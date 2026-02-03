The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center launched the fifth phase of the food basket distribution project in the Republic of Uzbekistan for the year 2026, at the headquarters of the charitable endowment fund affiliated with the Muslim Administration of Uzbekistan in the capital, Tashkent.

The inauguration was attended by the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Republic of Uzbekistan, Saad bin Nasser Abu Haimid, the Deputy Head of the Muslim Administration of Uzbekistan, Sheikh Hamid Jan Ashmatbekov, the Director of the charitable endowment fund, Jihankir Salamov, and the center's team.

The project aims to distribute 6,060 food baskets that include essential food items, benefiting 36,000 individuals in 14 provinces in the Republic of Uzbekistan.

This initiative is part of the humanitarian and relief projects provided by the Kingdom through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, to ensure food security for needy peoples and countries around the world.