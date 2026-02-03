The match between Damak and its guest Al-Khulood ended in a goalless draw, which took place today (Tuesday) at the Damak Club Stadium in Khamis Mushait, as part of the 20th round of the Roshan Saudi League.



The first half was evenly matched, with Al-Khulood having an early opportunity through Mohammed Suwan in the fourth minute, while Damak nearly opened the scoring in the 31st minute with a shot from Ivorian Yako, but Al-Khulood's defense cleared the ball to a corner kick.



Damak's Brazilian goalkeeper Kewin Silva shone just before the end of the half, saving a dangerous shot from Argentine Ramiro Enrique in the 38th minute.



In the second half, Kewin Silva continued to impress, clearing a shot from Spanish player Iker in the 59th minute, before Mohammed Suwan's powerful shot went just past the post in the 80th minute.



Al-Khulood almost snatched a winning goal in the final minutes, but Silva was there again to save his goal from another shot by Iker in the 88th minute, ending the match in a goalless draw.



With this result, Damak raised its points to 12, sitting in 15th place, while Al-Khulood reached 16 points, occupying 14th place in the standings.