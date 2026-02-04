The Al-Nassr players will return to daily training tomorrow (Wednesday) in preparation for the "Classico" that will bring them together with their counterpart Al-Ittihad at the "Al-Awwal Park" stadium in Riyadh as part of the 21st round of the Roshen Saudi Professional League. The team's Portuguese coach, Jesus, granted the players who participated in the Riyadh match a one-day break after the end of the game. It is worth noting that Al-Nassr suffered from several absences, as Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, French Koman, and Croatian Brozović missed the Riyadh match. The injuries of the three players varied, as the Portuguese legend and the French striker suffered from fatigue, which forced the coach to rest them in the Riyadh match, and there were attempts to prepare one of them for participation, but that did not happen, while the Croatian suffered from a muscle injury that prevented him from playing in the Riyadh match.



On another note, special sources revealed to "Okaz" that the rumors about Cristiano Ronaldo traveling to Portugal are not true, and he is expected to participate in tomorrow's training if he is physically fit, and to play in the "Classico" alongside his French teammate Koman, while doubts still linger regarding the return of Croatian Brozović.



It is worth mentioning that Al-Nassr is still chasing its rival Al-Hilal in the league, as they occupy the second place with 46 points, just one point behind the leader, following a series of consecutive victories that began against Al-Shabab, then Dhamak, Al-Taawoun, and Riyadh.