يعود لاعبو النصر لمواصلة التدريبات اليومية غداً (الأربعاء) استعداداً لـ«الكلاسيكو» الذي سيجمعه مع نظيره الاتحاد على ملعب «الأول بارك» في الرياض ضمن مباريات الجولة الـ21 من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين. وكان مدرب الفريق البرتغالي خيسوس منح اللاعبين الذين خاضوا لقاء الرياض إجازة لمدة يوم واحد بعد نهاية المباراة. يذكر أن النصر عانى من عدة غيابات إذ غاب البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو والفرنسي كومان والكرواتي بروزوفيتش عن لقاء الرياض، وتفاوتت إصابات اللاعبين الثلاثة إذ عانى الأسطورة البرتغالي والمهاجم الفرنسي من الإجهاد، ما أجبر المدرب على إراحتهما في مباراة الرياض وكانت هناك محاولات لتجهيز أحدهما للمشاركة، ولكن لم يحدث ذلك، بينما عانى الكرواتي من إصابة في العضلة منعته من لقاء الرياض.
من جانب آخر كشفت مصادر خاصة لـ«عكاظ» أن ما يثار حول سفر كريستيانو رونالدو إلى البرتغال غير صحيح، ومن المتوقع مشاركته في تمارين الغد في حال جاهزيته البدنية، ومشاركته في لقاء «الكلاسيكو» برفقة زميله الفرنسي كومان، بينما لا تزال الشكوك تحوم حول عودة الكرواتي بروزوفيتش.
يذكر أن النصر ما زال يلاحق منافسه الهلال في الدوري، إذ يحتل المركز الثاني برصيد 46 نقطة بفارق نقطة واحدة عن المتصدر، بعد سلسلة الانتصارات المتتالية التي بدأها أمام الشباب ثم ضمك والتعاون والرياض.
The Al-Nassr players will return to daily training tomorrow (Wednesday) in preparation for the "Classico" that will bring them together with their counterpart Al-Ittihad at the "Al-Awwal Park" stadium in Riyadh as part of the 21st round of the Roshen Saudi Professional League. The team's Portuguese coach, Jesus, granted the players who participated in the Riyadh match a one-day break after the end of the game. It is worth noting that Al-Nassr suffered from several absences, as Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, French Koman, and Croatian Brozović missed the Riyadh match. The injuries of the three players varied, as the Portuguese legend and the French striker suffered from fatigue, which forced the coach to rest them in the Riyadh match, and there were attempts to prepare one of them for participation, but that did not happen, while the Croatian suffered from a muscle injury that prevented him from playing in the Riyadh match.
On another note, special sources revealed to "Okaz" that the rumors about Cristiano Ronaldo traveling to Portugal are not true, and he is expected to participate in tomorrow's training if he is physically fit, and to play in the "Classico" alongside his French teammate Koman, while doubts still linger regarding the return of Croatian Brozović.
It is worth mentioning that Al-Nassr is still chasing its rival Al-Hilal in the league, as they occupy the second place with 46 points, just one point behind the leader, following a series of consecutive victories that began against Al-Shabab, then Dhamak, Al-Taawoun, and Riyadh.