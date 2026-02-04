Zuhair Abdullah Shabishi Al-Husseini Al-Sharif celebrated the engagement of his daughter to Engineer Mohammed Malik Hamza Madani, in one of the celebration halls in Jeddah, with the presence of a number of relatives and friends who offered their congratulations and best wishes to the couple, praying to God for their success and happiness.



The groom Mohammed thanked everyone who shared in his joy and expressed his overwhelming happiness at his engagement, asking God for success in his upcoming life.