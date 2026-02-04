أعلن صناع مسلسل «علي كلاي» بطولة الفنان المصري أحمد العوضي عن مشاركة المطرب المصري محمد عدوية في غناء «تتر» المسلسل، في تعاون متوقع أن يضيف للعمل بعداً فنياً وجماهيرياً مميزاً.
تفاصيل الأغنية
ويأتي التتر من كلمات الشاعرة كوثر حجازي، مصمماً لخلق رابط وجداني مباشر مع المشاهد منذ اللحظات الأولى.
المطرب المصري محمد عدوية.
سبب الاختيار
ويعرف عدوية بخبرته الطويلة في تقديم التترات الدرامية الناجحة، لما يمتلكه من صوت قوي وحضور مميز يعكس طبيعة الأحداث والصراعات داخل المسلسل، ويعزز من تأثير التتر على الجمهور.
أحداث المسلسل
ينتمي العمل إلى نوعية الأعمال الشعبية الاجتماعية، ويروي قصة شاب في منتصف الثلاثينات يتقن الملاكمة، يعيش حياة مليئة بالتحديات بعد أن تبناه رجل أعمال موفّراً له الحماية والدعم، ما يثير صراعات داخلية في الأسرة ويشكل سلسلة من المفارقات الدرامية.
نجوم العمل
يشارك إلى جانب أحمد العوضي عدد من النجوم منهم: درة، محمود البزاوي، انتصار، يارا السكري، عصام السقا، محمد ثروت، طارق الدسوقي، سارة بركة، ريم سامي، ضياء عبدالخالق، رحمة محسن، عمر رزيق.
The producers of the series "Ali Clay," starring Egyptian artist Ahmed Al-Awadi, announced the participation of Egyptian singer Mohamed Adawiya in singing the series' theme song, in a collaboration expected to add a distinctive artistic and popular dimension to the work.
Details of the Song
The theme song is written by poet Kawthar Hijazi, designed to create an immediate emotional connection with the audience from the very first moments.
المطرب المصري محمد عدوية.
Reason for the Choice
Adawiya is known for his long experience in delivering successful dramatic theme songs, thanks to his powerful voice and distinctive presence that reflect the nature of the events and conflicts within the series, enhancing the theme's impact on the audience.
Plot of the Series
The work belongs to the genre of popular social dramas, telling the story of a young man in his mid-thirties who excels in boxing, living a life full of challenges after being adopted by a businessman who provides him with protection and support, which stirs internal conflicts within the family and creates a series of dramatic ironies.
Stars of the Work
Alongside Ahmed Al-Awadi, several stars participate, including: Dora, Mahmoud Al-Bazawy, Intisar, Yara Al-Sukari, Essam Al-Saqa, Mohamed Tharwat, Tarek Al-Dasouqi, Sara Baraka, Reem Sami, Diaa Abdelkhalek, Rahma Mohsen, Omar Raziq.