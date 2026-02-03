أحياناّ يبدو أن عنصر الإقليم (الثاني) أهم من عنصر السكان (الأول)، من عناصر الدولة الثلاثة، رغم أن عنصر السكان هو عمود خيمة الدولة، ولولاه لما نشأت الدولة، بدايةّ. ذلك أن مشروع الدولة لا يمكن ضمان استقراره، ومن ثَمَّ بقائه، بدون إقليم آمن يمكن الدفاع عنه من أي خطر يتربّص به من الداخل أو الخارج.

لذا: هناك نوعان من الحدود تفصلان بين بدء سيادة (دولة) وأخرى أو أخريات. الأول: ظاهر مادياً بتضاريسه وما يحويه من موارد، يتكون من يابسة وماء وما يعلوه من مجال جوي (الحدود الدولية). الثاني: ما يُُعرف بالحدود الآمنة، التي تبحث عنها كل دولة، لضمان أقصى إمكانات الدفاع عن إقليمها. الحدود الآمنة هذه تُرسم بخط موازنٍ للحدود الدولية. خط (وهمي) غير ثابت ومرن تبعاً لمقتضيات الأمن القومي وترتيبات خطط وإمكانات التوسع، متى أمكن ذلك. الحدود الآمنة لا تظهر في أطلس الدول، بل تُرسم من قبل مؤسسات صناعة السياسة الخارجية السيادية.

الحدود الدولية، بين الدول، كثيراً ما تكون مناطق احتكاك، بل وأحياناً نزاع. في كل الأحوال: الهاجس الأمني، تاريخياً، يظل في الخلفية السياسية للدول قابلاً لاستعادة النزاعات الحدودية، حتى تلك التي تمت تسويتها في اتفاقات ومعاهدات أمنية، لأنه في النهاية: لا الحبر على الورق.. ولا حُسن النوايا.. ولا الاتفاقات والمواثيق الدولية.. ولا التحالف مع القوى الكبرى ولا حتى الموانع الطبيعية توفر الأمن والاستقرار والهدوء المستدام لحدود الدولة مع جيرانها. بصورة عامة. هذا ما يُعرف استراتيجياً بالحدود الآمنة.

الدولة، في سعيها الدؤوب للذود عن حِمَى أمنها القومي، كثيراً ما تُمَدِّد حدودها الآمنة إلى ما وراء حدودها الدولية، تفرض الأخذ بها واعتمادها مقتضيات أمنها القومي. حتى أن بعض الدول لا تكتب دساتير لها، حتى لا تحدد مجال إقليمها، بل حتى أنها تُجاهر أحياناً بالسعي لرسم حدود آمنة، مدفوعة بأغراض توسعية على حساب أمن جيرانها، دون أن تحدد بدقة أين تبدأ هذه الحدود وأين تنتهي. خذ مثلاً هنا إسرائيل. الولايات المتحدة اليوم لم تَعُد ترى في عرض المحيط الأطلسي شرقاً حدوداً طبيعية آمنة، لتمد حدودها شرقاً بضم جزيرة غرينلاند المتجمدة، شراءً أو استحواذاً لمقتضيات أمنها القومي، كما تزعم.

تاريخياً: سعي الدول لرسم حدود آمنة لها، ما وراء خطوطها الدفاعية (الدولية)، حيث الكتلة السكانية لمواطنيها، يشكل هاجساً أمنياً لدوائر مؤسسات صناعة القرار السيادية فيها. تَصوّر: لو أن مِصْرَ على سبيل المثال: كانت حدودها الدولية حيث يتركز أغلبية سكانها بين ضفتي نهر النيل، أو حتى حدود شبه جزيرة سيناء مع فلسطين شرقاً، تراها تشعر بالأمن (استراتيجياً). لا طبعاً. مصر تاريخياً: ظلت ترسم حدودها الشرقية، حيث يأتي الخطر الاستراتيجي الأساس على أمنها القومي، ما وراء شبه جزيرة سيناء شرقاً، إلى بلاد الشام، بل وحتى هضبة الأناضول، معركة قونية الفاصلة مع الأتراك (٢١ ديسمبر ١٨٣٢). منذ أكثر من ثلاثة آلاف سنة عقدت مِصْرُ في عهد رمسيس الثاني معاهدة السلام مع الحيثيين (معاهدة قادش ١٢٥٨ – ١٢٥٩ ق.م) أكدت فيها مصر أن حدودها الآمنة تصل لقلب منطقة الشام. تكرر ذلك عندما هزمت مصر التتار في معركة عين جالوت، قرب مدينة نابلس الفلسطينية (٣ سبتمبر ١٢٦٠). جنوباً: كانت حدود مصر الفرعونيّة الآمنة تمتد إلى منابع نهر النيل، حتى وُثِّقت ١٩٢٩ في اتفاقية تقسيم مياه النهر بين مصر وأُوغندا وتنزانيا وإثيوبيا.

كل دولة، وإن لم تعلن عن حدودها الآمنة عندها خريطة موازية لحدود أمنها القومي، تُعرف أحياناً بعمقها الاستراتيجي. حال الشعور بالخطر تجاه مقتضيات أمنها القومي تنشط حواس الدولة الأمنية، فتبادر الإعلان عن حدودها الآمنة إلى ما وراء حدودها الدولية، مستخدمةً قواها الصلبة والناعمة، ذوداً عن حِمَى أمنها القومي.

هذا ما فعلته (بالضبط) المملكة العربية السعودية، شهر ديسمبر الماضي، عندما تحركت بحزم وعزم وحسم، لمواجهة الخطر الداهم الذي تطور على حدودها الجنوبية، فيتحول إلى شعور غريزي بتهديدٍ بَيّنٍ وناجز لأمنها القومي. عندها وجّهت الرياض، لمن تسبب في ذلك، إنذاراً صارماً حاسماً، أن ينسحب من المنطقة خلال أربع وعشرين ساعة، الذي بدوره سَارَعَ بالإعلان أنه سيسحب وجوده العسكري في اليمن، بعد ست ساعات. بالتبعية: تهيأ المسرح لقوى المملكة الصلبة والناعمة، بأن تؤكد أن حدودها الآمنة تمتد، ليس إلى حدودها الدولية، فحسب، بل إلى عمقها الاستراتيجي ما وراء إقليم شبه الجزيرة العربية، لتضم تخوم منطقة الشرق الأوسط من جنوب هضبة الأناضول والشمال الأفريقي شمالاً، إلى ما وراء بحر العرب إلى المحيط الهندي جنوباً.. والقرن الأفريقي والجزء الشمالي من شرق أفريقيا، بامتداد العمق الأفريقي من جنوب الصحراء الكبرى، وحتى شمال شرق المحيط الأطلسي شرقاً.

الرياض، بضربة استراتيجية حاسمة أفصحت للعالم أجمع عن حدودها الاستراتيجية الآمنة، وجرى الاعتراف بها وبمشروعيتها الاستراتيجية (أممياً).. ورسخت لذلك بجهد دبلوماسي رفيع المستوى كفء وفعّال، بأن المملكة قادرة على الذود عن حِمَى أمنها القومي بعزيمة وحسم، وبإرادة سياسية: قادرة، وواثقة، وجسورة.