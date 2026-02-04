احتفل زهير عبدالله بشبيشي الحسيني الشريف بعقد قران ابنته على المهندس محمد مالك حمزة مدني، في إحدى قاعات الاحتفالات بجدة، وسط حضور عدد من الأقارب والأصدقاء الذين قدّموا التهاني والتبريكات للعروسين، داعين الله لهما بالتوفيق والسعادة.


وشكر العريس محمد كل من شاركه فرحته، وعبّر عن سعادته الغامرة بعقد قرانه، سائلاً الله التوفيق في حياته القادمة.