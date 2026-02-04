The producers of the series "Ali Clay," starring Egyptian artist Ahmed Al-Awadi, announced the participation of Egyptian singer Mohamed Adawiya in singing the series' theme song, in a collaboration expected to add a distinctive artistic and popular dimension to the work.

Details of the Song

The theme song is written by poet Kawthar Hijazi, designed to create an immediate emotional connection with the audience from the very first moments.

المطرب المصري محمد عدوية.

Reason for the Choice

Adawiya is known for his long experience in delivering successful dramatic theme songs, thanks to his powerful voice and distinctive presence that reflect the nature of the events and conflicts within the series, enhancing the theme's impact on the audience.

Plot of the Series

The work belongs to the genre of popular social dramas, telling the story of a young man in his mid-thirties who excels in boxing, living a life full of challenges after being adopted by a businessman who provides him with protection and support, which stirs internal conflicts within the family and creates a series of dramatic ironies.

Stars of the Work

Alongside Ahmed Al-Awadi, several stars participate, including: Dora, Mahmoud Al-Bazawy, Intisar, Yara Al-Sukari, Essam Al-Saqa, Mohamed Tharwat, Tarek Al-Dasouqi, Sara Baraka, Reem Sami, Diaa Abdelkhalek, Rahma Mohsen, Omar Raziq.