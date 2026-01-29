تحت رعاية وزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، دشّن مدير الأمن العام الفريق محمد بن عبدالله البسامي، اليوم، عدداً من الخدمات الإلكترونية عبر منصة وزارة الداخلية الإلكترونية «أبشر»، وذلك في مبنى المديرية العامة للأمن العام بالرياض.

وتضمنت الخدمات المدشنّة خدمات البنادق الهوائية، وتشمل بلاغ فقدان رخص البنادق الهوائية، وبلاغ تلف رخص البنادق الهوائية، وتفويض حمل سلاح وظيفي عبر أبشر أعمال، واستعراض بلاغ فقدان أو تلف رخص البنادق الهوائية عبر أبشر حكومة.

ودشن الفريق محمد بن عبدالله البسامي، خدمات الدراجات الآلية، وتشمل تفويض دراجة آلية، ونقل ملكية دراجة آلية، وخدمة تقارير وبطاقات المركبات، وتحوي بطاقة عرض مركبة، وتقرير المركبات المسقطة عبر أبشر أعمال.

وشمل التدشين خدمات الكاميرات الأمنية عبر منصة أبشر أعمال، وتشمل الخدمات إصدار شهادة استيفاء تركيب الكاميرات، واستعراض شهادة استيفاء تركيب الكاميرات، وخدمات إدارة الامتثال، وخدمة الإفادات الإلكترونية، وتشمل طلبات الإفادة الإلكترونية.

ويأتي تدشين هذه الخدمات في إطار جهود وزارة الداخلية لتعزيز التحول الرقمي، والارتقاء بالخدمات الحكومية الإلكترونية، بما يسهم في رفع مستوى رضا المستفيدين من مواطنين ومقيمين وزوّار، من خلال توفير خدمات مؤتمتة دون الحاجة إلى مراجعة مقار قطاعات الوزارة.