دشن مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية المرحلة الخامسة من مشروع توزيع سلة إطعام في جمهورية أوزبكستان للعام 2026م، في مقر صندوق الوقف الخيري التابع لإدارة مسلمي أوزبكستان بالعاصمة طشقند.

حضر التدشين سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى جمهورية أوزبكستان سعد بن ناصر أبو حيمد، ونائب رئيس إدارة مسلمي أوزبكستان الشيخ حامد جان اشماتبيكوف، ومدير صندوق الوقف الخيري جيهانكير سلاموف، وفريق المركز.

ويهدف المشروع إلى توزيع 6,060 سلة غذائية تشتمل على المواد الغذائية الأساسية، يستفيد منها 36 ألف فرد في 14 محافظة في جمهورية أوزبكستان.

ويأتي ذلك ضمن المشاريع الإغاثية والإنسانية التي تقدمها المملكة عبر ذراعها الإنساني مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة لتوفير الأمن الغذائي للشعوب والدول المحتاجة في أنحاء العالم.