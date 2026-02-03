حسم التعادل دون أهداف مواجهة ضمك وضيفه الخلود، التي أُقيمت اليوم (الثلاثاء) على ملعب نادي ضمك بخميس مشيط، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ20 من دوري روشن السعودي.


وجاء الشوط الأول متكافئاً في مجرياته، وسنحت للخلود فرصة مبكرة عبر محمد صوعان في الدقيقة الرابعة، فيما كاد ضمك يفتتح التسجيل عند الدقيقة 31 بعد تسديدة الإيفواري ياكو، إلا أن دفاع الخلود أبعد الكرة إلى ركلة ركنية.


وتألق حارس ضمك البرازيلي كيوين سيلفا قبل نهاية الشوط، بتصديه لتسديدة خطيرة من الأرجنتيني راميرو إنريكي في الدقيقة 38.


وفي الشوط الثاني، واصل كيوين سيلفا حضوره اللافت، عندما أبعد كرة الإسباني إيكر عند الدقيقة 59، قبل أن تمر تسديدة محمد صوعان القوية بجانب القائم في الدقيقة 80.


وكاد الخلود يخطف هدف الفوز في الدقائق الأخيرة، إلا أن سيلفا عاد مجدداً لينقذ مرماه من تسديدة إيكر مرة أخرى في الدقيقة 88، لتنتهي المباراة بالتعادل دون أهداف.


وبهذه النتيجة، رفع ضمك رصيده إلى 12 نقطة في المركز الـ15، فيما وصل الخلود إلى 16 نقطة محتلاً المركز الـ14 في جدول الترتيب.