically, remains in the political background of states, capable of reviving border disputes, even those that have been settled in agreements and security treaties, because in the end: neither the ink on paper, nor good intentions, nor international agreements and treaties, nor alliances with major powers, nor even natural barriers provide security, stability, and lasting tranquility for a state's borders with its neighbors. In general, this is what is strategically known as secure borders.

In its relentless pursuit to defend its national security, a state often extends its secure borders beyond its international borders, imposing their adoption as requirements of its national security. Some states do not even write constitutions for themselves so as not to define the scope of their territory; in fact, they sometimes openly seek to draw secure borders, driven by expansionist purposes at the expense of their neighbors' security, without precisely defining where these borders begin and end. Take Israel as an example here. The United States today no longer sees the Atlantic Ocean's eastern expanse as secure natural borders, extending its borders eastward by annexing the frozen island of Greenland, whether by purchase or acquisition for its national security needs, as it claims.

Historically, the pursuit of states to draw secure borders for themselves, beyond their defensive (international) lines, where the population density of their citizens lies, constitutes a security concern for the circles of sovereign decision-making institutions within them. Imagine: if Egypt, for example, had its international borders where the majority of its population is concentrated between the banks of the Nile River, or even the borders of the Sinai Peninsula with Palestine to the east, it would feel secure (strategically). Of course not. Historically, Egypt has continued to draw its eastern borders, where the main strategic threat to its national security comes from, beyond the Sinai Peninsula to the east, to the Levant, and even to the Anatolian Plateau, with the decisive Battle of Konya against the Turks (December 21, 1832). More than three thousand years ago, Egypt, during the reign of Ramses II, signed a peace treaty with the Hittites (the Treaty of Kadesh 1258 – 1259 BC) in which Egypt confirmed that its secure borders reach the heart of the Levant region. This was repeated when Egypt defeated the Mongols in the Battle of Ain Jalut, near the Palestinian city of Nablus (September 3, 1260). To the south, the secure borders of Pharaonic Egypt extended to the sources of the Nile River, until the 1929 agreement on the division of the river's waters between Egypt, Uganda, Tanzania, and Ethiopia was documented.

Every state, even if it does not announce its secure borders, has a parallel map for its national security borders, sometimes referred to as its strategic depth. When feeling threatened regarding its national security requirements, the state's security senses become active, prompting it to declare its secure borders beyond its international borders, using both hard and soft powers to defend its national security.

This is exactly what the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia did last December when it moved decisively and firmly to confront the imminent threat that developed on its southern borders, transforming into an instinctive feeling of a clear and immediate threat to its national security. At that time, Riyadh issued a stern and decisive warning to those responsible for this to withdraw from the area within twenty-four hours, which in turn hastened to announce that it would withdraw its military presence in Yemen after six hours. Consequently, the stage was set for the Kingdom's hard and soft powers to affirm that its secure borders extend not only to its international borders but also to its strategic depth beyond the Arabian Peninsula, encompassing the boundaries of the Middle East from the southern Anatolian Plateau and North Africa to beyond the Arabian Sea to the Indian Ocean in the south... and the Horn of Africa and the northern part of East Africa, extending into the African depth from the southern Sahara to the northeastern Atlantic Ocean in the east.

Riyadh, with a decisive strategic strike, revealed to the whole world its secure strategic borders, which were recognized and legitimized (internationally)... and solidified this with high-level, competent, and effective diplomatic efforts, demonstrating that the Kingdom is capable of defending its national security with determination and decisiveness, and with a political will: capable, confident, and bold.