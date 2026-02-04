أعلن صناع مسلسل «علي كلاي» بطولة الفنان المصري أحمد العوضي عن مشاركة المطرب المصري محمد عدوية في غناء «تتر» المسلسل، في تعاون متوقع أن يضيف للعمل بعداً فنياً وجماهيرياً مميزاً.

تفاصيل الأغنية

ويأتي التتر من كلمات الشاعرة كوثر حجازي، مصمماً لخلق رابط وجداني مباشر مع المشاهد منذ اللحظات الأولى.

المطرب المصري محمد عدوية.

سبب الاختيار

ويعرف عدوية بخبرته الطويلة في تقديم التترات الدرامية الناجحة، لما يمتلكه من صوت قوي وحضور مميز يعكس طبيعة الأحداث والصراعات داخل المسلسل، ويعزز من تأثير التتر على الجمهور.

أحداث المسلسل

ينتمي العمل إلى نوعية الأعمال الشعبية الاجتماعية، ويروي قصة شاب في منتصف الثلاثينات يتقن الملاكمة، يعيش حياة مليئة بالتحديات بعد أن تبناه رجل أعمال موفّراً له الحماية والدعم، ما يثير صراعات داخلية في الأسرة ويشكل سلسلة من المفارقات الدرامية.

نجوم العمل

يشارك إلى جانب أحمد العوضي عدد من النجوم منهم: درة، محمود البزاوي، انتصار، يارا السكري، عصام السقا، محمد ثروت، طارق الدسوقي، سارة بركة، ريم سامي، ضياء عبدالخالق، رحمة محسن، عمر رزيق.