يعود لاعبو النصر لمواصلة التدريبات اليومية غداً (الأربعاء) استعداداً لـ«الكلاسيكو» الذي سيجمعه مع نظيره الاتحاد على ملعب «الأول بارك» في الرياض ضمن مباريات الجولة الـ21 من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين. وكان مدرب الفريق البرتغالي خيسوس منح اللاعبين الذين خاضوا لقاء الرياض إجازة لمدة يوم واحد بعد نهاية المباراة. يذكر أن النصر عانى من عدة غيابات إذ غاب البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو والفرنسي كومان والكرواتي بروزوفيتش عن لقاء الرياض، وتفاوتت إصابات اللاعبين الثلاثة إذ عانى الأسطورة البرتغالي والمهاجم الفرنسي من الإجهاد، ما أجبر المدرب على إراحتهما في مباراة الرياض وكانت هناك محاولات لتجهيز أحدهما للمشاركة، ولكن لم يحدث ذلك، بينما عانى الكرواتي من إصابة في العضلة منعته من لقاء الرياض.


من جانب آخر كشفت مصادر خاصة لـ«عكاظ» أن ما يثار حول سفر كريستيانو رونالدو إلى البرتغال غير صحيح، ومن المتوقع مشاركته في تمارين الغد في حال جاهزيته البدنية، ومشاركته في لقاء «الكلاسيكو» برفقة زميله الفرنسي كومان، بينما لا تزال الشكوك تحوم حول عودة الكرواتي بروزوفيتش.


يذكر أن النصر ما زال يلاحق منافسه الهلال في الدوري، إذ يحتل المركز الثاني برصيد 46 نقطة بفارق نقطة واحدة عن المتصدر، بعد سلسلة الانتصارات المتتالية التي بدأها أمام الشباب ثم ضمك والتعاون والرياض.