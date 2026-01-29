Under the patronage of the Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, the Director of Public Security, Lieutenant General Muhammad bin Abdullah Al-Basami, today launched a number of electronic services through the Ministry of Interior's electronic platform "Absher," at the General Directorate of Public Security building in Riyadh.

The launched services included air rifle services, which encompass reporting the loss of air rifle licenses, reporting the damage of air rifle licenses, authorizing the carrying of a service weapon via Absher Business, and reviewing reports of lost or damaged air rifle licenses through Absher Government.



Lieutenant General Muhammad bin Abdullah Al-Basami also launched motorcycle services, which include authorizing a motorcycle, transferring ownership of a motorcycle, and vehicle reports and cards, including a vehicle display card and reports of canceled vehicles via Absher Business.



The launch included security camera services through the Absher Business platform, which encompass issuing a certificate of compliance for camera installation, reviewing the certificate of compliance for camera installation, compliance management services, and electronic statements services, which include requests for electronic statements.



This launch of services comes as part of the Ministry of Interior's efforts to enhance digital transformation and improve electronic government services, contributing to increasing the satisfaction level of beneficiaries, including citizens, residents, and visitors, by providing automated services without the need to visit the ministry's sector offices.